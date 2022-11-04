Sabor Peruano
1,134 Reviews
$$
1576 Irving St
Rahway, NJ 07065
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast
Porción de chicharrón
Deep fried pork chunks with sweet potatoes & onion salad
Porción de salchicha huachana
Peruvian sausage fried and mixed with eggs
Tamal
Mashed Corn wrapped in a Plantain leaf, filled with strips of Chicken or Pork
Lomo al jugo
Sautéed beef w/ onions & tomatoes
Sandwich de chicharrón
Deep fried pork chunks sandwich
Sandwich de lomo al jugo
Sautéed beef sandwich
Sandwich de salchicha
Peruvian sausage sandwich
Sandwich de bisteck
Steak sandwich w/ tomato, lettuce & fried eggs
Sandwich de pechuga de pollo
Grilled breast chicken sandwich w/ tomato, lettuce & eggs
Tacu tacu montado (Desayuno)
Fried beans & rice, topped w/ eggs
Bread/pan
Portuguese bread rolls
Sandwich de Pescado
Butifarra
Pollo al jugo
Appetizers
Yuca a la huancaina
fried yucca topped with a slightly spicy yellow chili pepper and cheese sauce
Papa a la huancaina
Boiled potatoes topped with a slightly spicy yellow chili pepper and cheese sauce
Ocopa
Boiled potatoes topped with Huacatay and cheese sauce
Choritos a la chalaca (6 pieces)
Steamed mussels with chopped onions and tomatoes marinated in lemon juice
Papa rellena
Stuffed potato with chopped meat, raisins, onion and hard-boiled egg
Salchipapa
Fried hot dogs and french fries
Salchimix
Fried hot dogs, french fries, and grilled chicken, topped with fried eggs
Causa Rellena
Potato dish layered with filling of chicken or tuna salad
Anticuchos
Marinated thin slices of beef heart grilled on a skewer
Leche de Tigre
Ceviche lemon juice with spices
Palta Rellena
Palta Rellena
Soups
Seafood
Jalea
Deep fried seafood and fish served with onion salad and fried yucca
Chicharron de pescado
Deep fried fish chunks served with onion salad and fried yucca
Chicharron de camarones
Deep fried shrimp served with onion salad and fried yucca
Chicharron de calamar
Deep fried squid served with onion salad and fried yucca
Camarones al ajillo
Shrimp in Garlic sauce served with rice and yucca
Camaron saltado
Sautéed shrimp with sliced tomatoes and Onions, served on top of fried potatoes with white ric
Pescado a lo macho
Fried fish fillet, topped with a seafood sauce served with white rice and yucca
Filete de pescado*
Fried fish fillet
Pescado a la chorrillana
Fried fish topped with a sauce made with onions, garlic, yellow chili peppers and cilantro served with white rice and yucca
Ceviche de pescado
Chopped fish marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions
Ceviche de mariscos
Seafood marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions
ceviche de camaron
shrimps marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions
Ceviche mixto
Chopped fish and seafood marinated in lemon juice served with sweet potato and onions
Arroz con mariscos
Rice with seafood
Arroz con camarones
Rice with shrimps
Chaufa de mariscos
Peruvian fried rice with seafood
Chaufa de camarones
Peruvian fried rice with shrimps
Tacu Tacu en Salsa de Mariscos
Fried beans & rice, topped served with a seafood combination in a yellow chili pepper sauce
Salmon grillado
Grilled salmon
Salmon en salsa de camarones
Grilled salmon topped with shrimps in a garlic butter sauce served with white rice
Salmon en salsa de mariscos
Grilled salmon topped with a seafood combination in a garlic butter sauce served with white rice
Tallarin saltado de mariscos
Stir-fried spaghetti with sautéed seafood
Tallarin saltado de camarones
