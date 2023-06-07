Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bourbon Street Bar & Grill Bedford

No reviews yet

1833 Airport Fwy

Bedford, TX 76021

FOOD

APPETIZERS

12 WINGS

$18.00

6 WINGS

$10.00

APPETIZER PLATTER

$37.00
BOUDIN BALL

BOUDIN BALL

$5.00

BOUDIN LINK

$6.00

BOUDIN SPRING ROLL

$5.00
BOUDIN STUFFED JALAPEÑOS

BOUDIN STUFFED JALAPEÑOS

$12.00

JUMBO JALAPEÑOS STUFFED WITH BOUDIN & CREAM CHEESE WRAPPED IN BACON THEN GRILLED—GARNISHED WITH REMOULADE AND PARSLEY

CAJUN BEEF FRIES

$12.00

CHEESE CURDS

$10.00

CHIPS & QUESO

$9.00

CRAB STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$14.00

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE NACHOS

$12.00

CRAWFISH MAC & CHEESE BOWL

$13.00

CRAWFISH MAC N CHEESE CUP

$10.00

CRAWFISH PIE

$6.00

CRAWFISH QUESO

$12.00

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

NATCHITOCHES MEAT PIE

$5.00

PEPPERJACK BOUDIN BALL

$6.00

PEPPERJACK SPRING ROLL

$6.00

CAJUN FAVORITES

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO CUP

$7.00

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO BOWL

$12.00

SEAFOOD GUMBO CUP

$8.00

SEAFOOD GUMBO BOWL

$13.00

JAMBALAYA

$12.00

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$16.00

RED BEANS & RICE

$12.00

DIRTY RICE

$8.00

CHICKEN ANDOUILLE PASTA

$16.00

BBQ SHRIMP

$17.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$17.00

1/2lb SHRIMP BOIL

$13.00

1lb SHRIMP BOIL

$24.00

C'EST BON PLATE

$22.00

CAJUN MARKET CRAWFISH PASTA

$19.00

PLATTERS & SIDES

SHRIMP PLATTER

$16.00

CATFISH PLATTER

$17.00

CRAWFISH PLATTER

$18.00

OYSTER PLATTER

$19.00

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$24.00

SD FRIES

$5.00

SD FRIED OKRA

$5.00

SD HUSHPUPPIES

$5.00

SD POTATO SALAD

$4.00

BAYOU BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$10.00

CORN MAQUE CHOUX

$8.00

SD CELERY

$3.00

SD CARROTS

$3.00

SD CELERY & CARROTS

$3.00

SANDWICHES & TACOS

8" SHRIMP PO BOY

$12.00

12" SHRIMP PO BOY

$17.00

8" CATFISH PO BOY

$13.00

12" CATFISH PO BOY

$18.00

8" CRAWFISH PO BOY

$13.00

12" CRAWFISH PO BOY

$18.00

8" OYSTER PO BOY

$18.00

8" STEAK PO BOY

$12.00

12" STEAK PO BOY

$16.00

CAJUN BURGER

$13.00

FISH TACOS

$12.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$12.00

CRAWFISH TACOS

$12.00

CHICKEN TACOS

$11.00

OYSTERS & CRAB

6 RAW OYSTERS

$13.00

12 RAW OYSTERS

$25.00

6 CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

$15.00

12 CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

$28.00

6 ROCKEFELLER OYSTERS

$15.00

12 ROCKEFELLER OYSTERS

$28.00

CRAWFISH

1LB

$7.99

2LB

$15.99

3LB (1C + 1P)

$23.99

4LB (1C + 1P)

$31.99

5LB (2C + 2P)

