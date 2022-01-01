Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken francese in Union

Union restaurants
Union restaurants that serve chicken francese

Main pic

 

Glendale Pizzeria - 1367 Stuyvesant Avenue

1367 Stuyvesant Avenue, Union

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Francese$20.95
More about Glendale Pizzeria - 1367 Stuyvesant Avenue
Item pic

 

Mike's Pizza - Union

1235 W Chestnut St, Union

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Francese$16.95
Egg battered chicken sauteed in white wine, lemon, and butter, topped with parsley. Choice of spaghetti, penne. Served with garlic bread
Chicken Francese Sandwich$12.95
Chicken sautéed in a lemon butter sauce, fresh mozzarella
More about Mike's Pizza - Union

