South Orange restaurants you'll love
South Orange's top cuisines
Must-try South Orange restaurants
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings
Tito's Burritos & Wings
6 W. South Orange Ave, South Orange
|Popular items
|The Lowboy Beef Taco
|$5.00
Seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.95
Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side
|6 Wings
|$10.50
6 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
More about Grid Iron Waffle Shop
WAFFLES
Grid Iron Waffle Shop
12 S Orange Ave, South Orange
|Popular items
|OPEN FACED COUNTRY SAUSAGE
|$11.25
Country pork sausage, a sunny side up egg and cabot cheddar cheese with a light spread of spicy mayo over a brussel waffle.
|WAFFLE BISCUITS AND GRAVY
|$13.95
Our take on a southern classic sausage sandwiched in a biscuit waffle smothered in sausage gravy and topped with a sunny side up egg.
|CRAFT YOUR OWN WAFFLE
|$6.75
Get creative & craft your own!
More about Bistro d'Azur
Bistro d'Azur
14 Academy Street, South Orange