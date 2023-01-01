Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in South Orange

Go
South Orange restaurants
Toast

South Orange restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange

6 W. South Orange Ave, South Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WSOU The Heaviest Burrito$12.95
LIMITED TIME ONLY!
Packed with blackened chicken, black beans, hand-cut fries, pico and chipotle mayo all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl$9.50
Build your own Burrito or Bowl by choosing a protein and adding all of your favorite Tito's fixings!
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
Item pic

 

Miti Miti NJ

10 Sloan Street, South Orange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miti Burrito$10.00
Eggs, jack cheese, yellow rice, black beans, salsa verde.
Cross Fit Burrito$11.00
Turkey sausage, spinach, cheddar cheese, eggs, salsa roja.
More about Miti Miti NJ

Browse other tasty dishes in South Orange

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Tacos

Veggie Tacos

Tacos

Steak Quesadillas

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near South Orange to explore

Newark

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2048 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (616 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1017 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (676 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (136 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (596 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston