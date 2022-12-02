Restaurant header imageView gallery

Skylark Fine Diner & Lounge

1,197 Reviews

$$

17 wooding ave

Edison, NJ 08817

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Eggs w/ Meat & HF
A little of Everything
Custom Omelet

SOFT DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Club Soda

$1.50

Tonic

$2.95

JUICES

Orange Juice

$7.95+

Fresh Squeezed

Pineapple Juice

$4.00+

Tomato Juice

$4.00+

Cranberry

$4.00+

Apple Juice

$4.00+

Grapefruit

$4.95+

Fresh Squeezed

COFFEE/TEA

Hot Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Cold Brew

$3.75

Flavored Coffee

$3.95

CAPPUCCINO AND COCOA

Cafe Mocha

$6.95

Cappuccino

$6.95

Double Shot Espresso

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Latte

$6.95

Macchiato

$4.95

Single Shot Expresso

$4.95

ICED TEA AND DRINKS

Iced Tea Black Unsweetened

$3.50

Flavored Iced Tea

$2.85

Agave Lemonade

$3.95Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Saratoga Water FLAT

$5.00

Saratoga Water SPARKLING

$5.00

Sparkling OJ

$2.75

White Milk

$2.75+

Chocolate Milk

$3.75+

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Griddle

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.95

Fresh Buttermilk Pancakes with blueberries inside

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.95

Fresh Buttermilk Pancakes with Chocolate Chips inside

Chocolate Chip Short Stack

$10.95

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

$12.95

Pancakes w/ Meat

$14.00

Fresh Buttermilk Pancakes with your choice of bacon, ham, pork roll, turkey sausage or pork sausage

Pancakes with Fruit

$10.00

Fresh Buttermilk Pancakes with your choice of strawberries and banana or blueberries (on top - for inside choose blueberry pancakes)

Plain Pancakes

$10.00

Fresh Buttermilk Pancakes - just the cakes

Short Stack Blueberry Pancake

$10.95

Short Stack Pancakes

$8.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.95

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Hot Fresh Waffle

Chicken and Waffles

$14.95

Our Hot Waffle with Crispy Fried Chicken Breast.

Bananas Foster Waffle

$13.95

Our Hot Waffle with maple rum pecan sauce and whipped cream.

Blueberry Stuffed French Toast

$10.95

Blueberry & Mascarpone Stuffed, Vanilla Egg Batter, Fresh Fruit

Cinnamon French Toast w/ Meat

$14.00

Challah Bread and Farm Fresh Eggs with a hint of cinnamon. Topped with Powered Sugar. Your Choice of bacon, ham, pork, roll, turkey sausage or pork sausage.

Cinnamon French Toast with Fruit

$10.00

Challah Bread and Farm Fresh Eggs with a hint of cinnamon. Topped with Powered Sugar. Your Choice of strawberries and bananas or blueberries.

Crispy Crunch French Toast

$12.95

Our House Made French Toast rolled in Rice Krispies and Drizzled with Honey

Plain French Toast

$10.00

Challah Bread and Farm Fresh Eggs with a hint of cinnamon. Topped with Powered Sugar.

Old Fashion French Toast

$10.00

Omelets

3 Cheese Omelet

$12.95

mozzarella, swiss, cheddar

California Scrambler

$12.95

SPINACH, AVOCADO, JACK CHEESE, SCALLION, CILANTRO, HOT PEPPERS, CHERRY TOMATOES

Chorizada Omelet

$12.95

Farm Fresh Eggs, Chorizo, Cilantro, Scallions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Custom Omelet

$9.95

Start with Farm Fresh Eggs and Make your own Omelet

Farmer's Omelet

$13.95

Farm Fresh Eggs, Broccoli, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers

Florentine Omelet

$12.95

Farm Fresh Eggs, Spinach, Mushrooms, Feta Cheese

Frittata Mediterranean

$12.95

Farm Fresh Eggs, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Peppers, Onions, Feta Cheese, Topped with Parmesan

Meat Lovers Omelet

$13.95

Monte Bianco Omelet

$12.95

Farm Fresh Eggs, Portabella, Fresh Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomatoes

New York Omelet

$15.95

Farm Fresh Eggs, House Smoked Salmon, Onion, Tomato, Bagel and Cream Cheese

Western Omelet

$12.95

Farm Fresh Eggs, Ham, Peppers, Onions

Eggs

2 Eggs w/ Home Fries

$10.00

2 Farm Fresh Eggs Prepared Any Style with Home Fries.

2 Eggs w/ Meat & HF

$10.00

2 Farm Fresh Eggs Prepared Any Style with Home Fries. Your Choice of Bacon, Grilled Ham, Pork Roll, Canadian Bacon, Pork Sausage or Turkey Sausage.

