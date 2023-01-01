Tacos in South Orange
Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
6 W. South Orange Ave, South Orange
|Tito Chickito Chicken Taco
|$0.00
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
|Tito's Famous Fish Taco
|$0.00
Tempura white fish, cabbage, cilantro/lime sauce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
|The Tony Hawk Taco
|$0.00
We are IN THE GAME (literally)! Fried organic chicken tenders, lettuce, ranch, pico, and fresh-cut cilantro. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
More about Miti Miti NJ
Miti Miti NJ
10 Sloan Street, South Orange
|Crispy Fish Taco ( 1 PC )
|$5.00
Panko breaded white fish, lettuce, pico, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.
|Birria Taco Platter ( 2 PC )
|$19.00
Braised beef short rib tacos with melted jack cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa verde. Served with consommé for dipping. Gluten-free.
|Grilled Catfish Taco ( 1 PC )
|$5.00
Blackened catfish, cabbage slaw, pineapple mango salsa. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.