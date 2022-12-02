Skylark Fine Diner & Lounge
1,197 Reviews
$$
17 wooding ave
Edison, NJ 08817
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SOFT DRINKS
JUICES
CAPPUCCINO AND COCOA
ICED TEA AND DRINKS
Griddle
Blueberry Pancakes
Fresh Buttermilk Pancakes with blueberries inside
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Fresh Buttermilk Pancakes with Chocolate Chips inside
Chocolate Chip Short Stack
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
Pancakes w/ Meat
Fresh Buttermilk Pancakes with your choice of bacon, ham, pork roll, turkey sausage or pork sausage
Pancakes with Fruit
Fresh Buttermilk Pancakes with your choice of strawberries and banana or blueberries (on top - for inside choose blueberry pancakes)
Plain Pancakes
Fresh Buttermilk Pancakes - just the cakes
Short Stack Blueberry Pancake
Short Stack Pancakes
Pumpkin Pancakes
Belgian Waffle
Hot Fresh Waffle
Chicken and Waffles
Our Hot Waffle with Crispy Fried Chicken Breast.
Bananas Foster Waffle
Our Hot Waffle with maple rum pecan sauce and whipped cream.
Blueberry Stuffed French Toast
Blueberry & Mascarpone Stuffed, Vanilla Egg Batter, Fresh Fruit
Cinnamon French Toast w/ Meat
Challah Bread and Farm Fresh Eggs with a hint of cinnamon. Topped with Powered Sugar. Your Choice of bacon, ham, pork, roll, turkey sausage or pork sausage.
Cinnamon French Toast with Fruit
Challah Bread and Farm Fresh Eggs with a hint of cinnamon. Topped with Powered Sugar. Your Choice of strawberries and bananas or blueberries.
Crispy Crunch French Toast
Our House Made French Toast rolled in Rice Krispies and Drizzled with Honey
Plain French Toast
Challah Bread and Farm Fresh Eggs with a hint of cinnamon. Topped with Powered Sugar.
Old Fashion French Toast
Omelets
3 Cheese Omelet
mozzarella, swiss, cheddar
California Scrambler
SPINACH, AVOCADO, JACK CHEESE, SCALLION, CILANTRO, HOT PEPPERS, CHERRY TOMATOES
Chorizada Omelet
Farm Fresh Eggs, Chorizo, Cilantro, Scallions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese
Custom Omelet
Start with Farm Fresh Eggs and Make your own Omelet
Farmer's Omelet
Farm Fresh Eggs, Broccoli, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers
Florentine Omelet
Farm Fresh Eggs, Spinach, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese
Frittata Mediterranean
Farm Fresh Eggs, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Peppers, Onions, Feta Cheese, Topped with Parmesan
Meat Lovers Omelet
Monte Bianco Omelet
Farm Fresh Eggs, Portabella, Fresh Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes
New York Omelet
Farm Fresh Eggs, House Smoked Salmon, Onion, Tomato, Bagel and Cream Cheese
Western Omelet
Farm Fresh Eggs, Ham, Peppers, Onions
Eggs
2 Eggs w/ Home Fries
2 Farm Fresh Eggs Prepared Any Style with Home Fries.
2 Eggs w/ Meat & HF
2 Farm Fresh Eggs Prepared Any Style with Home Fries. Your Choice of Bacon, Grilled Ham, Pork Roll, Canadian Bacon, Pork Sausage or Turkey Sausage.
2 Eggs W/ Steak
2 Farm Fresh Eggs Prepared Any Style with Home Fries. Served with Grilled Strip Steak.
Favorites
A little of Everything
Short Stack of Pancakes, 2 Eggs Any Style, Hickory Smoked Bacon and Sausage
Avocado Toast
House made cream cheese lime chive spread, hard-boiled egg, heirloom tomato, EVOO drizzle
Bagel Deluxe
HOUSE SMOKED SALMON, VINE RIPE TOMATOES, RED ONION, KALAMATA OLIVES, CAPERS, SCALLION CREAM CHEESE, CHOICE OF PLAIN OR SESAME BAGEL
Carolina Grits
Blend of Sausage, Ham, Cheddar Cheese and Grits
Classic Irish Steel Cut Oatmeal
Pears, Strawberries, Sun-Dried Apricots, Brown Sugar
Custom Breakfast Sandwich
Grilled Nutella Banana French Toast
French Toast, Nutella, Bananas, Topped with Strawberries and Whipped Cream
Healthy Start Breakfast
Egg White Omelet with Tomato & Basil, Artisan Multi-Grain Toast, Turkey Sausage, Fruit Garnish
Huevos Rancheros
Fried Eggs, Salsa, Shredded Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Crispy Tortillas, Black Bean Cajun Ham
Jersey Sandwich
Pork Roll, Over Well Egg, American Cheese, Kaiser Roll, Fresh Fruit
Morning Wrap
SMOKED BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SCRAMBLED EGGS, FRESH FRUIT on side
Porchetta - Egg - Cheese
Shrimp and Grits
Grilled Shrimp, Ham, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Chorizo
Skylark Breakfast Sandwich
Virginia Ham, Swiss Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Kaiser Roll, Fresh Fruit
Yogurt Parfait
Greek Yogurt, House Made Granola, Fresh Berries, Honey Drizzle
Benedicts
Sides - Breakfast
Avocado
Bacon
Bagel w/ butter
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Canadian Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
French Fries - side
Fruit - Side SELECT
Grits - Side
Ham
Home Fries - side
Mashed Potatoes - side
Oatmeal - Side
Pork Roll
Pork Sausage
Smoked Salmon
Toast
Turkey Sausage
Starters
Bavarian Pretzel
Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla
Boneless Wings
Choose Spicy or Barbecue Sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Tenders
with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Crispy Calamari
