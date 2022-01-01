Clark restaurants you'll love

Clark restaurants
Toast
  • Clark

Clark's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Must-try Clark restaurants

IMM THAI image

 

IMM THAI

301 Central Ave Suite 6, Clark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai (GF) (VG)
Sautéed thin rice noodles with eggs, onions, bean curd, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts in a sweet tamarind sauce.
Fried RIce (GF) (VG)
Sautéed Thai jasmine rice with chicken, beef, or shrimp, mushrooms, onions, eggs, and mixed vegetables with soy reduction sauce.
Thai Chicken Wings$7.95
With lightly breaded wings tossed in a sweet and sour sauce with a touch of sriracha and soy reduction.
More about IMM THAI
Deutscher Club of Clark, NJ image

 

Deutscher Club of Clark, NJ

787 Featherbed Lane, Clark

Avg 4.8 (659 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Senior Membership Renewal$80.00
Single Membership Renewal$105.00
Couples Membership Renewal$185.00
More about Deutscher Club of Clark, NJ
Paragon Tap and Table image

TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Paragon Tap and Table

77 Central Ave, Clark

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bavarian Soft Pretzels$10.00
Served with Beer Cheese Sauce & Spicy Brown Mustard. Vegetarian.
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$16.00
Pulled Short Rib, Provolone Cheese, Fried Egg & Arugula on grilled Texas toast served w/ Boardwalk Fries
Paragon Burger$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
More about Paragon Tap and Table
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Tarantellas

1199 Raritan Rd, Clark

Avg 4.6 (917 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce • provolone cheese • tomatoes • red onions roasted red peppers• black olives • famous house dressing
Bolognese
Meat sauce • garlic • tomatoes
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce • hand crafted caesar dressing • herbed croutons a touch of parmesan
More about Tarantellas
Molly's image

 

Molly's

1085 Central Ave, Clark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tater Kegs$12.00
jumbo tater tots, melted cheddar, bacon, green onion
Caesar$10.00
romaine, shaved parm, garlic butter croutons, caesar dressing
Chicken Tenders$12.00
honey mustard
More about Molly's
Bistro 1051 image

 

Bistro 1051

1051 Raritan Rd, Clark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bistro 1051
Map