2 Eggs W/ Steak

$21.95

2 Farm Fresh Eggs Prepared Any Style with Home Fries. Served with Grilled Strip Steak.

Favorites

A little of Everything

$14.95

Short Stack of Pancakes, 2 Eggs Any Style, Hickory Smoked Bacon and Sausage

Avocado Toast

$11.95

House made cream cheese lime chive spread, hard-boiled egg, heirloom tomato, EVOO drizzle

Bagel Deluxe

$14.95

HOUSE SMOKED SALMON, VINE RIPE TOMATOES, RED ONION, KALAMATA OLIVES, CAPERS, SCALLION CREAM CHEESE, CHOICE OF PLAIN OR SESAME BAGEL

Carolina Grits

$6.00

Blend of Sausage, Ham, Cheddar Cheese and Grits

Classic Irish Steel Cut Oatmeal

$10.95

Pears, Strawberries, Sun-Dried Apricots, Brown Sugar

Custom Breakfast Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Nutella Banana French Toast

$12.95

French Toast, Nutella, Bananas, Topped with Strawberries and Whipped Cream

Healthy Start Breakfast

$13.95

Egg White Omelet with Tomato & Basil, Artisan Multi-Grain Toast, Turkey Sausage, Fruit Garnish

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Fried Eggs, Salsa, Shredded Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Crispy Tortillas, Black Bean Cajun Ham

Jersey Sandwich

$10.95

Pork Roll, Over Well Egg, American Cheese, Kaiser Roll, Fresh Fruit

Morning Wrap

$10.95

SMOKED BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SCRAMBLED EGGS, FRESH FRUIT on side

Porchetta - Egg - Cheese

$14.95

Shrimp and Grits

$18.95

Grilled Shrimp, Ham, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Chorizo

Skylark Breakfast Sandwich

$11.95

Virginia Ham, Swiss Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Kaiser Roll, Fresh Fruit

Yogurt Parfait

$8.95

Greek Yogurt, House Made Granola, Fresh Berries, Honey Drizzle

Benedicts

Avocado Benedict

$14.95

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Canadian Bacon, Hollandaise Sauce

Fried Chicken Benedict

$14.95

Poached Eggs, Fried Chicken, Spicy Peppers, English Muffin, Hollandaise Sauce

Salmon Benedict

$14.95

House-Smoked Salmon and Tzatziki Sauce

Florentine Benedict

$13.95

Sides - Breakfast

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$4.00

Bagel w/ butter

$2.50

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

French Fries - side

$4.00

Fruit - Side SELECT

$5.00

Grits - Side

$5.00

Ham

$6.00

Home Fries - side

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes - side

$4.00

Oatmeal - Side

$5.00

Pork Roll

$5.00

Pork Sausage

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Toast

$2.50

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Starters

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.95

Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.95

Boneless Wings

$9.95

Choose Spicy or Barbecue Sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce

Crispy Calamari

$11.95

Tender Fried served with House Made Marinara & Cherry Pepper Aioli Drizzel

Homemade Mozzarella Triangles

$10.95

Lightly Breaded, Tomato Slices, Marinara Sauce

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$9.95

Choose Spicy or Barbecue Sauce

Lettuce Chicken Wraps

$11.95

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Golden brown  topped with pico de gallo scallions bacon and cheddar jack cheese

Mexican Street Corn Dip

$10.95

served w/ tortilla chips

Pot of Mussels

$16.95

herb butter, roasted peppers, artichokes

Poke Bowl

$17.95

tuna, asian dressing, sushi rice

Mediterranean Hummus

$11.00

Vegan

Skylark Baby Back Ribs

$14.95

sweet asian glaze, pickled onions, watercress

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Chicken and Rice Soup

$7.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.00

French Onion with Swiss

$7.00

Side- Mesclun Greens Salad

$6.00

side- Garden Salad

$6.00

Side-Caesar Salad

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Crisp Romaine, Pecorino Romano, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.95

Greens, Tomato, Bacon, Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese, Avocado, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$13.95

Romaine, Vine Ripe Tomatoes, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Capers, Imported Sheep's Milk Feta, Ranch

Mediterranean Chopped Salad

$15.95

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Olives, Artichoke, Roasted Peppers, Almonds, Tomato, Bleu Cheese

Skylark Salad

$12.95

Mesclun Greens, Pears, Red Onion, Sun-Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Honey Sherry Dressing

Vegan Cauliflower Steak

$15.95

grapefruit, fennel, watercress

Full Roasted Beet Salad

$12.95

whipped goat cheese, baby arugula, toasted almonds

Healthy Grain Bowl

$16.95

roasted peppers, tomatoes, mixed greens, blackened chicken

Burgers

Bacon Onion Jam Turkey Burger

$14.95

turkey burger, bacon-onion jam, lettuce, mozzarella

Classic Burger

$11.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Hangover Burger

$15.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

roasted mushrooms, lettuce, caramelized sweet onions, roasted garlic aioli

Veggie Burger

$13.95

Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Quesadilla Burger

$12.95

Sky Blue Burger

$13.95

Chipotle Mayo, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Crispy Onions

Turkey Burger

$12.95

Fresh Ground Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pesto Aioli

Ultimate 3 Cheese Burger

$15.95

Cheddar, American and Mozzarella Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Halal Lamb Burger

