Rahway restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Rahway

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cubanu image

 

Cubanu

1467 Main St, Rahway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
El Babalu$22.00
Roasted Chicken breast stuffed with chorizo, maduros, & goat cheese accompanied with Congri & Yucca con Mojo
Empanadas$6.00
Seasoned beef, Chicken or Spinach & Goat Cheese perfectly packaged in a crunchy puff pastry
Ropa Vieja$25.00
slow tenderly cooked shredded Flank Steak Stew accompanied with Congri & Tostones
Sabor Peruano image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sabor Peruano

1576 Irving St, Rahway

Avg 4.5 (1134 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jalea p.$19.00
Deep fried seafood and fish served with onion salad and fried yucca
Papa a la huancaina$9.50
Boiled potatoes topped with a slightly spicy yellow chili pepper and cheese sauce
Chaufa especial$18.00
Beef, chicken & shrimps peruvian style fried rice
Rahway Fried Chicken image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rahway Fried Chicken

95 E Cherry St, Rahway

Avg 5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Patty$2.50
6 HW$6.00
Popcorn Chicken w/side$7.00
Apple Pie Bistro image

 

Apple Pie Bistro

1524 Irving Street, Rahway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cultivate image

 

Cultivate

220 St Georges Ave, Rahway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
