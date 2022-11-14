Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sarah Street Grill

review star

No reviews yet

550 Quaker Aly

Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
California Maki
Cousin It

Bev

Liter Pellegrino

$9.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Basil Mint IT

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger IT

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lavender Latte

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Mango Ginger IT

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Peach Ginger IT

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Raspberry IT

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Shirley Temple Refill

$1.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Single Espresso

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade Refill

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$2.50

White Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Appetizers

Basket Garlic Bread

$3.00

Beer Battered Fries

$4.00

Calamari

$16.00

Homemade Tempura Beer Battered Calamari Rings served with Marinara Sauce

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Five Crispy Fried Chicken Fingers with your choice of Hot or Mild Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, McHale's, Hot Honey Garlic, Mango Habanero, Asian Lemon Pepper or Jo's Sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Fresh Flour Tortilla wrapped around Beer Braised Chicken, Tomato, Cheese, Red Onion and Scallion served with Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Twelve crispy fried Chicken Wings finished with choice of Hot or Mild Buffalo, BBQ, Honey Mustard, Teriyaki, McHale's, Hot Honey Garlic, Mango Habanero, Asian Lemon Pepper or Jo's Sauce. Served with Celery and Blue Cheese

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Hummus Special

$10.00

Fresh homemade hummus made in house

Mozzarella Luna

$11.00

Breaded Buffalo Mozzarella Fried and served with Marinara Sauce

Nachos

$12.00

Fresh Tri-Colored Tortilla Chips with Black Beans, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Hot Peppers, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream and Guacamole

Onion Rings

$5.00

Potstickers

$14.00

Steamed Chicken Lemongrass Potstickers served with a Mango Habanero Sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Served bubbling hot with Toasted Ciabatta Bread

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tomato Bruschetta

$10.00

Chopped Tomato, Scallion, Basil, Red Onion and Garlic topped with Black Olives and served with Toasted Ciabatta Bread

Soups/Salads

Brodhead Salad

$16.00

Sautéed Shrimp, Avocado, Fresh Mozzarella, Chopped Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries and Chickpeas served over Mixed Greens with Choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing and Croutons

French Onion

$6.00

Homemade Onion Soup served au Gratin

Fruit & Nut Salad

$11.00

Baby Spinach topped with Dried Cranberry, Honey Roasted Peanut, Chickpeas, Grape Tomato & Gorgonzola Cheese with Choice of Dressing

Greek Salad

$16.00

Marinated Sirloin, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Feta Cheese, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber served over Mixed Greens with Choice of Dressing

Sarah Street Salad

$8.00

Seasonal Mixed Greens topped with Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Carrots & Cabbage, and Croutons served with choice of dressing

Side Caesar

$4.00

Smaller version of our House Caesar Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

A smaller version of the Sarah Street Salad

Soup Du Jour

$4.00+

Our soup of the day served in either a cup or a bowl

Spinach Cobb Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Applewood Bacon, Diced Tomato, Red Onion. Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese with choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken & Tomato Bruschetta

$14.00

Topped with Smoked Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze and served on crispy Ciabatta Bread

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken dipped in Cajun Seasonings with a Horseradish Remoulade, Chopped Tomato, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese and Avocado in a Tomato Basil Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast and Caesar Salad in a Garlic Herb Wrap (also available blackened)

Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Onions, Mushrooms, American Cheese and Onion Rings on toasted Garlic Ciabatta Bread

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Basil Pesto, Smoked Mozzarella and Roasted Red Peppers on toasted Garlic Ciabatta Bread

Reuben

$16.00

1/2 Pound of your choice of Corned Beef or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and Swiss Cheese served Open Faced on Rye Bread

Sesame Encrusted Tuna Steak

$16.00

Topped with Wasabi Mayonnaise and Red Onion on a toasted Brioche Roll

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Flame Grilled Marinated Sirloin, cooked the way you like it, sliced with Onions, Mushrooms, American Cheese and Onion Rings, on toasted Garlic Ciabatta Bread

Tuna Au Poivre

$16.00

Pepper Encrusted Tuna Filet with Chipotle mayonnaise on a toasted Brioche roll with red onion

Tuna Avocado Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Tuna, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and Ginger Dressing in Garlic Herb Wrap