Stir-fried spaghetti with sautéed shrimps
Pescado saltado
Chaufa de Pescado
Lomo Saltado de Mariscos
Tallarin Verde Con Filete De Pescado
Escabeche De Pescado
Ceviche Pescado Duo Con Chicharron Calamar
Causa Acevichada
Ceviche De Corvina
Ceviche mixto Duo c/ Chicharron de Calamar
Chicharron De Corvina
Corvina A Lo Macho
Filete De Corvina
Ceviche Mixto Con Corvina
Pargo a la chorrillana
Sudado de Pargo
From the Grill
Chicken and Beef Entrees
Chaufa de pollo
Chicken peruvian style fried rice
Chaufa de carne
Beef peruvian style fried rice
Chaufa mixto
Beef & Chicken peruvian style fried rice
Chaufa especial
Beef, chicken & shrimps peruvian style fried rice
Tallarin verde con Bisteck
Peruvian-style spaghetti in a creamy spinach-basil pesto served with steak
Tallarin verde con Pechuga
Peruvian-style spaghetti in a creamy spinach-basil pesto served with grilled chicken breast
Tallarin a la huancaína con Bisteck
Peruvian-style spaghetti w/ huancaina sauce served with steak
Tallarin a la huancaína con Pechuga
Peruvian-style spaghetti w/ huancaina sauce served with grilled breast chicken
Tallarin saltado de carne
Beef tenderloin stir-fried noodles with tomatoes and red and green onions.
Tallarin saltado de pollo
Chicken stir-fried noodles with tomatoes and red and green onions.
Tallarin saltado Mixto
Tallarin saltado especial
Spaghetti with sautéed chicken, beef & shrimps
Bisteck a lo pobre
Grilled steak served w/ rice, fried eggs, fried plantain & French fries
Bisteck a la plancha
Grilled steak
Pechuga a la plancha
Grilled breast chicken
Bisteck encebollado
Grilled steak topped with flamed onions served with white rice
Pechuga encebollada
Grilled breast chicken topped with flamed onions served with white rice
Bisteck c/ camarones
Grilled steak with shrimps served with rice
Pechuga c/ camarones
Grilled breast chicken with shrimps served with rice
Lomo saltado
Sautéed Beef with sliced tomatoes, onions, soy sauce, served on top of fried potatoes and white rice
Pollo saltado
Chicken with sliced tomatoes, onions, soy sauce, served on top of fried potatoes and white rice
Lomo saltado montado
Sautéed Beef with sliced tomatoes, onions, soy sauce, served on top of fried potatoes and white rice (topped with eggs)
Pollo saltado montado
Chicken with sliced tomatoes, onions, soy sauce, served on top of fried potatoes and white rice (topped with eggs)
Tacu Tacu
Lomo saltado especial
Tacu Tacu Montado (Lunch)
Lomo Saltado Mixto
Pechuga A Lo Pobre
Tacu Tacu C/ Lomo Saltado
Tallarin A La Huancaina Con Lomo Al Jugo
Grilled chicken salad
Beef Steak Salad
Lomo saltado de Entraña
Side Orders
Arroz
Rice
Ensalada
Salad
Papas fritas
French Fries
Frijoles
Beans
Maduros
Fried sweet Plantains
Tostones
Fried green Plantains
Yuca
Fried Yucca
Vegetales
Steamed Vegetables
Boiled potatoes
Choclo
boiled corn
Boiled yucca
Crema a la huancaina (0rder)
Salsa Criolla
Tallarin verde (solo)
Broccoli
Huevos Fritos
Camote frito
Avocado
Cancha
Choclo Con Queso
Drinks
Vegetarian
Chaufa Vegetariano
Peruvian style vegetable fried rice.
Lomo vegetariano
Sautéed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, greens onions and red peppers) with soy sauce, served on top of hand-cut potatoes and white rice.
Tallarin Saltado vegetariano
Vegetable (tomatoes, green onions, red onions) stir-fried noodles.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sabor Peruano is the place to taste authentic Peruvian food. This place is a family-style restaurant, and what’s great is that you don’t have to know everything about Peruvian food to understand how good it is.
1576 Irving St, Rahway, NJ 07065