Sabor Peruano

1,134 Reviews

$$

1576 Irving St

Rahway, NJ 07065

Order Again

Popular Items

Chaufa especial
Lomo saltado
Pollo a la brasa (entero)

Breakfast

Porción de chicharrón

$13.50

Deep fried pork chunks with sweet potatoes & onion salad

Porción de salchicha huachana

$11.00Out of stock

Peruvian sausage fried and mixed with eggs

Tamal

$7.50

Mashed Corn wrapped in a Plantain leaf, filled with strips of Chicken or Pork

Lomo al jugo

$14.00

Sautéed beef w/ onions & tomatoes

Sandwich de chicharrón

$9.50

Deep fried pork chunks sandwich

Sandwich de lomo al jugo

$9.00

Sautéed beef sandwich

Sandwich de salchicha

$8.00

Peruvian sausage sandwich

Sandwich de bisteck

$10.00

Steak sandwich w/ tomato, lettuce & fried eggs

Sandwich de pechuga de pollo

$9.00

Grilled breast chicken sandwich w/ tomato, lettuce & eggs

Tacu tacu montado (Desayuno)

$11.00

Fried beans & rice, topped w/ eggs

Bread/pan

$0.60

Portuguese bread rolls

Sandwich de Pescado

$9.00

Butifarra

$10.00

Pollo al jugo

$13.00

Appetizers

Yuca a la huancaina

$10.00

fried yucca topped with a slightly spicy yellow chili pepper and cheese sauce

Papa a la huancaina

Papa a la huancaina

$10.00

Boiled potatoes topped with a slightly spicy yellow chili pepper and cheese sauce

Ocopa

Ocopa

$10.00

Boiled potatoes topped with Huacatay and cheese sauce

Choritos a la chalaca (6 pieces)

Choritos a la chalaca (6 pieces)

$12.00

Steamed mussels with chopped onions and tomatoes marinated in lemon juice

Papa rellena

Papa rellena

$10.00

Stuffed potato with chopped meat, raisins, onion and hard-boiled egg

Salchipapa

$8.00

Fried hot dogs and french fries

Salchimix

$12.50

Fried hot dogs, french fries, and grilled chicken, topped with fried eggs

Causa Rellena

Causa Rellena

$10.00

Potato dish layered with filling of chicken or tuna salad

Anticuchos

$13.00

Marinated thin slices of beef heart grilled on a skewer

Leche de Tigre

Leche de Tigre

$12.00

Ceviche lemon juice with spices

Palta Rellena

$11.00Out of stock

Palta Rellena

$12.00Out of stock

Soups

Parihuela

Parihuela

$17.00

Seafood soup

Sudado

$16.00

Steamed fish with onions served with white rice

Chupe

Chupe

$16.00

Peruvian shrimp or seafood chowder

Sustancia

$9.00

Chicken or beef light soup with angel hair pasta

Seafood

Jalea

Jalea

$19.00

Deep fried seafood and fish served with onion salad and fried yucca

Chicharron de pescado

$17.00

Deep fried fish chunks served with onion salad and fried yucca

Chicharron de camarones

$18.00

Deep fried shrimp served with onion salad and fried yucca

Chicharron de calamar

$17.00

Deep fried squid served with onion salad and fried yucca

Camarones al ajillo

$18.00

Shrimp in Garlic sauce served with rice and yucca

Camaron saltado

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp with sliced tomatoes and Onions, served on top of fried potatoes with white ric

Pescado a lo macho

$20.00

Fried fish fillet, topped with a seafood sauce served with white rice and yucca

Filete de pescado*

$17.00

Fried fish fillet

Pescado a la chorrillana

$19.00

Fried fish topped with a sauce made with onions, garlic, yellow chili peppers and cilantro served with white rice and yucca

Ceviche de pescado

Ceviche de pescado

$18.50

Chopped fish marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions

Ceviche de mariscos

$19.50

Seafood marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions

ceviche de camaron

$18.00

shrimps marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions

Ceviche mixto

$19.00

Chopped fish and seafood marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions

Arroz con mariscos

Arroz con mariscos

$19.00

Rice with seafood

Arroz con camarones

$18.00

Rice with shrimps

Chaufa de mariscos

$19.00

Peruvian fried rice with seafood

Chaufa de camarones

$18.00

Peruvian fried rice with shrimps

Tacu Tacu en Salsa de Mariscos

$19.00

Fried beans & rice, topped served with a seafood combination in a yellow chili pepper sauce

Salmon grillado

$20.00

Grilled salmon

Salmon en salsa de camarones

$23.00

Grilled salmon topped with shrimps in a garlic butter sauce served with white rice

Salmon en salsa de mariscos

$24.00

Grilled salmon topped with a seafood combination in a garlic butter sauce served with white rice

