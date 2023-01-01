Burritos in New Brunswick
New Brunswick restaurants that serve burritos
More about O'Bagel - New Brunswick
O'Bagel - New Brunswick
37 Easton Ave, New Brunswick
|El Carne Burrito
|$12.50
Shredded Streak, Sautéed Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Pepper Jack, Tater Tots, topped with Homemade Chipotle Aioli
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria - New Brunswick
El Jefe’s Taqueria - New Brunswick
97 Hamilton St, NEW BRUNSWICK
|Burrito
|$10.25
12-inch tortilla burrito with one choice of any protein+ rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
|Single Breakfast Burrito
|$5.50
One 8-inch burrito served with; rice+ beans+ protein choice + any cold toppings.
"Add home fries for $1"