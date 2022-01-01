Scotch Plains restaurants you'll love

Scotch Plains restaurants
Toast
  • Scotch Plains

Scotch Plains's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Scotch Plains restaurants

Grillestone - Scotch Plains image

 

Grillestone - Scotch Plains

2377 Route 22 West, Scotch Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Calamari$16.99
Caesar$12.59
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.40
Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA

Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern

435 Park Ave, Scotch Plains

Avg 4.3 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Capellini Vodka$16.99
Roasted garlic, creamy pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella
Eggplant Rollatini$14.99
Roasted eggplant, whipped ricotta,
melted mozzarella, marinara
Baked Wings$16.99
Sautéed onions, Grano’s signature seasoning
Black Drop Coffee image

 

Black Drop Coffee

431 Park Avenue, Scotch Plains

Avg 4.7 (65 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vanilla Bean Latte
Latte drink with added vanilla bean syrup made in house with pods straight from Uganda.
Honey Drop Latte
Locally sourced honey and honey whisked into our award winning espresso and topped with a textured milk and cinnamon.
Egg Sandwich$7.00
Fried egg, thick sliced ham, and Swiss cheese served on a toasted roll garnished with tomatoes and greens.
Restaurant banner

 

Darby Road Public House and Restaurant

450 Park Avenue, Scotch Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

JCC- Scotch Plains

1391 Martine Ave, Scotch Plains

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
