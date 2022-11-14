- Home
Sarah Street Grill
550 Quaker Aly
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Popular Items
Bev
Liter Pellegrino
Apple Juice
Basil Mint IT
Cappuccino
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry
Diet Pepsi
Double Espresso
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Ginger IT
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lavender Latte
Latte
Lemonade
Mango Ginger IT
Milk
Orange Juice
Peach Ginger IT
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Raspberry IT
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Shirley Temple Refill
Sierra Mist
Single Espresso
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade Refill
Sweet Tea
Tomato Juice
Tonic
White Cranberry Juice
Appetizers
Basket Garlic Bread
Beer Battered Fries
Calamari
Homemade Tempura Beer Battered Calamari Rings served with Marinara Sauce
Chicken Fingers
Five Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers with your choice of Hot or Mild Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, McHale's, Hot Honey Garlic, Mango Habanero, Asian Lemon Pepper or Jo's Sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Fresh Flour Tortilla wrapped around Beer Braised Chicken, Tomato, Cheese, Red Onion and Scallion served with Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Chicken Wings
Twelve crispy fried Chicken Wings finished with choice of Hot or Mild Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, McHale's, Hot Honey Garlic, Mango Habanero, Asian Lemon Pepper or Jo's Sauce. Served with Celery and Blue Cheese
Chips & Salsa
Hummus Special
Fresh homemade hummus made in house
Mozzarella Luna
Breaded Buffalo Mozzarella Fried and served with Marinara Sauce
Nachos
Fresh Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips with Black Beans, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Hot Peppers, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole
Onion Rings
Potstickers
Steamed Chicken Lemongrass Potstickers served with a Mango Habanero Sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served bubbling hot with Toasted Ciabatta Bread
Sweet Potato Fries
Tomato Bruschetta
Chopped Tomato, Scallion, Basil, Red Onion and Garlic topped with Black Olives and served with Toasted Ciabatta Bread
Soups/Salads
Brodhead Salad
Sautéed Shrimp, Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella, Chopped Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries and Chickpeas served over Mixed Greens with Choice of Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing and Croutons
French Onion
Homemade Onion Soup served au Gratin
Fruit & Nut Salad
Baby Spinach topped with Dried Cranberry, Honey Roasted Peanut, Chickpeas, Grape Tomato & Gorgonzola Cheese with Choice of Dressing
Greek Salad
Marinated Sirloin, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber served over Mixed Greens with Choice of Dressing
Sarah Street Salad
Seasonal Mixed Greens topped with Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Carrots & Cabbage, and Croutons served with choice of dressing
Side Caesar
Smaller version of our House Caesar Salad
Side Salad
A smaller version of the Sarah Street Salad
Soup Du Jour
Our soup of the day served in either a cup or a bowl
Spinach Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Applewood Bacon, Diced Tomato, Red Onion. Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese with choice of dressing
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken & Tomato Bruschetta
Topped with Smoked Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze and served on crispy Ciabatta Bread
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken dipped in Cajun Seasonings with a Horseradish Remoulade, Chopped Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese and Avocado in a Tomato Basil Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast and Caesar Salad in a Garlic Herb Wrap (also available blackened)
Chicken Cheese Steak
Grilled Chicken Breast, Onions, Mushrooms, American Cheese and Onion Rings on toasted Garlic Ciabatta Bread
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Basil Pesto, Smoked Mozzarella and Roasted Red Peppers on toasted Garlic Ciabatta Bread
Reuben
1/2 Pound of your choice of Corned Beef or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and Swiss Cheese served Open Faced on Rye Bread
Sesame Encrusted Tuna Steak
Topped with Wasabi Mayonnaise and Red Onion on a toasted Brioche Roll
Sirloin Steak Sandwich
Flame Grilled Marinated Sirloin, cooked the way you like it, sliced with Onions, Mushrooms, American Cheese and Onion Rings, on toasted Garlic Ciabatta Bread
Tuna Au Poivre
Pepper Encrusted Tuna Filet with Chipotle mayonnaise on a toasted Brioche roll with red onion
