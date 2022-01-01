Edison restaurants you'll love

Edison restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Edison

Edison's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Must-try Edison restaurants

Elixir Bar & Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elixir Bar & Grill

2222 Woodbridge Ave, Edison

Avg 4.2 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Chicken Fajita$15.99
Fajitas (Duo)$17.99
Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery image

 

Dartcor - MetroPark Delivery

194 Wood Avenue, Iselin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$6.95
Romaine / Parmesan Cheese / Grape Tomatoes / Kalamata Olives / Croutons / Caesar Dressing
Falafel Caesar Wrap$7.95
Falafel Patty / Romaine / Parmesan Cheese / Tomatoes / Kalamata Olives / Croutons / Caesar Dressing / Whole Wheat Wrap
Smartfood Popcorn White Cheddar$1.95
Sunmerry Edison, NJ image

 

Sunmerry Edison, NJ

561 US Highway 1, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8" Mango Mousse$38.00
Vanilla Pudding$3.50
Red Bean Bun$1.85
LouCas Restaurant image

 

LouCas Restaurant

9 LINCOLN HIGHWAY, EDISON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$24.00
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
Mango Calamari$14.00
Crispy calamari tossed with a mango chili sauce. Garnished with tomatoes and chives
Fried Calamari$14.50
Crispy Calamari Served with Hot or Sweet Marinara Sauce
Deccan Spice image

CURRY

Deccan Spice

153 Wood Ave, Edison

Avg 3.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
•\tGarlic Nan$6.00
Old Delhi Butter Chicken$25.00
65
Frappe Joe Coffee image

 

Frappe Joe Coffee

1 Lincoln Hwy, Edison

Avg 4.9 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew Original$3.50
Steamed Egg & Cheese$3.85
House Blend
Cake Walk image

 

Cake Walk

170 Talmandge Rd, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bhel Puri$4.99
Butterscotch$2.50
Strawberry$2.50
Saravanaa Bhavan- Edison image

 

Saravanaa Bhavan- Edison

149 WOOD AVE, EDISON

Avg 4 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Togo-Idly$6.99
Steamed Rice And Lentil Patties Served With Varieties Of Chutney, Sambhar And Chili Powder.
Togo-Poori$8.50
Fried Fluffy Whole Wheat Bread Served With Vegetable Curry And Potato Masala.
Togo-Masala Dosa$10.50
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Spiced Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.
Moghul Express image

 

Moghul Express

1670 Oak Tree Road, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lacha Paratha$3.95
Chk Sweet Soup$5.95
Tandoori Paneer Makhani$11.99
Skylark Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Skylark Diner

17 wooding ave, Edison

Avg 3.7 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Burger$9.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Skylark Salad$11.95
Mesclun Greens, Pears, Red Onion, Sun-Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Honey Sherry Dressing
Skylark Double Cheese$11.95
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, skylark burger sauce
CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison image

 

CLO COFFEE CO. - North Edison

3 Stephenville Pky, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino 8oz$4.65
A 8oz espresso drink with milk foam on top. Our baristas will introduce more air into your milk to create “foamy” milk. The ratio is 3:1 milk-to-espresso ratio which introduces more sweetness from the milk, however, the foaminess allows to perfectly blend the smooth espresso with the sweetness of the milk. It’s usually topped off with cinnamon to complete the experience.
Mocha Latte 12oz$5.65
An espresso-based drink balanced with finely textured milk with an addition of blend of West African natural cocoa and natural sugar. This is very much like a Latte with hot chocolate flavor.
Flat White 8oz$4.65
The base of a flat white is 2oz of espresso and it’s topped with 6oz of microfoamed milk. It is important to know that the flat white microfoamed milk shouldn’t contain any froth. While a flat white appears to be the same as a cappuccino, however, the way milk is prepared for each drink varies and affects the texture and creaminess of the final result.
Stewart's All American Grill - Menlo Park Mall image

 

Stewart's All American Grill - Menlo Park Mall

55 Parsonage Road, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FOUNTAIN SODAS
Stewart's Famous Sodas and Pepsi Drinks!
#4 Single Cheeseburger$5.49
#2 Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
Le Peep image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES • PANCAKES

Le Peep

561 US Hwy 1, Edison

Avg 4.6 (3392 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Cakes - Create Your Own$7.99
Two cakes made with Le Peep’s homemade batter.
The Coffee House - Edison NJ image

 

The Coffee House - Edison NJ

t931 Amboy Ave, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Dun Huang Edison

1717 Route 27, Edison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
N7. 敦煌炒面(羊肉）Pan Fried Noodles$14.95
Thin noodles，topped with flash seares sweet red peppers, scallion， and cabbage.
H1.豬肉肉夾饃Chinese Hamburger (Pork)$5.95
Mung bean jelly, oyster sauce, garlic and spicy sauce
E2.手抓羊肉Mutton on the Bone$23.99
Lamb ribs with bones special seasonings of chili powder and coarse sea salt
Restaurant banner

 

Richies Kitchen

54 Vineyard Road, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Ice Cream House

940 Amboy Avenue\r\nSTE 104, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ferraro 1061 image

 

Ferraro1061

1061 Amboy Avenue, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Antipasto$13.00
A variety of your Italian favorites served on a platter for two. Enjoy prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, ham, capicola, salami, marinated mushrooms, kalamata olives, provolone and other sharp Italian cheeses.
The Edison Automat Cafe & Grille image

 

The Edison Automat Cafe & Grille

1963 Oak Tree Rd, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Mithaas

1655 OAK TREE ROAD, UNIT 170, EDISON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Edison

Caesar Salad

Croissants

Masala Dosa

Cheeseburgers

Dosa

