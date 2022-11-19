Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Citispot Tea and Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

44 Main Street

Clinton, NJ 08809

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Vanilla Latte
Iced Matcha Green
Caramel Macchiato

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.65+

Café Latte

$4.15+

Cappuccino

$4.15+

Americano

$3.35+

Vanilla Latte

$4.35+

Café Mocha

$4.75+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Cookie Butter Latte

$4.75+

Pumpkin Latte

$4.75+

Almond Honey Forte

$4.95+

Apple Cinnamon Latte

$4.75+

Café Au Lait

$3.75+

Single Espresso

$2.35

Double Espresso

$2.65

Single Espresso Macchiato

$2.55

Latte Forte

$4.75+

Double Espresso Macchiato

$2.95

Drink of the Month

$4.75+

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.80+

Iced Cafe Latte

$3.85+

Iced Americano

$3.55+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.55+

Iced Cafe Mocha

$4.85+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.85+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.85+

Iced Cookie Butter Latte

$4.85+

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$4.85+

Iced Apple Cinnamon Latte

$4.85+

Cold Brew

$4.45+

Iced Espresso

$2.83+

Frozen Coffee

Frozen Coffee

$2.45+

Frozen Vanilla Latte

$4.55+

Frozen Cafe Mocha

$4.85+

Frozen White Chocolate Mocha

$4.85+

Frozen Caramel Macchiato

$4.85+

Frozen Cookie Butter Latte

$4.85+

Frozen Pumpkin Latte

$4.85+

Frozen Cookies and Cream

$4.85+

Frozen Apple Cinnamon Latte

$4.85+

American Classics

Hot Chocolate

$3.65+

Lemonade

$3.95+

Tea Lemonade

$4.55+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.55+

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.65+

Classic Bubble Tea

$5.95+

Mango Bubble Tea

$5.95+

Thai Bubble Tea

$5.95+

Strawberry Bubble Tea

$5.95+

Taro Bubble Tea

$5.95+

Honeydew Bubble Tea

$5.95+

Gummy Coconut Bubble Tea

$5.95+

Hot Water

$2.25

Ice Cup

$2.00

Milk Steamer

$3.45

Christmas

Hot Gingerbread

$4.65+

Frozen Gingerbread

$4.85+

Iced Gingerbread

$4.75+

Hot Peppermint Mocha

$4.65+

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$4.75+

Frozen Peppermint Mocha

$4.85+

Eggnog Latte

$4.65+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$4.65+

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Tea Latte

$3.75+

Matcha Green

$4.75+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.65+

Diana Mint

$4.75+

Maple Honey Tea Latte

$4.75+

White Tea Cream

$4.75+

Elizabeth Afternoon Tea

$4.75+

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.55+

Iced Matcha Green

$4.75+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Iced Diana Mint

$4.75+

Coconut Berry Blast Fusion Tea

$4.45+

Vanilla Citrus Fusion Tea

$4.45+

Mango Tango Fusion Tea

$4.45+

Frozen Tea

Frozen Matcha Green

$4.85+

Frozen Chai Tea Latte

$4.85+

Frozen Diana Mint

$4.85+

Tea Lime Coconut

$4.85+

Green Tea Strawberry

$4.85+

Fruity Mango

$4.85+

Bottled Beverages

Water Bottle

$1.85

Chocolate Milk

$2.45

Apple Juice

$1.95

Sunny D

$2.65

Juice Box

$1.45

Naked Juice

$3.45

Bai Tea

$3.15

Kombucha

$4.95

Pellagrino

$1.95

Izze Fizzy Drink

$2.25

Boyland Soda

$2.25

Coconut Water

$3.45

Loose Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$10.50

Jasmine Tea

$10.50

Sencha Tea

$10.50

Decaf Sencha Tea

$10.50

Genmai Chai Tea

$10.50

Strawberry Kiwi Tea

$10.50

Peppermint Tea

$9.95

African Red

$9.95

Camamile Tea

$9.95

Decaf English Breakfast Tea

$10.50

Earl Grey Tea

$10.50

Pau Mu Tan Tea

$9.95

Darjeeling Tea

$10.50

Green Dragon Tea

$10.50

Orange Oolong Tea

$10.50

Ginger Peach Tea

$10.50

Rose Congue Emperor Tea

$10.50

Chai Tea

$10.50

Tazo Tea Box

$6.75

Pastries

Lemon Iced Pound Cake

$3.25

Frosting Pumpkin Pound Cake

$3.25

French Croissant

$2.95

Cinnamon Bun

$2.75

Coffee Cake

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Cranberry Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.25