Tuna Avocado Wrap
Grilled Tuna, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Ginger Dressing in Garlic Herb Wrap
Turkey Flatbread Sandwich
Oven Roasted Sliced Turkey Breast topped with Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Sliced Vine Ripened Tomato, Feta Cheese & Tzatziki Dressing on a warm Flatbread
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Tenders on Ciabatta w/Marinara & Provolone. Served w/Onion Rings
Burgers
Bacon & Blue
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese & Horseradish Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Pickle
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Smoked Applewood Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce Tomato and Garlic Pickle
Basic Burger
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and a Garlic Pickle
Belardi Burger
Smoked Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara sauce
Bella Burger
Burger topped with Portobello Mushroom, Smoked Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato and a Garlic Pickle
Big Red Burger
Smothered in BBQ Sauce, Red Onion and Smoked Mozzarella Cheese on a toasted Garlic Butter Brioche Roll
Cheese Burger
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and a Garlic Pickle with your choice of Swiss, Provolone, American, Cheddar or Smoked Mozzarella
Louisiana Burger
Perfectly Seasoned Burger brushed in Hot Sauce with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipolte Mayo and a Garlic Pickle
Marsala Burger
Sauteed Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Sauce served on a toasted Garlic Butter Brioche Roll
Onion & Mushroom Burger
Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and a Garlic Pickle
Reuben Burger
Topped with Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese served on a Garlic Butter Toasted Brioche Roll
Tex Mex Burger
Salsa, Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese and Red Onion on a toasted Gallic Butter Brioche Roll
Black Truffle Burger
Pizza
Chicken Pesto Pizza
Beer Baised Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Florentine Pizza
Tomato Basil Sauce, Baby Spinach, Mushrooms, Smoked Mozzarella Cheese
Mediterranean Pizza
Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese & Balsamic
Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Beer Braised Chicken, Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
Traditional Red
Pizza Toppings: Pepperoni, Black Olives. Onions, Hot Peppers, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers - $0.75 each item
Traditional White
Pizza Toppings: Pepperoni, Black Olives. Onions, Hot Peppers, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers - $0.75 each item
Entrees
12oz Strip Steak
16oz Marinated Delmonico
Blackened Salmon
Lightly Blackened Scottish salmon filet with lemon-butter and chopped vine ripe tomatoes
Chicken Francaise
Tender Chicken Breast sauteed in a Light Egg Batter and finished with Lemon, White Wine Sauce
Chicken Marsala
Tender Sauteed Chicken Breast with a blended Sweet Mushroom Marsala Wine Sauce
Chicken Saltimbocca
Tender Sauteed Chicken Breast topped with Prosciutto, Smoked Mozzarella and a Sweet Mushroom Marsala Wine Sauce
Salmon Oscar
Fresh Atlantic Salmon Filet topped with Crabmeat Stuffing, Steamed Asparagus and Tarragon Hollandaise Sauce
Sarah Street Shrimp Picatta
Sauteed Gulf Shrimp with Sundried Tomatoes and Asparagus in a Lemon While Wine Caper Sauce served over Rice Pilaf
Scallops
Sea Scallops baked in a Creamy Parmesan Sauce with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Roasted Red Peppers
Pastas
Homemade Meat Lasagna
A Large Portion of our Homemade Meal Lasagna smothered with a Blend of Cheeses and a rich Marinara Sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Sauteed Large Gulf Shrimp in a creamy Veloute Sauce served over tender Maine Lobster Ravioli
Pasta Carbonara
Perfectly Cooked Linguine Pasta topped with Sauteed Prosciutto Ham, Onions and Wild Mushrooms in a Creamy Parmesan Cheese Sauce
Pasta Kashimba
Penne Pasta tossed with Portobello Mushrooms. Sun Dried Tomatoes, Asparagus and a rich Creamy Garlic Herb Sauce (also available Vegan style)
Penne Ala Vodka
Perfectly Cooked Penne Pasta tossed with a rich Tomato, Vodka and Cheesy Cream Sauce
Vegan Seasonal Pasta
Portobello Mushroom, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Tofu, tossed with Lemon Oregano Olive Oil and Penne Pasta
Kids
Strawberry Apple Sauce
Cool Kids Dinner
All White Meat Battered Chicken Tenders served with choice of Beer Battered Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Strawberry Applesauce
Sarah Street Sports Pie
Personal 8" Pizza made with Homemade Marinara Sauce, topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese and cooked to perfection