$39.99

DESSERTS

BREAD PUDDING

$7.00

CHEESECAKE

$7.00

CHOCOLATE FLAN

$7.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

$7.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

NA BEV

BEVERAGES

BIG RED

$2.99

COFFEE

$2.99

COKE

$2.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

GINGER BEER

$2.99

GINGERALE

$2.99

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

MILK

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.99

RED BULL

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$4.00

SWEET TEA

$2.99

TEA

$2.99

TOPO CHICO

$2.99

BEER

BOTTLE

ABITA AMBER

$6.50

ABITA ANDYGATOR

$6.50

ABITA PURPLE HAZE

$6.50

ANGRY ORCHARD

$6.50

BLUE MOON

$5.50

BUD LIGHT

$4.50

BUDWEISER

$4.50

COORS LIGHT

$4.50

CORONA

$5.75

DEEP ELLUM IPA

$6.50

DOS EQUIS

$5.75

GUINNESS

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$5.50

HEINEKEN 0.0

$5.00

LONE STAR

$4.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

MILLER LITE

$4.50

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.75

PABST

$4.50

REVOLVER BLOOD & HONEY

$6.00

SHINER BOCK BOTTLE

$5.50

SHINER LIGHT BLONDE

$6.00

WHITE CLAW

$4.00

YEUNGLING LAGER

$5.25

Special Beers

$2.50

DRAFT

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$4.50

COORS LIGHT DRAFT

$4.50

DOS EQUIS DRAFT

$5.75

SHINER BOCK DRAFT

$6.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

WELL VODKA

$4.50

360 CHERRY

$5.50

ABSOLUT

$6.50

ABSOLUT CITRON

$6.50

ABSOLUT MANDRIN

$6.50

ABSOLUT PEPPAR

$6.50

DEEP EDDY CRANBERRY

$5.75

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$5.75

DEEP EDDY LIME

$5.75

DEEP EDDY ORANGE

$5.75

DEEP EDDY PEACH

$5.75

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$5.75

DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA

$5.75

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

KETEL ONE

$8.00

KETEL ONE CITRON

$8.00

KETEL ONE ORANGE

$8.00

PINNACLE WHIPPED

$5.50

SMIRNOFF

$5.50

STOLI

$6.00

THREE OLIVES GRAPE

$6.00

TITOS

$6.00

WESTERN SONS BLUEBERRY

$6.00

WESTERN SONS LIME

$6.00

WESTERN SONS PRICKLY PEAR

$6.00

BOURBON & WHISKEY

WELL WHISKEY

$4.50

BUFFALO TRACE

$6.75

BULLEIT

$7.00

BULLEIT RYE

$7.00

CROWN APPLE

$7.00

CROWN PEACH

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL

$7.00

JACK DANIELS

$6.25

JACK DANIELS FIRE

$6.25

JACK DANIELS HONEY

$6.25

JACK DANIELS RYE

$6.25

JAMESON

$6.75

JIM BEAM

$5.75

MAKERS MARK

$7.00

OLD SMOKEY MANGO HABANERO

$6.50

SAZERAC RYE

$7.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$6.00

TX BOURBON

$8.00

TX WHISKEY

$8.00

WILD TURKEY 101

$6.50

WOODFORD RESERVE

$8.50

RUM

WELL RUM

$4.50

ADMIRAL NELSON COCONUT

$5.50

BACARDI

$6.25

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.00

GOSLINGS

$6.50

MALIBU

$5.75

TEQUILA

WELL TEQUILA

$4.50

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$11.00

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$11.00

CAZADORES REPOSADO

$7.00

CUERVO GOLD

$6.50

CUERVO SILVER

$6.50

CUERVO 1800

$6.50

CUERVO 1800 COCONUT

$6.50

DON JULIO SILVER

$9.50

HORNITOS REPOSADO

$7.50

MILAGRO SILVER

$7.00

PATRON SILVER

$9.00

CORDIALS

AMARETTO DISARONNO

$7.00

BAILEYS

$7.00

FIREBALL

$5.50

FRANJELIC0

$7.00

GOLDSCHLAGER

$7.00

GRAND MARNIER

$8.00

JAGERMEISTER

$6.00

KAHLUA

$6.50

PEACH SCNAPPS

$5.00

RUMCHATA

$7.00

RUMPLE MINZE

$6.50

SKREWBALL

$6.50

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$5.75

TUACA

$6.75

GIN

WELL GIN

$4.50

BOMBAY

$6.50

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$7.50

HENDRICKS

$8.00

TANQUERAY

$7.00

SCOTCH

DEWARS

$6.75

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$10.00

GLENLIVET

$9.00

COCKTAILS

ADIOS MF

$8.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$8.50

BLACK TEA

$7.50

BLOODY MARY

$7.00

BLOW JOB

$8.00

BLUE HAWAIIAN

$8.00

BUTTERY NIPPLE

$7.50

CHERRY LIMEADE

$7.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

COLORADO BULLDOG

$9.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$8.50

FRENCH 75

$9.00

GREEN GRENADE

$8.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$7.00

GREEN TEA DRINK

$7.00

HURRICANE

$8.00

IRISH CAR BOMB

$10.00

KAMIKAZE

$6.00

LAZY GATOR

$8.00

LEMON DROP

$6.00

LIQUID COCAINE

$8.50

LONG ISLAND

$8.50

MARGARITA

$8.50

MARGARITA TOP SHELF

$10.50

MEXICAN CANDY

$7.50

MIDOR SOUR

$7.50

MIND ERASER

$8.50

MOSCOW MULE

$8.00

OLD FASHIONED

$8.00

ORANGE TEA DRINK

$7.00

ORANGE TEA SHOT

$7.00

OYSTER SHOOTER

$7.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN

$7.50

PURPLE DECATUR

$8.00

RED HEADED SLUT

$8.00

ROYAL FUCK

$7.50

SCOOBY SNACK

$7.50

SEX ON THE BEACH

$6.75

SURFER ON ACID

$7.50

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$5.00

TUACA LEMON DROP

$7.50

VEGAS BOMB

$9.00

WASHINGTON APPLE

$7.50

WHITE RUSSIAN

$8.50

WHITE TEA

$7.00

WHITE TEA AS DRINK

$7.00

WINE

WINE BY THE GLASS

CABERNET GLASS

$7.00

CHARDONNAY GLASS

$7.00

CHAMPAGNE GLASS

$7.00

MERLOT GLASS

$7.00

PINOT GRIGIO GLASS

$7.00

PINOT NOIR GLASS

$7.00

ROSE GLASS

$7.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC GLASS

$7.00

MIMOSA

$5.00

HAPPY HOUR

WELLS

WELL VODKA

$3.00

WELL BOURBON

$3.00

WELL RUM

$3.00

WELL GIN

$3.00

WELL TEQUILA

$3.00

BEERS

HH BUD LIGHT DRAFT

$3.00

HH COORS LIGHT DRAFT

$3.00

HH BUDWEISER BOTTLE

$3.00

HH BUD LIGHT BOTTLE

$3.00

HH COORS LIGHT BOTTLE

$3.00

MILLER LITE BOTTLE

$3.00

HH PBR CAN

$3.00

HH LONE STAR CAN

$3.00

HH LIQUORS

FIREBALL

$4.00

JACK DANIELS

$4.00

JACK FIRE

$4.00

JACK HONEY

$4.00

BACARDI

$4.00

TIT0S

$4.00

ABSOLUT

$4.00

ABSOLUT PEPPAR

$4.00

JIM BEAM

$4.00

DEWARS

$4.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1833 Airport Fwy, Bedford, TX 76021

Directions

