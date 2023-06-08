A map showing the location of GG's KitchenView gallery

GG's Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2816 Central Drive

Bedford, TX 76021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$2.49

egg, potato, and meat of choice

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

beans, eggs, potato, cheese and meat of choice

GG's Burrito

$9.99

beans, egg, potato, cheese, bacon, chorizo, sausage, ham

Menu

Snacks

Papas Locas

$9.99

fries, beans, cheese, meat of choice, pico, sour cream and salsa

Elote

$6.49

Cochinadas

$6.49

Doritos Nachos

$4.49

Coctel de Fruta

$5.99

Bionico

$7.49

Fresas con Crema

$7.49

Rusas

$7.49

Fruta Loca

$7.49

tostitos locos

$6.49

B's Nachos

$6.49

Tortas

Bistek Torta

$8.99

lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, beans and cheese

Chicken Milanesa Torta

$8.99

lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, beans and cheese

Chicken Fajita Torta

$8.99

lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, beans and cheese

Asada Torta

$8.99

lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, beans and cheese

Pastor Torta

$8.99

lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, beans and cheese

GG's Torta

$12.99

chicken fajita, asada, bacon, sausage, cheese ,bell pepper, onion, tomato, avoacado and jalapeños

Tacos + Burritos

Chicken Fajita Taco

$2.79

cilantro, onion, salsa, lime

Asada Taco

$2.79

cilantro, onion, salsa, lime

Pastor Taco

$2.79

cilantro, onion, salsa, lime

Bistek Taco

$2.79

cilantro, onion, salsa, lime

Chicharron Taco

$2.79Out of stock

cilantro, onion, salsa, lime

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$10.99

beans, rice, pico, and cheese

Asada Burrito

$10.99

beans, rice, pico, and cheese

Pastor Burrito

$10.99

beans, rice, pico, and cheese

Bistek Burrito

$10.99

beans, rice, pico, and cheese

Chicharron Burrito

$10.99Out of stock

beans, rice, pico, and cheese

3 Taco Combo

$10.29

served with rice + beans

Birria

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$12.99

slow roasted marinated in adobo beef cooked in consome. includes broth, onion, cilantro, radish and lime

3 Taco Birria Combo

3 Taco Birria Combo

$13.29

slow roasted marinated in adobo beef cooked in consome. includes broth, onion, cilantro, radish and lime

Cochinita Pibil

Torta Pibil

Torta Pibil

$9.99

yucatec mayan slow roasted pork marinated in citrus, achiote and cooked in banan leaves. served with pickled onions habaneros and avocado

3 Taco Pibil Combo

3 Taco Pibil Combo

$10.59

yucatec mayan slow roasted pork marinated in citrus, achiote and cooked in banan leaves. served with pickled onions habaneros and avocado

Sides

Side de papas

$1.99

Side de arroz

$0.99

Side de beans

$0.99

Side de sour cream

$0.50

Side de pico

$0.25

Extra Salsa

$0.25

Side de cheese 1oz

$0.25

Side de avocado

$1.25

8oz side of cheese

$1.99

Salsa 1 pint

$5.00

More Snacks

Mix

$3.49

Dulce Mexicanos

$2.50

Nucitas x3

$1.00

Nucitas Caja

$4.00

Pulparindo

$0.50

Pulparindo Caja

$4.00

Bolsa de Gomitas

$6.49

Mazapan

$1.00

Mazapan Caja

$5.00

Chamoy

$4.00

Bubulu

$0.99

Chicharrones

$1.99

Mini Takis

$1.25

Sabritas

$2.49

Kids plates

Kids quesadilla

$5.00

kids Chicken Milanesa

$5.00

Drinks

Chamoyadas

Strawberry Chamoyada

$7.49

house made sorbet with sweet and spicy candy and fruit

Mango Chamoyada

$7.49

house made sorbet with sweet and spicy candy and fruit

Tamanarind Chamoyada

$7.49

house made sorbet with sweet and spicy candy and fruit

Snowcones

Strawberry Snowcone

$5.00

syrup made in house from real fruit

Mango Snowcone

$5.00

syrup made in house from real fruit

Tamarin Snowcone

$5.00

syrup made in house from real fruit

Pineapple Snowcone

$5.00

syrup made in house from real fruit

Sweet Milk Snowcone

$5.00

syrup made in house from real fruit

Beverages

Agua Frescas

$3.99

Soda Bottle

$2.89

Bottle Water

$1.25

Coffee

$2.49

Rusas

$7.49

agua frescas refill

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2816 Central Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Search popular restaurants
Map