Kids Linguini
A Bed of Yummy Linguini topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce or Melted Butter
Linguini Treasure Chest
A Bed of Yummy Linguini topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce or Melted Butter over a Buried Treasure of Delicious Grilled Veggies
Little Guys Big Steak
Marinated 6oz Sirloin Steak served with Seasoned Roasted Red Potatoes and Delicious Grilled Veggies
Triangle Soldier Surprises
Sliced American Cheese Melted between Two Pieces of Farmers White Bread and Grilled to Perfection served with choice of Beer Battered Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Strawberry Applesauce
Turkey Lurkey
Fresh sliced Turkey on Honey Whole Wheat with Lettuce, Tomato, White American and Mayo on the side. Served with choice of Beer Battered Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Strawberry Applesauce
Dinner Specials
NY Strip Special
Grilled Duck Breast topped with a Grand Marnier Orange Zest Sauce served with Stone Ground Grits & our House Vegetable
Chicken Parm
Sauté Sea Scallops served in a Papaya Curry Sauce served over Pineapple Basmati Rice
Salmon Special
Sauté Chicken Breast in a Tomato, Peppers & Onion Sauce served over Tri Color Cheese Tortellini
Sides/Add-ons/ToGo Bags
Add Cheese
Add/ Extra Avocado
Bacon
Baked Potato
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Extra Wing Sauce
Guacamole
Hot Sauce
Loaded Baked Potato
Roasted Red Potatoes
Round For The Kitchen
Salsa
Side Asparagus
Side Broccoli
Side Coleslaw
Side Potato Salad
Side Rice
Sour Cream
SSG Pint Glass
Steam Veggies
To Go Bag
To Go Pickles
Toasted Ciabatta
Desserts
Gluten Free
GF French Onion
GF Side Salad
GF Brodhead Salad
GF Fruit & Nut Salad
GF Spinach Cobb Salad
GF SSG Salad
GF Bacon Cheddar Burger
GF Basic Burger
GF Cheeseburger
GF Louisiana Burger
GF Onion & Mushroom Burger
GF NY Strip
GF Ahi Tuna
Grilled to your liking and topped with a sweet balsamic glaze & sun dried tomatoes
GF Blackened Salmon
GF Grilled Chicken
Char grilled and topped with fresh tomato, red onion & basil
GF Lemon Dill Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon filet, oven roasted and finished with a lemon dill butter sauce
GF Seasonal Vegan Pasta Billori
GF Carbonara
GF Kashimba
GF A La Vodka
Sushi Appetizers
Avocado Sashimi
sliced avocado over greens with a light ginger dressing.
Edamame
warmed soy beans.
Kani Salad
Japanese Crab Salad
Miso Soup
soy bean broth with tofu, scallion & seaweed.
Nuta
fresh octopus, honey mustard miso sauce & boiled scallion.
Pepper Tuna
with Jo's sauce, mayo, sriracha, scallions, sesame & shiso leaf.
Sashimi Sampler
7 assorted pieces chef s choice sashimi.
Shumai(5)
Wasabi & Pork Dumpling
Sushi Bar Salad
shrimp, tuna, salmon, lump crab meat & avocado over mixed greens. topped with house made ginger dressing.
Sushi Sampler
chef's choice 6 assorted pieces.
Tempura Fried Shrimp
$2.50 per piece. Served with Jo's Sauce
Tuna Ceviche
ponzu marinated tuna topped with avocado, caviar, scallion, sesame, sriracha & shiso leaf.
Yellowtail Carpaccio
traditional seaweed salad.
Wakame Salad
Vegtable Tempura App
Sushi Sides
House Rolls
2nd Cousin
Lobster tempera, avocado, scallion, & caviar topped with kani salad
Caribbean Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado & crab stick topped with crawfish salad
CMC Roll
jumbo lump crab topped with avocado, japanese mayo & sriracha.
Cousin It
Shrimp tempura, avacado, scallion & caviar topped with kani salad
Crabby Tuna
jumbo lump crab with caviar, avocado, japanese mayo, topped with seared pepper tuna, sriracha, jalapeno peppers & wasabi.
Crazy Jo
Spicy tuna, avocado & caviar topped with anago (sea eel) & eel sauce
Down Under
Spicy tuna & asparagus tempura in a soy wrap topped with kiwi and sriracha
Dragon Roll
eel & caviar topped with avocado, sesame seeds & eel sauce.
Fresh Soft Shell Crab Roll
soft shell crab tempura, avocado, caviar & scallions.
Lobster Tempura
Lump Crab Roll
crab, cucumber &caviar, topped with japanese mayo.
Rainbow Roll
tuna, avocado & caviar topped with 5 assorted types of fish.
Salmon Lover
spicy salmon, tempura jalapenos topped with salmon and avocado
Sarah Street Roll
tuna, avocado, caviar & sriracha, topped with tuna.
Shrimp Tempura
battered shrimp, avocado, scallions & caviar.
Special Eel Roll
tuna, caviar & avocado topped with eel & eel sauce.
Spider Roll
Wasabi Wasabi
seared white tuna, asparagus, scallions, wasabi caviar & wasabi mayonnaise topped with sriracha.
Platters
Chirashi
chef's choice of fish and vegetable over rice
Combo Both
tuna roll, 8 pieces of sushi & 12 pieces of sashimi.
Maki Combo Party Platter
Maki Mono Combo
1 eel roll, 1 california roll & 1 spicy tuna roll.
Sashimi Deluxe
18 assorted pieces with a bowl of rice.
Sashimi Platter
12 assorted pieces with a bowl of rice.