$16.95

tzatziki, roasted tomato jam, harvest potato bun

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

crispy buttermilk chicken, lettuce, tomato, harvest slaw, 1000 Island, potato bun

Corned Beef Reuben

$16.95

Thin Sliced Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing on Marbled Rye

Crispy Tempura Fish Tacos

$16.95

Chipotle Ranch, Asian Slaw, Watermelon Radish, Cilantro

Cuban Sandwich

$15.95

Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Rustic Hero

Grilled Salmon Gyro

$18.95

Lobster Roll

$25.00

New Orleans Pulled Pork

$15.95

Carolina bbq, wilted kale, harvest potato bun

Roast Turkey BLT

$13.95

Carved Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Sesame Toast

Steak Sandwich

$18.95

grilled peppers/onions/mushrooms, cheddar cheese, roasted jalapeño aioli, on a rustic hero

Tuna Club

$15.95

Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon on Toasted Sesame White Bread

Tuna Melt

$15.95

Solid White Albacore Tuna, Sesame White Bread, American Cheese

Turkey Club

$13.95

Fresh House Roasted Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bacon on Toasted Sesame White Bread

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan Style

$22.95

Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, Melted Mozzarella, Server over Linguine

Chicken Penne a la Vodka

$22.95

Al Dente Pasta Tossed In A Delicate Tomato Cream Sauce. Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese.

Amish Roasted Chicken

$23.95

polenta fries, brussel sprouts, chicken jus

10oz Prime New York Strip

$29.95

fingerling potatoes, green beans, Greek olives, cherry tomatoes, roasted heirloom carrots, soy-maitre d butter

Beef Stir Fry

$23.95

Mixed Vegetables, Jasmine Rice, Hoison-Teriakyi Glaze

Fish and Chips

$21.95

Fried Atlantic Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce

Homemade Tagliatelle

$27.95

shrimp, mussels, calamari, marinara

Shrimp and Grits

$18.95

Grilled Shrimp, Ham, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Chorizo

Canadian Salmon

$27.95

lemon risotto, spinach, black pepper le blanc

Miso Glazed Cod

$26.95

Vegan Meatloaf

$21.95Out of stock

Vegetarian Pappardelle

$24.95

cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, goat cheese

Eggplant Makhani

$24.95

white rice, nut honey sauce, fresh naan

Add on soups- chicken and rice

Add on soups- chicken noodle

Add on soups- French onion w/ swiss

$2.00

Add on salads- mesculin salad

Add on salads- Caesar salad

Extra Sides

Side - Avocado

$4.00

Side - Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side - Fries

$5.00

Side - Fruit Salad

$6.00

Side - Gr Vegetable

$6.00

Side - Guacamole

$6.00

Side - Home Fries

$4.00

Side - Mashed Potato

$4.00

Side - Mixed Greens

$5.00

Side - Queso

$6.00

Side - Rice

$4.00

Side - Stmd Vegetable

$6.00

Side- Broccoli

$6.00

Side- Green Beans

$6.00

Side- Spinach

$6.00

Wraps

Balsamic Tuna Wrap

$13.95

Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Romaine, Croutons, Pecorino Romano Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Greek Wrap

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Tomato, Feta, Capers, Tzatziki Sauce

Grilled Chicken Avocado Wrap

$14.95

Tuna Wrap

$14.95

Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Red Onion

For The Table

Guacamole & Chips

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Golden brown  topped with pico de gallo scallions bacon and cheddar jack cheese

Polenta Fries

$8.00

Daily Specials

Burrata Salad

$12.00

Cheese Ravoli

$14.00

Mussels Fra Diavolo

$21.00

Vegetable Risotto

$18.00

10oz Hanger Steak

$27.00

Apple & Orange Strudel

$8.00

Lamb Cavatelli

$19.95

Turkey Pot Pie

$18.00

Turkey Dinner

$23.00

Desserts

3 Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Apple Crisp

$7.95

Blueberry Cobbler

$8.95

Flan

$5.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

NY Cheesecake

$6.95

Sky High Brownie

$9.95

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$6.95

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Milk Shakes

Black and White Milk Shake

$4.50

Choclate Milk Shake

$4.50

Half and Half Milk Shake

$4.50

Strawberry Milk Shake

$4.50

Vanilla Shake

$4.50

NEW DESSERTS

Apple Strudel

$9.00

Blueberry Cobler

$9.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Flan

$9.00

Ice Cream

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$9.00

Sherry Wine Poached Pear

$9.00

Vanilla Affogato

$9.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Not your ordinary diner!

Website

Location

17 wooding ave, Edison, NJ 08817

Directions

