The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub imageView gallery
American
Salad
Sandwiches

The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1 S Union Ave

Cranford, NJ 07016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hotel Burger
Crispy Eggplant
French Onion Soup

APPS

French Onion Soup

$8.00

crusty bread, swiss

Hotel Nachos

$10.00+

cheddar, beef chili, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, sour cream add guacamole

Garlic Shrimp

$15.00

Parmesan crouton, roasted garlic, lemon, cherry tomatoes, basil butter

Guacamole

$9.00

house made, chips

Duck Poutine

$14.00

pulled duck, fries, cheese curds, rosemary gravy, shallots

Fresh Ricotta

$13.00

honey, lavender, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, toasted sourdough

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, parmesan, shaved eggs, croutons.

Hotel Salad

$13.00

romaine, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, croutons, feta cheese, creamy Italian dressing

Spring Salad

$12.00

Arcadia lettuce blend, fine herbs, shallots, truffle vinaigrette

Baby Spinach Salad

$13.00

brie, apples, craisins, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette

PIZZA

Standard Pizza

$15.00

marinara, mozzarella, basil, sea salt

Mushroom Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, marinara, truffle oil, chili flakes.

Farmer's Daughter Pizza

$16.00

Goat cheese, fig preserves, caramelized onions, bacon, arugula

Burrata Pizza

$17.00

marinara, confit cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted peppers, marinara, roasted garlic.

SANDWICHES

Hotel Burger

$18.00

cheeses: american, swiss, aged cheddar, bleu request: lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions add: caramelized onions, mushrooms, bacon

Crispy Eggplant

$15.00

crispy eggplant, avocado, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Reuben

$16.00

housemade, Swiss, Russian, sauerkraut, rye bread

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

simple slaw, cheddar cheese, spicy bbq

Pot Roast Sandwich

$17.00

72 hour, garlic butter, housemade fresh mozzarella, rosemary gravy, horseradish cream

~ DON'T MAKE ~

ENTREES

Market Fish

$25.00

rotating selection, tian of Provencal vegetable, garlic aioli

Salmon

$26.00

green lentils, root vegetables, rosemary, sherry vinegar, pumpkin seeds

Roasted Chicken Breast

$23.00

roasted potatoes, shallots, spinach, natural jus

Duck Breast

$28.00

Sweet potato purée, sweet peas & pearl onions, orange sauce

Pork Chop

$27.00

sweet potato cottage fries, Brussels sprouts, fig-mint relish

Hanger Steak

$32.00

Rosemary-garlic potatoes, bleu cheese butter

SPECIALS

Borscht

$9.00

Shrimp Etouffee

$18.00

Veal Stew

$28.00Out of stock

Texas BBQ Brisket

$26.00

Apple Strudel

$10.00

SIDES

French Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

parmesan, e.v.o.o., parsley

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Seasonal Veggies

$6.00

Rosemary Potato Wedges

$6.00

Sweet Potato Cottage Fries

$8.00

Chips

$3.00

DESSERT

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Adult Ice Cream

$4.00

KIDS

Kid Pasta

$8.00

Kid Fingers

$8.00

Kid Grill Cheese

$8.00

white bread, American cheese

Kid Chix Grill

$8.00

grilled chicken breast, french fries

Kids Drink

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Built in 1882, The Cranford Hotel is a casual dining restaurant and bar located in Cranford, New Jersey. We offer a wide variety of American cuisine, craft beer, and warm hospitality in a rustic historically preserved building. Whether an intimate dinner, cocktails at the bar or cheering on your favorite sports team, the Hotel truly has something for everyone.

Website

Location

1 S Union Ave, Cranford, NJ 07016

Directions

Gallery
The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub image
The Cranford Hotel Restaurant & Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Paragon Tap & Table
orange star4.5 • 864
77 Central Ave Clark, NJ 07066
View restaurantnext
Cioffi's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
929 Stuyvesant Avenue Union, NJ 07083
View restaurantnext
Rahway Fried Chicken
orange star5.0 • 33
95 E Cherry St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext
Colonia BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
330 Inman Avenue Colonia, NJ 07067
View restaurantnext
Grillestone - Scotch Plains - 2377 Route 22 West
orange starNo Reviews
2377 Route 22 West Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
View restaurantnext
Salad House - Millburn
orange starNo Reviews
343 Millburn Avenue Millburn, NJ 07043
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cranford

Ani Ramen House - Cranford
orange star4.8 • 1,319
109 Walnut Ave Cranford, NJ 07016
View restaurantnext
Craven BBQ - Cranford
orange star4.1 • 479
22 Eastman Street Cranford, NJ 07016
View restaurantnext
Calabria Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 284
208 Centennial Avenue Cranford, NJ 07016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cranford
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
No reviews yet
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Rahway
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston