New Brunswick restaurants you'll love

Steakhouse 85
85 CHURCH STREET, NEW BRUNSWICK
|Popular items
|8 oz Filet Mignon
|$45.00
A smaller version of our tender filet
|12 oz Filet Mignon
|$55.00
Classic, center cut, Angus Tenderloin
|Black Angus Burger
|$19.00
Cast Iron seared, shoestring fries, choice of cheese
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ani Ramen House
37 Easton Ave, New Brunswick
|Popular items
|BOWL ON US!
|$16.00
Your choice, mazemen with pork belly or a vegan ramen. Enter BOWLDELIVERED promo code at checkout to get your free bowl! ($25 order minimum, inclusive of the $16 bowl on us, to get the discount)
|Side Kae Dama
|$3.00
extra noodles, fresh from Sun Noodle
|Vegan Ramen
|$16.00
vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Destination Dogs
101 Paterson Street, New Brunswick
|Popular items
|Waco Kid
|$8.00
All beef hot dog, chili, cheese sauce, Fritos, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, scallions
|Scarlet Bite
|$7.50
All beef hot dog, cheese sauce, fries, cabbage, tomato, pickle, yellow mustard, mayo, ketchup, scallions
|Newarker
|$6.00
all beef hot dog, fried potatoes, fried onion and peppers, yellow mustard
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fritz's
115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick
|Popular items
|Chipotle Bacon Style
|$1.00
with chipotle mayo, caramelized onions, bacon & muenster cheese on our house roll.
|General Tso's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.75
smothered in house-made general tso's sauce & topped with scallions & sesame seeds on our house roll.
|Drunken Parm
|$10.50
with vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese on our garlic toasted house roll.
Meatball also includes provolone cheese.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick
106 Albany St, New Brunswick
|Popular items
|BOOM BOOM SHRIMP
|$13.00
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tossed In A Creamy Spicy Sauce
|GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP
|$13.00
On Buttery Country White. French Fries, A Cup Of Tomato Soup
|MOZZARELLA WEDGES
|$10.00
House Made, Hand Cut Mozzarella Batter Dipped, Breaded Crispy. Homemade Marinara
El Jefe’s Taqueria
97 Hamilton St, NEW BRUNSWICK
|Popular items
|(3 Taco set)
|$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|Chimichangas
|$6.50
2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection).
"Add rice and beans for $2"
|Chips & Queso
|$4.50
Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.
PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Hub City Brewhouse
335 George Street, New Brunswick
SUSHI
Kilmer Eatery
396 George st, New Brunswick
|Popular items
|Spicy Crabmeat Roll
|$6.50
Kani spicy mayo, Scallion, Cucumber
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
Spicy tuna, Masago
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.50
Shrimp tempura, Cucumber
SALADS • NOODLES
honeygrow
36 College Ave., New Brunswick
|Popular items
|CYO Beef
|$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
Thomas Sweet Chocolates
57 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick
|Popular items
|15 Piece General Assortment
|$16.50
