Somerville restaurants you'll love

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Somerville

Somerville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Somerville restaurants

De Martino Latin Restaurant image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

De Martino Latin Restaurant

9 Davenport St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ropa ViejA$26.00
Braised flank steak, simmered in our classic tomato sauce and sofrito. Served with white rice and sweet plantains
Chicken N Chorizo$34.00
Roasted organic 1/2 chicken, seared minced chorizo, sofrito, spicy tomato sauce. Served with cuban rice and sweet plantains
Family Chicken Ajillo$69.00
Grilled chicken thighs, white wine lemon sauce served with Cuban rice and sweet plantains
More about De Martino Latin Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Alfonso's

99-101 Main Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries$4.00
Large$15.00
More about Alfonso's
Arusuvai at Somerville image

 

Arusuvai at Somerville

30 E Main St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Arusuvai at Somerville
Main pic

 

Social Restaurant

156 North Gaston Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Social Restaurant
Map

More near Somerville to explore

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hillsborough

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bridgewater

No reviews yet

Somerset

No reviews yet

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston