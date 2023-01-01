Shrimp tacos in South Orange
South Orange restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
6 W. South Orange Ave, South Orange
|Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco
|$0.00
Tempura shrimp, lettuce and spicy chipotle sauce. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Miti Miti NJ
10 Sloan Street, South Orange
|Shrimp Taco ( 1 PC )
|$5.00
Shrimp, guacamole, corn, radish, cilantro, chipotle mayo. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.
|Coconut Shrimp Taco ( 1 PC )
|$5.00
Coconut crusted shrimp, mango pico, chipotle aioli. Served on soft corn tortillas. Gluten-free.