Sushi Deluxe
tuna roll, california roll & 10 assorted pieces.
Sushi Platter
tuna roll & 8 assorted pieces.
Vegetable Party Platter
Maki
Alaskan Maki
smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber & sesame.
California Maki
crab stick, avocado, cucumber & caviar.
Ebi Maki
shrimp, cucumber & caviar.
Futo Maki (4)
crab stick, cucumber, egg, kampyo & sesame.
Futo Maki (8)
crab stick, cucumber, egg, kampyo & sesame.
Hamachi Maki
yellowtail, scallion, bonito flake & sesame.
Hotate Gai Maki
scallop, cucumber, japanese mayonnaise, caviar.
Philadelphia Maki
smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber & sesame.
Salmon maki
fresh salmon, cucumber, & caviar
Salmon Skin Maki
crispy salmon skin, scallion & dried bonito caviar.
Spicy Maguro Maki
tuna with sriracha, japanese mayonnaise, cucumber & caviar.
Spicy Salmon Maki
fresh salmon, cucumber, caviar & topped with sriracha.
Tako Maki
Octopus, Cucumber, Masago, & Rice
Tekka Maki
tuna roll.
Unagi/Avo
eel, cucumber or avocado, eel sauce & caviar.
Unagi/Cuc
eel, cucumber or avocado, eel sauce & caviar.
Veggie Maki
Asparagus Tempura Roll
Fried asparagus, sesame seeds, & rice
Avocado Maki
avocado & sesame.
Kampyo Maki
marinated squash & sesame.
Kappa Maki
cucumber & sesame.
Takuwan Maki
pickled horseradish & sesame.
Ume Maki
pickled plum, cucumber, sesame & shiso leaf.
Yasai Maki
fancy vegetable roll: chef s choice of seasonal vegetables.
Hand Rolls
Hamachi HR
yellowtail, scallion & bonito flake.
Hotate Gai HR
scallop, cucumber, japanese mayonnaise, caviar.
Ikura HR
salmon roe & cucumber.
Salmon Skin HR
crispy salmon skin, scallion, dried bonito & caviar.
Spicy Tuna HR
Tuna, cucumber, masago, spicy Japanese mayo, rice
Tako HR
octopus, cucumber, caviar & japanese mayonnaise.
Tuna HR
Tuna, cucumber, masago, & rice
Unagi HR
eel, caviar, cucumber, eel sauce & sesame.
Sushi/Sashimi
Anago
Sea Eel
Botan Ebi
Ebi
shrimp
Fluke
Fluke
Geoduck
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Hokki Gai
Hotate Gai
Scallop
Ika
Squid
Ikura
Salmon Roe
Kani - Lump Crab
Lump Crab
Kanikama
Crab Stick
Maguro
Yellowfin Tuna
Masago
Flying Fish Roe
Razor Clam
Saba
Mackerel
Sake
Salmon
Sashimi
Add sashimi button after any à la carte item for 3 pieces sashimi instead of 2 sushi
Smoked Sake
Smoked Salmon
Striped Bass
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
Egg Omelet
Toro
Toro Sashimi
Tuna Filet
Seared Pepper Tuna topped with Japanese Mayo, Sriracha, Scallion & Caviar
Unagi
Eel
Uni Maine
Sea Urchin
Uni Sashimi
White Tuna
Seared Albacore
Sushi Specials
Black Dragon
Enoki Noodles
Hokkigai Sunomono
Iidako
Ika Sansai
Kani Salad
Large Loaded Miso
Scallops, shrimp, citrus juice, red onion, avocado, cilantro, micro greens, Serrano peppers, tomato
Meeso Yummy
Shrimp tempera roll topped with seared spicy tuna & spicy mayo drizzle
Momiji Albacore
Momiji Oyster
Monkfish Liver
Salmon Poke
Salmon, Avocado, Honey Roasted Peanuts, Mandarin Oranges, Sriracha, Ponzu Sauce, Sesame Oil
Scallop Carpaccio
Thinly sliced scallop with capers, tomato, pickled red onion, and a touch of hot pepper relish
Scallops 2 Ways
Small Loaded Miso
Striped Bass Carpaccio
Sushi Tasting
Sweet Potato Roll
Triple Lutz
Unadon
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
The Sarah Street Grill is located in downtown Stroudsburg, in the heart of the Pocono Mountains. We invite you to enjoy great food in our dining rooms or eat outside on our spacious deck. Later, you can enjoy a cocktail and check out the quality original music, or enjoy a game of pool or darts in our game room. Our seemingly endless selection of delicious entrees, sushi and pub-fare combined with our excellent staff will make your dining experience one to remember!
550 Quaker Aly, Stroudsburg, PA 18360