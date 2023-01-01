Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in South Orange

Go
South Orange restaurants
Toast

South Orange restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange

6 W. South Orange Ave, South Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tito Chickito Chicken Taco$0.00
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Tito's Famous Fish Taco$0.00
Tempura white fish, cabbage, cilantro/lime sauce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Tony Hawk Taco$0.00
We are IN THE GAME (literally)! Fried organic chicken tenders, lettuce, ranch, pico, and fresh-cut cilantro. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
Consumer pic

 

Miti Miti NJ

10 Sloan Street, South Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fish Taco ( 1 PC )$5.00
Panko breaded white fish, lettuce, pico, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.
Birria Taco Platter ( 2 PC )$19.00
Braised beef short rib tacos with melted jack cheese, onions, cilantro & salsa verde. Served with consommé for dipping. Gluten-free.
Grilled Catfish Taco ( 1 PC )$5.00
Blackened catfish, cabbage slaw, pineapple mango salsa. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.
More about Miti Miti NJ

Browse other tasty dishes in South Orange

Nachos

Fish Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Veggie Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near South Orange to explore

Newark

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2035 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1012 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (593 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston