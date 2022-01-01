New Brunswick restaurants you'll love

New Brunswick restaurants
Toast
  • New Brunswick

New Brunswick's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try New Brunswick restaurants

Steakhouse 85 image

 

Steakhouse 85

85 CHURCH STREET, NEW BRUNSWICK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8 oz Filet Mignon$45.00
A smaller version of our tender filet
12 oz Filet Mignon$55.00
Classic, center cut, Angus Tenderloin
Black Angus Burger$19.00
Cast Iron seared, shoestring fries, choice of cheese
Ani Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ani Ramen House

37 Easton Ave, New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BOWL ON US!$16.00
Your choice, mazemen with pork belly or a vegan ramen. Enter BOWLDELIVERED promo code at checkout to get your free bowl! ($25 order minimum, inclusive of the $16 bowl on us, to get the discount)
Side Kae Dama$3.00
extra noodles, fresh from Sun Noodle
Vegan Ramen$16.00
vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.
Destination Dogs image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Destination Dogs

101 Paterson Street, New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (1972 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Waco Kid$8.00
All beef hot dog, chili, cheese sauce, Fritos, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, scallions
Scarlet Bite$7.50
All beef hot dog, cheese sauce, fries, cabbage, tomato, pickle, yellow mustard, mayo, ketchup, scallions
Newarker$6.00
all beef hot dog, fried potatoes, fried onion and peppers, yellow mustard
Fritz's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fritz's

115 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick

Avg 4.7 (2525 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Bacon Style$1.00
with chipotle mayo, caramelized onions, bacon & muenster cheese on our house roll.
General Tso's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.75
smothered in house-made general tso's sauce & topped with scallions & sesame seeds on our house roll.
Drunken Parm$10.50
with vodka sauce & mozzarella cheese on our garlic toasted house roll.
Meatball also includes provolone cheese.
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick

106 Albany St, New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (1802 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BOOM BOOM SHRIMP$13.00
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tossed In A Creamy Spicy Sauce
GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP$13.00
On Buttery Country White. French Fries, A Cup Of Tomato Soup
MOZZARELLA WEDGES$10.00
House Made, Hand Cut Mozzarella Batter Dipped, Breaded Crispy. Homemade Marinara
El Jefe’s Taqueria image

 

El Jefe’s Taqueria

97 Hamilton St, NEW BRUNSWICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
(3 Taco set)$9.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
Chimichangas$6.50
2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection).
"Add rice and beans for $2"
Chips & Queso$4.50
Corn Tortilla chips + house made "Queso" sauce.
25 burgers image

 

25 burgers

4 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hub City Brewhouse image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Hub City Brewhouse

335 George Street, New Brunswick

Avg 4 (709 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

SUSHI

Kilmer Eatery

396 George st, New Brunswick

Avg 4.3 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Crabmeat Roll$6.50
Kani spicy mayo, Scallion, Cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
Spicy tuna, Masago
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
Shrimp tempura, Cucumber
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

36 College Ave., New Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (5213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
Thomas Sweet Chocolates image

 

Thomas Sweet Chocolates

57 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
15 Piece General Assortment$16.50
Thomas Sweet Ice Cream image

 

Thomas Sweet Ice Cream

55 Easton Ave, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Rhythm & Spice Pizzeria and Grill - New Brunswick

60 Sicard Street, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

RU Grill and Pizza

142 Easton Ave, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Brunswick

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Risotto