Black and White Cookie

$3.25

Raspberry Cookie

$2.25

Cranberry Scone

$3.25

Cinnamon Scone

$3.25

French Macarons

$2.45

Superfood Bites

$2.25

Lemon bites

$2.40

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.25

S Doodle Cake

$3.25

Food

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

$3.45

Spinach Artichoke Quiche

$3.45

Croissant Sandwich

$3.55

Flatbread Sandwich

$3.55

Burrito

$3.45

Hot Pocket

$2.75

PB&J Sandwich

$2.55

Oatmeal

$3.25

Parfait

$3.95

Cheese Stick

$1.00

Grapefruit

$2.25

California Snackin

$3.15

Balanced Breaks

$2.85

Chicken Bites

$3.15

Rice Pudding

$2.35

Mush

$3.25

ACTIVIA

$2.35

Mac cheezie

$3.35

Chobani Yogurt

$3.15

Goodies

Chips

$1.75

Biscotti

$3.25

French Cookies

$2.65

Butterfly Cookies

$2.75

Nutella

$2.35

Banana

$1.15

Nuts

$3.35

Chocolate Almonds

$3.50

Jersey Girl Chocolate Bar

$3.25

Jersey Girl Chocolate Bite

$3.25

Kind Bar

$2.35

Granola Bar

$2.25

Power bar

$2.45

Fig Bar

$2.35

Hearth Thrive

$3.75

LUVS

$2.75

RX Bar

$2.55

Clif Bar

$2.35

Easter Egg

$0.93

Whole Beans

House Beans

$13.50

Decaf House Beans

$14.50

Clinton Beans

$13.75

Espresso Beans

$13.75

French Roast Beans

$13.50

Italian Roast Beans

$13.50

Guatemala Beans

$13.50

Ethiopia Beans

$13.50

Sumata Beans

$13.50

Columbia Beans

$13.50

Peru Beans

$13.50

Side Order

Espresso Shot

$0.85

Milk

$2.45

Butters cup

$0.85

Cheese cup

$0.85

Hot(Iced) water

$1.50

Ice cup

$1.50

Shelf Merchandise

Chambord 51oz

$49.95

Chambord 34oz

$39.95

Chambord 17oz

$35.95

Assam Tea Press

$39.95

Cork lid French Press

$39.95

Sereno French Press

$39.95

Baby Water Bottle

$12.95

Tall Christmas Mug

$18.95

"Sip It Your Way" Mug

$17.95

Stroopwafels

$23.95

LaGrande Galette

$19.95

Gudrun Chocolate box

$21.95

LambertZ

$25.95

Kirkland Crepes

$23.95

Anthen Berg Lique Chocolate

$28.95

Godiva Box

$27.95

Ghirardelli Chocolate bag

$19.95

Belgian Luxury Chocolate box

$22.95

Godiva 1926

$22.95

Gift basket

$29.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

44 Main Street, Clinton, NJ 08809

Directions

Gallery
Citispot Tea and Coffee image
Citispot Tea and Coffee image
Citispot Tea and Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Country Corner Store and Cafe - Anderson Hotel
orange star4.9 • 109
746 State Route 57 Port Murray, NJ 07865
View restaurantnext
Hat Tricks Café
orange starNo Reviews
426 Case Blvd Flemington, NJ 08822
View restaurantnext
Sette Luna
orange star4.5 • 1,596
219 Ferry St Easton, PA 18042
View restaurantnext
CafeMerica
orange starNo Reviews
21 BelleMead-Griggstown Rd Montgomery, NJ 08844
View restaurantnext
Metá Café
orange star4.9 • 25
15 Klines Court Lambertville, NJ 08530
View restaurantnext
Tatamy Takeout
orange starNo Reviews
70 S. 8th St. Tatamy, PA 18085
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Clinton

Finnagels
orange star4.5 • 1,133
1531 Hwy 31 S Clinton, NJ 08809
View restaurantnext
The Clinton House
orange star4.2 • 750
2 West Main St Clinton, NJ 08809
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clinton
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Hackettstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Lambertville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
New Hope
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Hillsborough
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Nazareth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston