Cranford restaurants you'll love

More about Craven BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Craven BBQ
22 Eastman Street, Cranford
|Popular items
|Bbq Spare Ribs
|$16.95
|Bbq Chicken
|$15.95
|1/2 BBQ Chicken
|$8.95
More about Ani Ramen House
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ani Ramen House
109 Walnut Ave, Cranford
|Popular items
|Pork Buns
|$9.00
Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
|Side Kae Dama
|$3.00
extra noodles, fresh from Sun Noodle
|Chef's Special Ramen
|$16.00
Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.
More about Siam Inn Thai Cuisine
Siam Inn Thai Cuisine
110 North Avenue West, Cranford
|Popular items
|Fried Dumlping
|$8.95
Chicken dumpling served with sweet chili sauce
|Thai Fried Rice
Thai fried rice style with onion, scallion, tomato and egg
|Pad Thai Noodle
Stir-fried rice noodle with bean sprout, scallion and egg. topped with ground peanut
More about The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub
The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub
1 S Union Ave, Cranford
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
simple slaw, cheddar cheese, spicy bbq
|Roasted Chicken Breast
|$22.00
roasted potatoes, shallots, spinach, natural jus
|"The" Cheeseburger
|$15.00
cheeses: american, swiss, aged cheddar, bleu
request: lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions
add: caramelized onions, mushrooms, bacon
More about Calabria Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Calabria Pizzeria
208 Centennial Avenue, Cranford
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|Grandma Pizza
|$17.95
|Calabria Salad
More about Sapore Di Italia Restaurant
Sapore Di Italia Restaurant
101 North Union Avenue, Cranford
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, fried goat cheese, red onions, tomatoes, candied walnuts with balsamic dressing
|Arugala Salad
|$12.00
Baby arugula, shaved fennel, radicchio, parmesan with lemon vinaigrette dressing
|LRG Regular
|$14.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, reg. mozzarella
More about Vine and Oak Tavern
Vine and Oak Tavern
100 south ave east, Cranford