Burritos in South Orange
South Orange restaurants that serve burritos
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
6 W. South Orange Ave, South Orange
|WSOU The Heaviest Burrito
|$12.95
LIMITED TIME ONLY!
Packed with blackened chicken, black beans, hand-cut fries, pico and chipotle mayo all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
|Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl
|$9.50
Build your own Burrito or Bowl by choosing a protein and adding all of your favorite Tito's fixings!