Turkey Flatbread Sandwich

$13.00

Oven Roasted Sliced Turkey Breast topped with Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Sliced Vine Ripened Tomato, Feta Cheese & Tzatziki Dressing on a warm Flatbread

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders on Ciabatta w/Marinara & Provolone. Served w/Onion Rings

Burgers

Bacon & Blue

$16.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crumbled Blue Cheese & Horseradish Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Pickle

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

Smoked Applewood Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce Tomato and Garlic Pickle

Basic Burger

$14.00

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and a Garlic Pickle

Belardi Burger

$16.00

Smoked Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara sauce

Bella Burger

$17.00

Burger topped with Portobello Mushroom, Smoked Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato and a Garlic Pickle

Big Red Burger

$16.00

Smothered in BBQ Sauce, Red Onion and Smoked Mozzarella Cheese on a toasted Garlic Butter Brioche Roll

Cheese Burger

$15.00

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato and a Garlic Pickle with your choice of Swiss, Provolone, American, Cheddar or Smoked Mozzarella

Louisiana Burger

$16.00

Perfectly Seasoned Burger brushed in Hot Sauce with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipolte Mayo and a Garlic Pickle

Marsala Burger

$16.00

Sauteed Mushrooms in a Marsala Wine Sauce served on a toasted Garlic Butter Brioche Roll

Onion & Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms topped with Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and a Garlic Pickle

Reuben Burger

$16.00

Topped with Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese served on a Garlic Butter Toasted Brioche Roll

Tex Mex Burger

$16.00

Salsa, Guacamole, Cheddar Cheese and Red Onion on a toasted Gallic Butter Brioche Roll

Black Truffle Burger

$20.00

Pizza

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$13.00

Beer Baised Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Florentine Pizza

$12.00

Tomato Basil Sauce, Baby Spinach, Mushrooms, Smoked Mozzarella Cheese

Mediterranean Pizza

$12.00

Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese & Balsamic

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Beer Braised Chicken, Hot Sauce, Blue Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

Traditional Red

$10.00

Pizza Toppings: Pepperoni, Black Olives. Onions, Hot Peppers, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers - $0.75 each item

Traditional White

$10.00

Pizza Toppings: Pepperoni, Black Olives. Onions, Hot Peppers, Tomatoes, Bacon, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers - $0.75 each item

Entrees

12oz Strip Steak

$32.00

16oz Marinated Delmonico

$36.00

Blackened Salmon

$25.00

Lightly Blackened Scottish salmon filet with lemon-butter and chopped vine ripe tomatoes

Chicken Francaise

$21.00

Tender Chicken Breast sauteed in a Light Egg Batter and finished with Lemon, White Wine Sauce

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Tender Sauteed Chicken Breast with a blended Sweet Mushroom Marsala Wine Sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca

$21.00

Tender Sauteed Chicken Breast topped with Prosciutto, Smoked Mozzarella and a Sweet Mushroom Marsala Wine Sauce

Salmon Oscar

$27.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Filet topped with Crabmeat Stuffing, Steamed Asparagus and Tarragon Hollandaise Sauce

Sarah Street Shrimp Picatta

$23.00

Sauteed Gulf Shrimp with Sundried Tomatoes and Asparagus in a Lemon While Wine Caper Sauce served over Rice Pilaf

Scallops

$26.00

Sea Scallops baked in a Creamy Parmesan Sauce with Applewood Smoked Bacon and Roasted Red Peppers

Pastas

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$17.00

A Large Portion of our Homemade Meal Lasagna smothered with a Blend of Cheeses and a rich Marinara Sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Sauteed Large Gulf Shrimp in a creamy Veloute Sauce served over tender Maine Lobster Ravioli

Pasta Carbonara

$17.00

Perfectly Cooked Linguine Pasta topped with Sauteed Prosciutto Ham, Onions and Wild Mushrooms in a Creamy Parmesan Cheese Sauce

Pasta Kashimba

$17.00

Penne Pasta tossed with Portobello Mushrooms. Sun Dried Tomatoes, Asparagus and a rich Creamy Garlic Herb Sauce (also available Vegan style)

Penne Ala Vodka

$17.00

Perfectly Cooked Penne Pasta tossed with a rich Tomato, Vodka and Cheesy Cream Sauce

Vegan Seasonal Pasta

$17.00

Portobello Mushroom, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomato, Tofu, tossed with Lemon Oregano Olive Oil and Penne Pasta

