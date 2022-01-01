Edison restaurants you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elixir Bar & Grill
2222 Woodbridge Ave, Edison
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Chicken Fajita
|$15.99
|Fajitas (Duo)
|$17.99
Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery
194 Wood Avenue, Iselin
|Caesar Salad
|$6.95
Romaine / Parmesan Cheese / Grape Tomatoes / Kalamata Olives / Croutons / Caesar Dressing
|Falafel Caesar Wrap
|$7.95
Falafel Patty / Romaine / Parmesan Cheese / Tomatoes / Kalamata Olives / Croutons / Caesar Dressing / Whole Wheat Wrap
|Smartfood Popcorn White Cheddar
|$1.95
Sunmerry Edison, NJ
561 US Highway 1, Edison
|8" Mango Mousse
|$38.00
|Vanilla Pudding
|$3.50
|Red Bean Bun
|$1.85
LouCas Restaurant
9 LINCOLN HIGHWAY, EDISON
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$24.00
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
|Mango Calamari
|$14.00
Crispy calamari tossed with a mango chili sauce. Garnished with tomatoes and chives
|Fried Calamari
|$14.50
Crispy Calamari Served with Hot or Sweet Marinara Sauce
CURRY
Deccan Spice
153 Wood Ave, Edison
|•\tGarlic Nan
|$6.00
|Old Delhi Butter Chicken
|$25.00
|65
Frappe Joe Coffee
1 Lincoln Hwy, Edison
|Cold Brew Original
|$3.50
|Steamed Egg & Cheese
|$3.85
|House Blend
Cake Walk
170 Talmandge Rd, Edison
|Bhel Puri
|$4.99
|Butterscotch
|$2.50
|Strawberry
|$2.50
Saravanaa Bhavan- Edison
149 WOOD AVE, EDISON
|Togo-Idly
|$6.99
Steamed Rice And Lentil Patties Served With Varieties Of Chutney, Sambhar And Chili Powder.
|Togo-Poori
|$8.50
Fried Fluffy Whole Wheat Bread Served With Vegetable Curry And Potato Masala.
|Togo-Masala Dosa
|$10.50
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Spiced Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.
Moghul Express
1670 Oak Tree Road, Edison
|Lacha Paratha
|$3.95
|Chk Sweet Soup
|$5.95
|Tandoori Paneer Makhani
|$11.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Skylark Diner
17 wooding ave, Edison
|Classic Burger
|$9.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
|Skylark Salad
|$11.95
Mesclun Greens, Pears, Red Onion, Sun-Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Honey Sherry Dressing
|Skylark Double Cheese
|$11.95
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, skylark burger sauce
CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison
3 Stephenville Pky, Edison
|Cappuccino 8oz
|$4.65
A 8oz espresso drink with milk foam on top. Our baristas will introduce more air into your milk to create “foamy” milk. The ratio is 3:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which introduces more sweetness from the milk, however, the foaminess allows to perfectly blend the smooth espresso with the sweetness of the milk. It’s usually topped off with cinnamon to complete the experience.
|Mocha Latte 12oz
|$5.65
An espresso-based drink balanced with finely textured milk with an addition of blend of West African natural cocoa and natural sugar. This is very much like a Latte with hot chocolate flavor.
|Flat White 8oz
|$4.65
The base of a flat white is 2oz of espresso and it’s topped with 6oz of microfoamed milk. It is important to know that the flat white microfoamed milk shouldn’t contain any froth. While a flat white appears to be the same as a cappuccino, however, the way milk is prepared for each drink varies and affects the texture and creaminess of the final result.
Stewart's All American Grill - Menlo Park Mall
55 Parsonage Road, Edison
|FOUNTAIN SODAS
Stewart's Famous Sodas and Pepsi Drinks!
|#4 Single Cheeseburger
|$5.49
|#2 Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.99
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES • PANCAKES
Le Peep
561 US Hwy 1, Edison
|Plain Cakes - Create Your Own
|$7.99
Two cakes made with Le Peep’s homemade batter.
Dun Huang Edison
1717 Route 27, Edison
|N7. 敦煌炒面(羊肉）Pan Fried Noodles
|$14.95
Thin noodles，topped with flash seares sweet red peppers, scallion， and cabbage.
|H1.豬肉肉夾饃Chinese Hamburger (Pork)
|$5.95
Mung bean jelly, oyster sauce, garlic and spicy sauce
|E2.手抓羊肉Mutton on the Bone
|$23.99
Lamb ribs with bones special seasonings of chili powder and coarse sea salt
Ferraro1061
1061 Amboy Avenue, Edison
|Cold Antipasto
|$13.00
A variety of your Italian favorites served on a platter for two. Enjoy prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, ham, capicola, salami, marinated mushrooms, kalamata olives, provolone and other sharp Italian cheeses.
The Edison Automat Cafe & Grille
1963 Oak Tree Rd, Edison
Mithaas
1655 OAK TREE ROAD, UNIT 170, EDISON