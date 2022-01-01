Clinton restaurants you'll love

Clinton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Clinton

Clinton's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Clinton restaurants

Grounded For Life Cafe image

 

Grounded For Life Cafe

12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Black Bean Feta Wrap$12.95
Black Bean Burger, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Carrots, Lettuce, Avocado Vinaigrette
Grounded BLT Wrap$9.95
Non GMO Verified Smoked Tempeh, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Vegan Mayonnaise.
Kitchen Sink Cookie$2.50
Our Famous House Made Cookie is Chock Full Of Goodness with Vegan Chocolate Chunks, Rolled Oats, Coconut Flakes, Flame Dried Raisins and Walnuts
Finnagel's image

GRILL

Finnagel's

1531 Hwy 31 S, Clinton

Avg 4.5 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$5.99
Finnagel's Burger$15.99
Finnagel's Salad$12.99
Citispot Tea and Coffee image

 

Citispot Tea and Coffee

44 Main Street, Clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla Latte
Iced Vanilla Latte
The Clinton House Market image

 

The Clinton House Market

2 west main st, clinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Ravioli Frozen$6.00
Severino Pasta NJ (8 ravioli)
Small Carrot Cake (allow for two days bake time)$15.00
***Please allow 2 day****
Feeds up to 4 people. Carrot cake with cream cheese icing.
Pie 10 inch (allow for two days bake time)$25.00
4 pounds custom pie. Please allow 2 days
Serves 8-10.
The Clinton House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Clinton House

2 West Main St, Clinton

Avg 4.2 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken & Asparagus$22.00
Sauteed chicken breast, lemon, white wine dill sauce, asparagus and artichoke hearts served with a rissoto primavera
House Salad
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell pepper, red onion and olives
Bacon Cheeseburger$19.00
Nello's bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, Clinton House sauce, brioche bun, French fries & pickle.