Kids

Strawberry Apple Sauce

$1.00

Cool Kids Dinner

$6.50

All White Meat Battered Chicken Tenders served with choice of Beer Battered Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Strawberry Applesauce

Sarah Street Sports Pie

$8.50

Personal 8" Pizza made with Homemade Marinara Sauce, topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese and cooked to perfection

Kids Linguini

$6.50

A Bed of Yummy Linguini topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce or Melted Butter

Linguini Treasure Chest

$6.50

A Bed of Yummy Linguini topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce or Melted Butter over a Buried Treasure of Delicious Grilled Veggies

Little Guys Big Steak

$8.50

Marinated 6oz Sirloin Steak served with Seasoned Roasted Red Potatoes and Delicious Grilled Veggies

Triangle Soldier Surprises

$6.50

Sliced American Cheese Melted between Two Pieces of Farmers White Bread and Grilled to Perfection served with choice of Beer Battered Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Strawberry Applesauce

Turkey Lurkey

$7.00

Fresh sliced Turkey on Honey Whole Wheat with Lettuce, Tomato, White American and Mayo on the side. Served with choice of Beer Battered Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Strawberry Applesauce

Dinner Specials

Grilled Chicken and Roasted Red Peppers in a creamy Pesto sauce with Mozzarella Cheese served over Penne Pasta

NY Strip Special

$36.00

Grilled Duck Breast topped with a Grand Marnier Orange Zest Sauce served with Stone Ground Grits & our House Vegetable

Chicken Parm

$22.00

Sauté Sea Scallops served in a Papaya Curry Sauce served over Pineapple Basmati Rice

Salmon Special

$24.00

Sauté Chicken Breast in a Tomato, Peppers & Onion Sauce served over Tri Color Cheese Tortellini

Sides/Add-ons/ToGo Bags

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add/ Extra Avocado

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Wing Sauce

$1.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Roasted Red Potatoes

$2.00

Round For The Kitchen

$10.00

Salsa

$1.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

SSG Pint Glass

$3.00

Steam Veggies

$2.00

To Go Bag

$1.50

To Go Pickles

$2.00

Toasted Ciabatta

$1.00

Desserts

Apple Tart

$7.00

Brownie Al a Mod

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.50

Choc Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.50

A La Carte

$1.50

Homemade Dessert

$7.50

Ice Cream

$4.00

Mochi 3

$6.50

Mochi Doki

$3.00

Molton Cake

$7.00

Parfaits

$7.00

Shortcake

$7.00

Gluten Free

GF French Onion

$6.00

GF Side Salad

$4.00

GF Brodhead Salad

$16.00

GF Fruit & Nut Salad

$11.00

GF Spinach Cobb Salad

$15.00

GF SSG Salad

$8.00

GF Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

GF Basic Burger

$14.00

GF Cheeseburger

$15.00

GF Louisiana Burger

$16.00

GF Onion & Mushroom Burger

$16.00

GF NY Strip

$32.00

GF Ahi Tuna

$24.00

Grilled to your liking and topped with a sweet balsamic glaze & sun dried tomatoes

GF Blackened Salmon

$25.00

GF Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Char grilled and topped with fresh tomato, red onion & basil

GF Lemon Dill Salmon

$25.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon filet, oven roasted and finished with a lemon dill butter sauce

GF Seasonal Vegan Pasta Billori

$17.00

GF Carbonara

$17.00

GF Kashimba

$17.00

GF A La Vodka

$17.00

Sushi Appetizers

Avocado Sashimi

$5.50

sliced avocado over greens with a light ginger dressing.

Edamame

$5.00

warmed soy beans.

Kani Salad

$9.00

Japanese Crab Salad

Miso Soup

$4.00

soy bean broth with tofu, scallion & seaweed.

Nuta

$11.00

fresh octopus, honey mustard miso sauce & boiled scallion.

Pepper Tuna

$16.00

with Jo's sauce, mayo, sriracha, scallions, sesame & shiso leaf.

Sashimi Sampler

$14.00

7 assorted pieces chef s choice sashimi.

Shumai(5)

$5.00

Wasabi & Pork Dumpling

Sushi Bar Salad

$20.00

shrimp, tuna, salmon, lump crab meat & avocado over mixed greens. topped with house made ginger dressing.