Tender Fried served with House Made Marinara & Cherry Pepper Aioli Drizzel
Homemade Mozzarella Triangles
Lightly Breaded, Tomato Slices, Marinara Sauce
Jumbo Chicken Wings
Choose Spicy or Barbecue Sauce
Lettuce Chicken Wraps
Loaded Fries
Golden brown topped with pico de gallo scallions bacon and cheddar jack cheese
Mexican Street Corn Dip
served w/ tortilla chips
Pot of Mussels
herb butter, roasted peppers, artichokes
Poke Bowl
tuna, asian dressing, sushi rice
Mediterranean Hummus
Vegan
Skylark Baby Back Ribs
sweet asian glaze, pickled onions, watercress
Shrimp Cocktail
Chicken and Rice Soup
Chicken Noodle Soup
French Onion with Swiss
Side- Mesclun Greens Salad
side- Garden Salad
Side-Caesar Salad
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine, Pecorino Romano, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Cobb Salad
Greens, Tomato, Bacon, Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, Avocado, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Capers, Imported Sheep's Milk Feta, Ranch
Mediterranean Chopped Salad
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Olives, Artichoke, Roasted Peppers, Almonds, Tomato, Bleu Cheese
Skylark Salad
Mesclun Greens, Pears, Red Onion, Sun-Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Honey Sherry Dressing
Vegan Cauliflower Steak
grapefruit, fennel, watercress
Full Roasted Beet Salad
whipped goat cheese, baby arugula, toasted almonds
Healthy Grain Bowl
roasted peppers, tomatoes, mixed greens, blackened chicken
Burgers
Bacon Onion Jam Turkey Burger
turkey burger, bacon-onion jam, lettuce, mozzarella
Classic Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Hangover Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
roasted mushrooms, lettuce, caramelized sweet onions, roasted garlic aioli
Veggie Burger
Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Quesadilla Burger
Sky Blue Burger
Chipotle Mayo, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Crispy Onions
Turkey Burger
Fresh Ground Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pesto Aioli
Ultimate 3 Cheese Burger
Cheddar, American and Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Halal Lamb Burger
tzatziki, roasted tomato jam, harvest potato bun
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
crispy buttermilk chicken, lettuce, tomato, harvest slaw, 1000 Island, potato bun
Corned Beef Reuben
Thin Sliced Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on Marbled Rye
Crispy Tempura Fish Tacos
Chipotle Ranch, Asian Slaw, Watermelon Radish, Cilantro
Cuban Sandwich
Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Rustic Hero
Grilled Salmon Gyro
Lobster Roll
New Orleans Pulled Pork
Carolina bbq, wilted kale, harvest potato bun
Roast Turkey BLT
Carved Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sesame Toast
Steak Sandwich
grilled peppers/onions/mushrooms, cheddar cheese, roasted jalapeño aioli, on a rustic hero
Tuna Club
Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon on Toasted Sesame White Bread
Tuna Melt
Solid White Albacore Tuna, Sesame White Bread, American Cheese
Turkey Club
Fresh House Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon on Toasted Sesame White Bread
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan Style
Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, Melted Mozzarella, Server over Linguine
Chicken Penne a la Vodka
Al Dente Pasta Tossed In A Delicate Tomato Cream Sauce. Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese.
Amish Roasted Chicken
polenta fries, brussel sprouts, chicken jus
10oz Prime New York Strip
fingerling potatoes, green beans, Greek olives, cherry tomatoes, roasted heirloom carrots, soy-maitre d butter
Beef Stir Fry
Mixed Vegetables, Jasmine Rice, Hoison-Teriakyi Glaze
Fish and Chips
Fried Atlantic Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce
Homemade Tagliatelle
shrimp, mussels, calamari, marinara
Shrimp and Grits
Grilled Shrimp, Ham, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Chorizo
Canadian Salmon
lemon risotto, spinach, black pepper le blanc
Miso Glazed Cod
Vegan Meatloaf
Vegetarian Pappardelle
cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, goat cheese
Eggplant Makhani
white rice, nut honey sauce, fresh naan
Add on soups- chicken and rice
Add on soups- chicken noodle
Add on soups- French onion w/ swiss
Add on salads- mesculin salad
Add on salads- Caesar salad
Extra Sides
Side - Avocado
Side - Cole Slaw
Side - Fries
Side - Fruit Salad
Side - Gr Vegetable
Side - Guacamole
Side - Home Fries
Side - Mashed Potato
Side - Mixed Greens
Side - Queso
Side - Rice
Side - Stmd Vegetable
Side- Broccoli
Side- Green Beans
Side- Spinach
Wraps
Balsamic Tuna Wrap
Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Romaine, Croutons, Pecorino Romano Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Greek Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta, Capers, Tzatziki Sauce
Grilled Chicken Avocado Wrap
Tuna Wrap
Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Red Onion
For The Table
Daily Specials
Desserts
Milk Shakes
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Not your ordinary diner!
17 wooding ave, Edison, NJ 08817