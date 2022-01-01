Scotch Plains restaurants you'll love
Scotch Plains's top cuisines
Must-try Scotch Plains restaurants
More about Grillestone - Scotch Plains
Grillestone - Scotch Plains
2377 Route 22 West, Scotch Plains
|Popular items
|Fried Calamari
|$16.99
|Caesar
|$12.59
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$8.40
More about Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern
PIZZA • PASTA
Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern
435 Park Ave, Scotch Plains
|Popular items
|Capellini Vodka
|$16.99
Roasted garlic, creamy pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella
|Eggplant Rollatini
|$14.99
Roasted eggplant, whipped ricotta,
melted mozzarella, marinara
|Baked Wings
|$16.99
Sautéed onions, Grano’s signature seasoning
More about Black Drop Coffee
Black Drop Coffee
431 Park Avenue, Scotch Plains
|Popular items
|Vanilla Bean Latte
Latte drink with added vanilla bean syrup made in house with pods straight from Uganda.
|Honey Drop Latte
Locally sourced honey and honey whisked into our award winning espresso and topped with a textured milk and cinnamon.
|Egg Sandwich
|$7.00
Fried egg, thick sliced ham, and Swiss cheese served on a toasted roll garnished with tomatoes and greens.
More about Darby Road Public House and Restaurant
Darby Road Public House and Restaurant
450 Park Avenue, Scotch Plains
More about JCC- Scotch Plains
JCC- Scotch Plains
1391 Martine Ave, Scotch Plains