Sushi Sampler

$14.00

chef's choice 6 assorted pieces.

Tempura Fried Shrimp

$2.50

$2.50 per piece. Served with Jo's Sauce

Tuna Ceviche

$10.00+

ponzu marinated tuna topped with avocado, caviar, scallion, sesame, sriracha & shiso leaf.

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$19.00

traditional seaweed salad.

Wakame Salad

$5.50

Vegtable Tempura App

$9.00

Sushi Sides

Add Caviar

$1.00

Add Cucumber

$0.50

Add/Extra Avocado

$1.00

Crunchy Garlic

$1.50

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ginger

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Japanese Mayo

$1.00

Jo's Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Quail Egg

$1.00

Rice

$2.00

Soy Wrap

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Cucumber Wrap

$2.00

House Rolls

2nd Cousin

$18.00

Lobster tempera, avocado, scallion, & caviar topped with kani salad

Caribbean Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado & crab stick topped with crawfish salad

CMC Roll

$16.00

jumbo lump crab topped with avocado, japanese mayo & sriracha.

Cousin It

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avacado, scallion & caviar topped with kani salad

Crabby Tuna

$18.00

jumbo lump crab with caviar, avocado, japanese mayo, topped with seared pepper tuna, sriracha, jalapeno peppers & wasabi.

Crazy Jo

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado & caviar topped with anago (sea eel) & eel sauce

Down Under

$17.00

Spicy tuna & asparagus tempura in a soy wrap topped with kiwi and sriracha

Dragon Roll

$15.00

eel & caviar topped with avocado, sesame seeds & eel sauce.

Fresh Soft Shell Crab Roll

$23.00Out of stock

soft shell crab tempura, avocado, caviar & scallions.

Lobster Tempura

$14.00

Lump Crab Roll

$11.00

crab, cucumber &caviar, topped with japanese mayo.

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

tuna, avocado & caviar topped with 5 assorted types of fish.

Salmon Lover

$16.00

spicy salmon, tempura jalapenos topped with salmon and avocado

Sarah Street Roll

$17.00

tuna, avocado, caviar & sriracha, topped with tuna.

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

battered shrimp, avocado, scallions & caviar.

Special Eel Roll

$16.00

tuna, caviar & avocado topped with eel & eel sauce.

Spider Roll

$16.00

Wasabi Wasabi

$16.00

seared white tuna, asparagus, scallions, wasabi caviar & wasabi mayonnaise topped with sriracha.

Platters

All platters come with a small wakame salad

Chirashi

$25.00

chef's choice of fish and vegetable over rice

Combo Both

$40.00

tuna roll, 8 pieces of sushi & 12 pieces of sashimi.

Maki Combo Party Platter

$60.00

Maki Mono Combo

$19.00

1 eel roll, 1 california roll & 1 spicy tuna roll.

Sashimi Deluxe

$35.00

18 assorted pieces with a bowl of rice.

Sashimi Platter

$26.00

12 assorted pieces with a bowl of rice.

Sushi Deluxe

$31.00

tuna roll, california roll & 10 assorted pieces.

Sushi Platter

$25.00

tuna roll & 8 assorted pieces.

Vegetable Party Platter

$30.00

Maki

Alaskan Maki

$7.50

smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber & sesame.

California Maki

$6.50

crab stick, avocado, cucumber & caviar.

Ebi Maki

$6.50

shrimp, cucumber & caviar.

Futo Maki (4)

$7.00

crab stick, cucumber, egg, kampyo & sesame.

Futo Maki (8)

$13.00

crab stick, cucumber, egg, kampyo & sesame.

Hamachi Maki

$7.50

yellowtail, scallion, bonito flake & sesame.

Hotate Gai Maki

$10.00

scallop, cucumber, japanese mayonnaise, caviar.

Philadelphia Maki

$7.50

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber & sesame.

Salmon maki

$6.00

fresh salmon, cucumber, & caviar

Salmon Skin Maki

$7.50Out of stock

crispy salmon skin, scallion & dried bonito caviar.

Spicy Maguro Maki

$7.50

tuna with sriracha, japanese mayonnaise, cucumber & caviar.

Spicy Salmon Maki

$7.50

fresh salmon, cucumber, caviar & topped with sriracha.

Tako Maki

$8.00

Octopus, Cucumber, Masago, & Rice

Tekka Maki

$6.50

tuna roll.