Tallarin saltado de mariscos

$19.00

Stir-fried spaghetti with sautéed seafood

Tallarin saltado de camarones

$18.00

Stir-fried spaghetti with sautéed shrimps

Pescado saltado

$18.00

Chaufa de Pescado

$18.00

Lomo Saltado de Mariscos

$20.00

Tallarin Verde Con Filete De Pescado

$18.00

Escabeche De Pescado

$18.00
Ceviche Pescado Duo Con Chicharron Calamar

Ceviche Pescado Duo Con Chicharron Calamar

$23.00
Causa Acevichada

Causa Acevichada

$21.00

Ceviche De Corvina

$28.00

Ceviche mixto Duo c/ Chicharron de Calamar

$30.00

Chicharron De Corvina

$22.00

Corvina A Lo Macho

$30.00

Filete De Corvina

$22.00

Ceviche Mixto Con Corvina

$30.00

Pargo a la chorrillana

$30.00

Sudado de Pargo

$35.00

From the Grill

Churrasco*/ chunk steak

$22.00

T-bone steak *

$28.00

Entraña / Skirt Steak *

$26.00

Grilled Pork chops

$18.00Out of stock

Entraña Con Tallarin Verde

$28.00

Chicken and Beef Entrees

Chaufa de pollo

$17.00

Chicken peruvian style fried rice

Chaufa de carne

$18.00

Beef peruvian style fried rice

Chaufa mixto

$18.00

Beef & Chicken peruvian style fried rice

Chaufa especial

Chaufa especial

$19.00

Beef, chicken & shrimps peruvian style fried rice

Tallarin verde con Bisteck

Tallarin verde con Bisteck

$19.00

Peruvian-style spaghetti in a creamy spinach-basil pesto served with steak

Tallarin verde con Pechuga

$18.00

Peruvian-style spaghetti in a creamy spinach-basil pesto served with grilled chicken breast

Tallarin a la huancaína con Bisteck

$19.00

Peruvian-style spaghetti w/ huancaina sauce served with steak

Tallarin a la huancaína con Pechuga

Tallarin a la huancaína con Pechuga

$18.00

Peruvian-style spaghetti w/ huancaina sauce served with grilled breast chicken

Tallarin saltado de carne

$18.00

Beef tenderloin stir-fried noodles with tomatoes and red and green onions.

Tallarin saltado de pollo

$17.00

Chicken stir-fried noodles with tomatoes and red and green onions.

Tallarin saltado Mixto

$18.00
Tallarin saltado especial

Tallarin saltado especial

$19.00

Spaghetti with sautéed chicken, beef & shrimps

Bisteck a lo pobre

$19.00

Grilled steak served w/ rice, fried eggs, fried plantain & French fries

Bisteck a la plancha

$18.00

Grilled steak

Pechuga a la plancha

$17.00

Grilled breast chicken

Bisteck encebollado

$18.00

Grilled steak topped with flamed onions served with white rice

Pechuga encebollada

$17.00

Grilled breast chicken topped with flamed onions served with white rice

Bisteck c/ camarones

$22.50

Grilled steak with shrimps served with rice

Pechuga c/ camarones

$20.50

Grilled breast chicken with shrimps served with rice

Lomo saltado

Lomo saltado

$18.00

Sautéed Beef with sliced tomatoes, onions, soy sauce, served on top of fried potatoes and white rice

Pollo saltado

$17.00

Chicken with sliced tomatoes, onions, soy sauce, served on top of fried potatoes and white rice

Lomo saltado montado

$19.00

Sautéed Beef with sliced tomatoes, onions, soy sauce, served on top of fried potatoes and white rice (topped with eggs)

Pollo saltado montado

$18.00

Chicken with sliced tomatoes, onions, soy sauce, served on top of fried potatoes and white rice (topped with eggs)

Tacu Tacu

$15.00

Lomo saltado especial

$19.00

Tacu Tacu Montado (Lunch)

$14.00

Lomo Saltado Mixto

$19.00

Pechuga A Lo Pobre

$18.00

Tacu Tacu C/ Lomo Saltado

$19.00

Tallarin A La Huancaina Con Lomo Al Jugo

$21.00

Grilled chicken salad

$13.00

Beef Steak Salad

$14.00

Lomo saltado de Entraña

$28.00

Side Orders

Arroz

$3.50

Rice

Ensalada

$6.00

Salad

Papas fritas

$4.00

French Fries

Frijoles

$5.00

Beans

Maduros

$4.00

Fried sweet Plantains

Tostones

$4.50

Fried green Plantains

Yuca

$4.00

Fried Yucca

Vegetales

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

Boiled potatoes

$3.50

Choclo

$7.50

boiled corn

Boiled yucca

$4.00

Crema a la huancaina (0rder)

$7.00

Salsa Criolla

$4.00

Tallarin verde (solo)

$12.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Huevos Fritos

$4.00

Camote frito

$5.00

Avocado

$5.00

Cancha

$3.00

Choclo Con Queso

$12.00

Drinks

Fruit Shakes

$6.00

Soda

$2.00

Chicha Morada

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso

$2.50

Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Coffee Large

$2.75

Coffee Medium

$2.00

Coffee Small

$1.75

Vegetarian

Chaufa Vegetariano

Chaufa Vegetariano

$15.00

Peruvian style vegetable fried rice.

Lomo vegetariano

Lomo vegetariano

$15.00

Sautéed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, greens onions and red peppers) with soy sauce, served on top of hand-cut potatoes and white rice.

Tallarin Saltado vegetariano

Tallarin Saltado vegetariano

$15.00

Vegetable (tomatoes, green onions, red onions) stir-fried noodles.

Soda

Inca Kola

$2.00

Coca-cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Canada dry

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Guarana

$3.00

Bottle of water

$1.50

Inca Kola 2 L

$3.50

Coca Cola 2L

$3.50

Sparkling Water

Castello Sparkling water

$3.00

Juice

Snapple

$2.50

Pina Colada ( no alcohol)

$7.00

Chicha Morada

$3.50

Pollo a la brasa

Pollo a la brasa (entero)

Pollo a la brasa (entero)

$22.00

1/2 Pollo a la brasa

$13.00

1/4 Pollo a la brasa

$9.50

Pollo (Solo)

$13.50

1/4 pollo (Solo)

$8.00

1/2 pollo (Solo)

$9.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sabor Peruano is the place to taste authentic Peruvian food. This place is a family-style restaurant, and what’s great is that you don’t have to know everything about Peruvian food to understand how good it is.

Website

Location

1576 Irving St, Rahway, NJ 07065

Directions

Gallery
Sabor Peruano image
Sabor Peruano image

