Clark restaurants you'll love
Must-try Clark restaurants
More about IMM THAI
IMM THAI
301 Central Ave Suite 6, Clark
|Popular items
|Pad Thai (GF) (VG)
Sautéed thin rice noodles with eggs, onions, bean curd, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts in a sweet tamarind sauce.
|Fried RIce (GF) (VG)
Sautéed Thai jasmine rice with chicken, beef, or shrimp, mushrooms, onions, eggs, and mixed vegetables with soy reduction sauce.
|Thai Chicken Wings
|$7.95
With lightly breaded wings tossed in a sweet and sour sauce with a touch of sriracha and soy reduction.
More about Deutscher Club of Clark, NJ
Deutscher Club of Clark, NJ
787 Featherbed Lane, Clark
|Popular items
|Senior Membership Renewal
|$80.00
|Single Membership Renewal
|$105.00
|Couples Membership Renewal
|$185.00
More about Paragon Tap and Table
TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Paragon Tap and Table
77 Central Ave, Clark
|Popular items
|Bavarian Soft Pretzels
|$10.00
Served with Beer Cheese Sauce & Spicy Brown Mustard. Vegetarian.
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
Pulled Short Rib, Provolone Cheese, Fried Egg & Arugula on grilled Texas toast served w/ Boardwalk Fries
|Paragon Burger
|$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
More about Tarantellas
PIZZA • PASTA
Tarantellas
1199 Raritan Rd, Clark
|Popular items
|House Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce • provolone cheese • tomatoes • red onions roasted red peppers• black olives • famous house dressing
|Bolognese
Meat sauce • garlic • tomatoes
|Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce • hand crafted caesar dressing • herbed croutons a touch of parmesan
More about Molly's
Molly's
1085 Central Ave, Clark
|Popular items
|Tater Kegs
|$12.00
jumbo tater tots, melted cheddar, bacon, green onion
|Caesar
|$10.00
romaine, shaved parm, garlic butter croutons, caesar dressing
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
honey mustard
More about Bistro 1051
Bistro 1051
1051 Raritan Rd, Clark