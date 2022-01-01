Clinton restaurants you'll love
More about Grounded For Life Cafe
Grounded For Life Cafe
12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON
|Popular items
|Black Bean Feta Wrap
|$12.95
Black Bean Burger, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Lettuce, Avocado Vinaigrette
|Grounded BLT Wrap
|$9.95
Non GMO Verified Smoked Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Vegan Mayonnaise.
|Kitchen Sink Cookie
|$2.50
Our Famous House Made Cookie is Chock Full Of Goodness with Vegan Chocolate Chunks, Rolled Oats, Coconut Flakes, Flame Dried Raisins and Walnuts
More about Finnagel's
GRILL
Finnagel's
1531 Hwy 31 S, Clinton
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$5.99
|Finnagel's Burger
|$15.99
|Finnagel's Salad
|$12.99
More about Citispot Tea and Coffee
Citispot Tea and Coffee
44 Main Street, Clinton
|Popular items
|Caramel Macchiato
|Vanilla Latte
|Iced Vanilla Latte
More about The Clinton House Market
The Clinton House Market
2 west main st, clinton
|Popular items
|Cheese Ravioli Frozen
|$6.00
Severino Pasta NJ (8 ravioli)
|Small Carrot Cake (allow for two days bake time)
|$15.00
***Please allow 2 day****
Feeds up to 4 people. Carrot cake with cream cheese icing.
|Pie 10 inch (allow for two days bake time)
|$25.00
4 pounds custom pie. Please allow 2 days
Serves 8-10.
More about The Clinton House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Clinton House
2 West Main St, Clinton
|Popular items
|Chicken & Asparagus
|$22.00
Sauteed chicken breast, lemon, white wine dill sauce, asparagus and artichoke hearts served with a rissoto primavera
|House Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell pepper, red onion and olives
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$19.00
Nello's bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, Clinton House sauce, brioche bun, French fries & pickle.