- Home
- /
- Cluck U Chicken Stroudsburg LLC - 107 Brown St Suite #200
Cluck U Chicken Stroudsburg LLC 107 Brown St Suite #200
No reviews yet
107 Brown St Suite #200
East Stroudsburg, PA 18310
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Value Packs
Family Packs
- 25 Buffalo Wings Family Pack$44.99
With choice of 3 sides and 5 biscuits
- 25 Boneless Buffalo Wings Family Pack$43.99
With choice of 3 sides and 5 biscuits
- 24 Chicken Tenders Family Pack$42.99
With choice of 3 sides and 5 biscuits
- Fried Chicken Family Pack$34.99
12 Pieces mixed with choice of 3 sides and 5 biscuits
Mini Bites
- Kids Size (5) Mini Bites$4.19Out of stock
Bite size chicken nuggets served either tossed in sauce or plain with sauce on the side. Does not include ranch or Bleu cheese dip.
- Small (8) Mini Bites$5.19Out of stock
Bite size chicken nuggets served either tossed in sauce or plain with sauce on the side. Does not include ranch or Bleu cheese dip.
- Medium (16) Mini Bites$8.99Out of stock
Bite size chicken nuggets served either tossed in sauce or plain with sauce on the side. Does not include ranch or Bleu cheese dip.
- Large (32) Mini Bites$16.59Out of stock
Bite size chicken nuggets served either tossed in sauce or plain with sauce on the side. Does not include ranch or Bleu cheese dip.
- X Large (60) Mini Bites$29.99Out of stock
Bite size chicken nuggets served either tossed in sauce or plain with sauce on the side. Does not include ranch or Bleu cheese dip.
Boneless Buffalo Wings
- 3PC Boneless Wings$5.19
1 Dip - Fresh jumbo boneless wings covered with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch and Bleu cheese not included.
- 5PC Boneless Wings$7.19
1 Dip - Fresh jumbo boneless wings covered with your choice of wing sauce. Ranch and Bleu cheese not included.
- 10PC Boneless Wings$13.99
1 Dip - Fresh jumbo boneless wings covered with your choice of wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce.
- 15 PC Boneless Wings$20.49
2 Dip - Fresh jumbo boneless wings covered with your choice of wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce.
- 20PC Boneless Wings$26.99
2 Dips - Fresh jumbo boneless wings covered with your choice of wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce.
- 30PC Boneless Wings$38.59
3 Dips - Fresh jumbo boneless wings covered with your choice of wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce.
- 40PC Boneless Wings$50.99
4 Dips - Fresh jumbo boneless wings covered with your choice of wing sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch dipping sauce.
Chicken Tenders
- 3PC Chicken Tenders$5.19
Fresh white meat chicken strips. Served either sauce on or on the side. Ranch or Bleu cheese not included.
- 6PC Chicken Tenders$8.59
Fresh white meat chicken strips. Served either sauce on or on the side. Ranch or Bleu cheese not included.
- 9PC Chicken Tenders$12.59
Fresh white meat chicken strips. Served either sauce on or on the side. 1 Ranch or Bleu cheese included.
- 12PC Chicken Tenders$16.59
Fresh white meat chicken strips. Served either sauce on or on the side. 1 Ranch or Bleu cheese included.
- 18PC Chicken Tenders$26.99
Fresh white meat chicken strips. Served either sauce on or on the side. 2 Ranch or Bleu cheese included.
- 24PC Chicken Tenders$31.99
Fresh white meat chicken strips. Served either sauce on or on the side. 2 Ranch or Bleu cheese included.
- 40PC Chicken Tenders Bucket$50.99
Fresh white meat chicken strips. Served either sauce on or on the side. 4 Ranch or Bleu cheese included.
Buffalo Wings
Fried Chicken
- 2PC Fried Chicken$5.59
Mixed and white include biscuits
- 4PC Fried Chicken$9.59
Mixed and white include biscuits
- 8PC Fried Chicken$16.59
Mixed and white include biscuits
- 12 PC Fried Chicken$22.59
Mixed and white include biscuits
- 20 PC Fried Chicken$35.59
Mixed and white include biscuits
- Breast$3.59Out of stock
- Wing$2.49
- Thigh$3.59
- Leg$2.59
Fries
Side Orders
Appetizers
Chicken Sandwiches
- Original Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, and cool mayo
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, cool mayo, and our signature honey hickory sauce
- Parmesan Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese or ranch and choice of sauce
- Roman Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Mozzarella cheese and garlic sauce
- Double Grilled Chicken$7.99
Roll-carb and fat-free! Your choice of wing sauce
Wraps
Burgers
Fish
Salads
- Garden Salad$7.59
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, and green peppers (choice of dressing)
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, and green peppers (choice of dressing) with grilled or crispy buffalo style chicken
- Caesar Salad$7.59
Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croûtons, and caesar dressing
Clucker Bowls
Desserts
Beverages
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
107 Brown St Suite #200, East Stroudsburg, PA 18310