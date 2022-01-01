Deutscher Club of Clark, NJ imageView gallery

Deutscher Club of Clark, NJ

659 Reviews

$

787 Featherbed Lane

Clark, NJ 07066

Order Again

Popular Items

Couples Membership Renewal
Single Membership Renewal

Online Membership Existing Only

Single Membership Renewal

$100.00

Couples Membership Renewal

$180.00

Senior Membership Renewal

$75.00

Lifetime Confirmed Membership Renewal

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

787 Featherbed Lane, Clark, NJ 07066

Directions

Deutscher Club of Clark, NJ image

