Union restaurants you'll love

Union restaurants
Must-try Union restaurants

Rei Da Picanha Steak House image

 

Rei Da Picanha Steak House

1603D Route 22 W, Union

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14. Grilled Sausage$12.95
10. Shrimp In Garlic$12.95
Brazilian Sausage$3.50
More about Rei Da Picanha Steak House
Cioffi's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

 

Cioffi's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

929 Stuyvesant Avenue, Union

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiano$17.95
Veal Parmigiana$19.95
Buffalo Wings$10.25
More about Cioffi's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Johnny Napkins image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Johnny Napkins

1424 Morris Avenue, Union

Avg 4.6 (3792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$11.95
Jumbo Party Wings. Best Wings in Town
Mozarella Sticks$7.25
Served w/ Either Marinara or Vodka Sauce
Penne Vodka W/ Chicken$14.95
Imported pasta sauteed in our famous vodka sauce. Topped with grilled chicken.
More about Johnny Napkins
Mike's Pizza image

 

Mike's Pizza

1235 W Chestnut St, Union

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$14.95
Standard toppings: Lettuce, tomatoes, mayo,ketchup, onions, pickles and american cheese and side of fries
Fries$5.95
Best fries you will ever have! Coated extra crispy.
16" Large Cheese Pizza$19.95
Shredded Grande Mozzarella Cheese , Parmesan Cheese and our signature pizza sauce.
More about Mike's Pizza

