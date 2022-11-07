  • Home
  • Rahway
  • Gigi's Latin Bistro* - Rahway New Jersey
Gigi's Latin Bistro* Rahway New Jersey

No reviews yet

1524 Irving St.

Rahway, NJ 07065

Lunch and Dinner

Pernil

Pernil

$17.00

Seasoned and baked to perfection Latin Style

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$15.00
Pollo Guisado

Pollo Guisado

$16.00

Carne Guisada

$17.00
La Cubana

La Cubana

$15.95
Arroz con pollo

Arroz con pollo

$15.00
Sopa del dia

Sopa del dia

$8.95

Flounder Filet

$17.00

Sancocho

$11.95

Pastelon Dinner

$19.95

Pastelon Side

$12.00

Boricua Burger

$15.95

Chuleta Frita

$19.95

Kids Chicken Fingers Meal

$9.00

Vegetarian Entree

$14.00

Kids Dinner

$9.00

Pasteles En Bandeja

$17.95

Pasteles Side

$8.00

Kid Grill Cheese

$7.00

Bistec Encebollado

$19.95

Shrimp Sautee Dinner

$22.00

Adult Chx Fingers & Fries

$10.00

Extra Gravy

$3.00

Chimichurri Chicken

$18.00

Chimichurri Steak

$19.95

Breakfast sides

Muffin

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Bacon

$5.50

Sausage

$5.50

Specialties

Mofongo

$9.00

Mofongo With Chicken

$15.00

Mofongo With Shrimp

$16.00

Tostones

$6.00

Maduros

$5.00

Habichuelas frescas

$6.00

Avocado Lg Size

$4.00

Arroz con gandules

$9.00

White rice

$5.00

Crab Salad Side

$6.00

Alcappuria

$4.00

Relleno de papa

$4.00

Ensalada de papa

$5.00

Ensalada Verde

$5.95

Mini Empanadas

$2.00

Mofongo With Pernil

$15.00

Mofongo With Beef Stew

$16.00

Pastelillos

$3.50

Yuca

$6.00

The Rican Fries

$10.95

Yuquita Fries

$10.95

Fries

$4.00

Avocado Slice

$2.00

**Bag Price**

$1.00

Up Charge For Tostones

$2.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Chicken Side

$6.00

Side Of Chuleta

$8.00

Sauteed Shrimp Dinner

$19.95

Guava BBQ Ribs

$18.00

Drinks

Can soda

$2.00

2 liter soda

$5.00

Sunkist pineapple

$3.00

Club soda

$4.00

Coco rico Can

$3.00

Kola champagne

$3.00

Malta Goya

$3.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Tea

$2.50

To go tea

$3.00

Pina colada

$5.95

Papaya Shake

$5.95

Mango

$5.95

Coco Rico 20oz

$4.00

Mamey Shake

$5.95

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pina Colada Special !

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Morir Sonando

$5.95

Dessert

Flan

$5.95

Flan de calabaza

$7.95

Flan de Queso

$7.95

Flan de coco

$7.95

Tree leches

$6.95

Coco Kisses

$3.00

Guava Pastry

$3.00

Marble Poundcake

$3.00

Guava Cake

$5.95

Guava Stix

$3.00

Banana Nut

$4.00

Coconut Poundcake

$4.00

Guayaba Chz Cake

$7.95

Guayaba Flan

$7.95

Small Flan

$30.00

Large Flan

$48.00

Coffee

Cafe con leche

$4.25

To go cafe con leche

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

To go cappuccino

$4.50

Cafe Americano

$3.25

To go cafe americano

$3.75

Mocha latte

$4.00

To go mocha latte

$4.50

Cafecito

$3.25

Gigi's house brewed coffee

$2.50

To go Gigi's house brewed coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1524 Irving St., Rahway, NJ 07065

Directions

Main pic

