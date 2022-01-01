Cranford restaurants you'll love

Cranford restaurants
Toast
  • Cranford

Cranford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Ramen
Ramen
Latin American
Must-try Cranford restaurants

Craven BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Craven BBQ

22 Eastman Street, Cranford

Avg 4.1 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bbq Spare Ribs$16.95
Bbq Chicken$15.95
1/2 BBQ Chicken$8.95
Ani Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ani Ramen House

109 Walnut Ave, Cranford

Avg 4.8 (1319 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Buns$9.00
Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Side Kae Dama$3.00
extra noodles, fresh from Sun Noodle
Chef's Special Ramen$16.00
Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.
Consumer pic

 

Siam Inn Thai Cuisine

110 North Avenue West, Cranford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Dumlping$8.95
Chicken dumpling served with sweet chili sauce
Thai Fried Rice
Thai fried rice style with onion, scallion, tomato and egg
Pad Thai Noodle
Stir-fried rice noodle with bean sprout, scallion and egg. topped with ground peanut
The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub image

 

The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub

1 S Union Ave, Cranford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
simple slaw, cheddar cheese, spicy bbq
Roasted Chicken Breast$22.00
roasted potatoes, shallots, spinach, natural jus
"The" Cheeseburger$15.00
cheeses: american, swiss, aged cheddar, bleu
request: lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions
add: caramelized onions, mushrooms, bacon
Calabria Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Calabria Pizzeria

208 Centennial Avenue, Cranford

Avg 4.2 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad
Grandma Pizza$17.95
Calabria Salad
Sapore Di Italia Restaurant image

 

Sapore Di Italia Restaurant

101 North Union Avenue, Cranford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, fried goat cheese, red onions, tomatoes, candied walnuts with balsamic dressing
Arugala Salad$12.00
Baby arugula, shaved fennel, radicchio, parmesan with lemon vinaigrette dressing
LRG Regular$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella
Vine and Oak Tavern image

 

Vine and Oak Tavern

100 south ave east, Cranford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cranford

Caesar Salad

Curry