Unagi/Avo

$7.50

eel, cucumber or avocado, eel sauce & caviar.

Unagi/Cuc

$7.50

eel, cucumber or avocado, eel sauce & caviar.

Veggie Maki

Asparagus Tempura Roll

$7.00

Fried asparagus, sesame seeds, & rice

Avocado Maki

$6.00

avocado & sesame.

Kampyo Maki

$6.00

marinated squash & sesame.

Kappa Maki

$6.00

cucumber & sesame.

Takuwan Maki

$6.00

pickled horseradish & sesame.

Ume Maki

$6.00

pickled plum, cucumber, sesame & shiso leaf.

Yasai Maki

$7.00

fancy vegetable roll: chef s choice of seasonal vegetables.

Hand Rolls

Hamachi HR

$7.50

yellowtail, scallion & bonito flake.

Hotate Gai HR

$7.50

scallop, cucumber, japanese mayonnaise, caviar.

Ikura HR

$7.50

salmon roe & cucumber.

Salmon Skin HR

$7.50Out of stock

crispy salmon skin, scallion, dried bonito & caviar.

Spicy Tuna HR

$7.50

Tuna, cucumber, masago, spicy Japanese mayo, rice

Tako HR

$7.50

octopus, cucumber, caviar & japanese mayonnaise.

Tuna HR

$7.50

Tuna, cucumber, masago, & rice

Unagi HR

$7.50

eel, caviar, cucumber, eel sauce & sesame.

Sushi/Sashimi

Anago

$9.00

Sea Eel

Botan Ebi

$10.00

Ebi

$6.50

shrimp

Fluke

$7.00Out of stock

Fluke

Geoduck

$8.00Out of stock

Hamachi

$7.50

Yellowtail

Hokki Gai

$7.00

Hotate Gai

$7.50

Scallop

Ika

$6.00

Squid

Ikura

$7.00

Salmon Roe

Kani - Lump Crab

$8.00

Lump Crab

Kanikama

$5.00

Crab Stick

Maguro

$7.50

Yellowfin Tuna

Masago

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe

Razor Clam

$8.00

Saba

$5.50

Mackerel

Sake

$7.00

Salmon

Sashimi

$2.00

Add sashimi button after any à la carte item for 3 pieces sashimi instead of 2 sushi

Smoked Sake

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

Striped Bass

$7.00

Tako

$7.00

Octopus

Tamago

$4.00

Egg Omelet

Toro

$14.00

Toro Sashimi

$16.00

Tuna Filet

$8.00

Seared Pepper Tuna topped with Japanese Mayo, Sriracha, Scallion & Caviar

Unagi

$7.00

Eel

Uni Maine

$14.00

Sea Urchin

Uni Sashimi

$18.00Out of stock

White Tuna

$8.00

Seared Albacore

Sushi Specials

Black Dragon

$16.00

Enoki Noodles

$12.00

Hokkigai Sunomono

$14.00

Iidako

$9.00

Ika Sansai

$9.00

Kani Salad

$9.00

Large Loaded Miso

$14.00

Scallops, shrimp, citrus juice, red onion, avocado, cilantro, micro greens, Serrano peppers, tomato

Meeso Yummy

$16.00

Shrimp tempera roll topped with seared spicy tuna & spicy mayo drizzle

Momiji Albacore

$14.00

Momiji Oyster

$3.50

Monkfish Liver

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon Poke

$9.00+

Salmon, Avocado, Honey Roasted Peanuts, Mandarin Oranges, Sriracha, Ponzu Sauce, Sesame Oil

Scallop Carpaccio

$17.00

Thinly sliced scallop with capers, tomato, pickled red onion, and a touch of hot pepper relish

Scallops 2 Ways

$14.00

Small Loaded Miso

$9.00

Striped Bass Carpaccio

$12.00

Sushi Tasting

$15.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Triple Lutz

$17.00

Unadon

$17.00
The Sarah Street Grill is located in downtown Stroudsburg, in the heart of the Pocono Mountains. We invite you to enjoy great food in our dining rooms or eat outside on our spacious deck. Later, you can enjoy a cocktail and check out the quality original music, or enjoy a game of pool or darts in our game room. Our seemingly endless selection of delicious entrees, sushi and pub-fare combined with our excellent staff will make your dining experience one to remember!

