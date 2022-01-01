South Orange restaurants you'll love

South Orange restaurants
Toast
  • South Orange

Must-try South Orange restaurants

Tito's Burritos & Wings image

 

Tito's Burritos & Wings

6 W. South Orange Ave, South Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Lowboy Beef Taco$5.00
Seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side
6 Wings$10.50
6 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
Grid Iron Waffle Shop image

WAFFLES

Grid Iron Waffle Shop

12 S Orange Ave, South Orange

Avg 3.5 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
OPEN FACED COUNTRY SAUSAGE$11.25
Country pork sausage, a sunny side up egg and cabot cheddar cheese with a light spread of spicy mayo over a brussel waffle.
WAFFLE BISCUITS AND GRAVY$13.95
Our take on a southern classic sausage sandwiched in a biscuit waffle smothered in sausage gravy and topped with a sunny side up egg.
CRAFT YOUR OWN WAFFLE$6.75
Get creative & craft your own!
Consumer pic

 

Bistro d'Azur

14 Academy Street, South Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
