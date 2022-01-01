Johnny Napkins - Union
$
1424 Morris Avenue
Union, NJ 07083
Popular Items
Pizza
Lil Grandma
8 Slice, Thin Sicilian, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce, Homemade Pesto. (No Nuts)
The Brooklyn “Johnny Sottosopra"
"Our Signature Pie” 8 Slice Sicilian, Made Upside Down, Percorino Romano Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, San Marzano Tomatoes
Sicilian
8 Slices
Calzone*
Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan
EPS
Everything Bagel Crust, Pepperoni, 8 Slice Sicilian
El Presidente
Thin & Well Bar Pie
14' Cheese Pizza
San Marzano tomatoes, Pecorino Romano cheese and grande mozzarella.
14" Specialty Combo
14' 5 Cheese White
New York style ricotta, grande mozzarella, provolone, Pecorino Romano and Lioni fresh mozzarella.
14' Margherita
San Marzano tomatoes, Lioni fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
14' Vodka
Lioni fresh mozzarella, grande mozzarella and signature vodka sauce.
14' Buffalo Chicken
Lioni fresh mozzarella and mild homemade Buffalo sauce.
14' Penne Vodka Pizza
Our Famous Penne Vodka
14' Chicken Francaise
Our classic dinner preparation on top of Lioni fresh mozzarella.
14' Chicken Bacon ranch
Breaded chicken, hickory smoked bacon, and ranch.
14' Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Sweet Italian sausage with broccoli rabe sauteed in garlic and oil. Topped with Lioni fresh mozzarella.
14' Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Sauteed in a scampi sauce and Lioni fresh mozzarella.
14' Chicken Parm Pizza
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
14" Veggie
Tomatoes, peppers, Onions, Olives
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs
14” Bacon Alfredo
Hickey smoked bacon, creamy Alfredo sauce and grande mozzarella.
14" Tilly's Pie
Homemade meatballs, ricotta cheese and white onions.
14" Hot Roni
Cupped Pepperoni, Cherry Peppers, Mikes Hot Honey, Basil & Red Pepper Flakes
14" Johnny Tomato Pie
Special Blend of Mozzarella, Topped w/ San Marzano Tomatoes, Drizzles w/ EVOO
14" Chicken Murphy
14" Thai Chilli Chicken
14" Hawaiian Pizza
14" Chicken and Broccoli
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
14' Cheesesteak Pizza
14' Bruchetta Pizza
18' Cheese Pizza
San Marzano tomatoes, Pecorino Romano cheese and grande mozzarella.
18" Specialty Combo
18' 5 Cheese White
New York style ricotta, grande mozzarella, provolone, Pecorino Romano and Lioni fresh mozzarella.
18' Margherita
San Marzano tomatoes, Lioni fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
18" Vodka
Lioni fresh mozzarella, grande mozzarella and signature vodka sauce.
18' Buffalo Chicken
Lioni fresh mozzarella and mild homemade Buffalo sauce.
18' Penne Vodka Pizza
Our Famous Penne Vodka
18' Chicken Francaise
Our classic dinner preparation on top of Lioni fresh mozzarella.
18' Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded chicken, hickory smoked bacon, and ranch.
18' Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Sweet Italian sausage with broccoli rabe sauteed in garlic and oil. Topped with Lioni fresh mozzarella.
18' Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Sauteed in a scampi sauce and Lioni fresh mozzarella.
18' Chicken Parm Pizza
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
18" Veggie
Tomatoes, peppers, Onions, Olives
18" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs
18” Bacon Alfredo
Hickory Smoked Bacon, Alfredo Sauce
18" Tilly's Pie
Fresh Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese, Onions
18" Hot Roni
Cupped Pepperoni, Cherry Peppers, Mikes Hot Honey, Basil & Red Pepper Flakes
18" Johnny Tomato Pie
Special Blend of Mozzarella, Topped w/ San Marzano Tomatoes, Drizzles w/ EVOO
18" Chicken Murphy
18' Thai Chilli Chicken
18" Hawaiian Pizza
18" Chicken and Broccoli
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
18' Cheesesteak Pizza
18' Bruchetta Pizza
Appetizers
10 Wings
Jumbo Party Wings. Best Wings in Town
20 Wings
Jumbo Party Wings. Best Wings in Town
6 Wings
Jumbo Party Wings. Best Wings in Town
Bang Bang Shrimp
Tempura Style Shrimp, Fried Crispy & Tossed in Our Fiery Sesame Sweet Chili Sauce
Brocoli Rabe
Sauteed w/ garlic & oil, Hint of red pepper flakes
Buffalo Fries
Waffle Fries Tossed in a Buffalo Sauce, Drizzled w/ Blue Cheese Dressing
Cheeseballs
Jersey Shore Favorite
Cheesy Garlic Bread
One of our signature items
Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries
Served w/ Honey Mustard
Disco Fries
Brown Gravy & Mozzarella Cheese
Fried Calamari
Served w/ either marinara or Thia Chili sauce
Eggplant Rollantini
Breaded eggplant w/ mozzarella, ricotta, marinara sauce.
French Fries
Fried Ravioli
W/ Marinara or Vodka Sauce
Fried Shrimp Marinara
Fried Zucchini
Garlic knots
Garlic Shrimp
Served Over Homemade Toast Points
Jalapeno Poppers
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mozarella Carozza
Mozarella Sticks
Served w/ Either Marinara or Vodka Sauce
Mussels
PEI Mussels Served either Sweet or Fra Diavolo
Napkin Fries
Bacon, American Cheese & Special Sauce
Onion Rings
Regular Garlic Bread
Rice Ball
Breaded, Mozzarella w/ Marinara or Vodka Sauce
Rice Ball Parm
Breaded, Mozzarella, Melted Cheese Served w/ Marinara or Vodka Sauce
Seasoned Waffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Fingers with French Fries
Cheese Fries
Pizza Fries
Topped w/ Mozzarella & Pepperoni, Served w/ a side of Marinara
Boneless Wings
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Choice of Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Creamy Caesar Dressing
Johnny Salad
Tomato, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Capocollo, Roasted Peppers, Provolone
Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar Topped w/ Grilled Chicken Marinated in Buffalo Sauce. Topped w/ Crumbled Blue Cheese
Arugula Salad
Baby Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted peppers, Chopped Walnuts & Red Onion
Bistro Salad
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Diced Tomatoes
Chefs Salad
Taco Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Crisp Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken & Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Chicken Milanese
Chicken Cutlet, Arugula, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Tossed in White Balsamic
Cobb Salad
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese
Mamas Chicken Noodle
Only Mama Knows Whats in it!
Pasta Fagioli
White & Red Beans w/ Tomatoes & Pasta in a Savory Broth
Roasted Tomato Bisque
Creamy Vegetarian Roasted Tomato Soup Finished w/ Cream Sherry, Served w/ Grilled Cheese Croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Classic Caesar topped with grilled chicken marinated in buffalo sauce topped with crumbled blue cheese.
Cape May Salad
Marinated Shrimp, Avocado, Hickory Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion
Cranberry Salad
Mixed Greens, Topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts
BYO SALAD
Hot & Cold Sandwiches
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Sausage Peppers Onions Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Broc. Rabe Sandwich
Johnny Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Chicken Francaise Sandwich
Shrimp Parm Sandwich
The Staten Island
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and roasted peppers with balsamic glaze. Served on homemade bread with french fries and pickles.
The Queens
Capicola, pepperoni, ham, salami and provolone. Served on homemade bread with french fries and pickles.
The Bronx
Classic Phillly Cheesesteak
Peppers, Onions, American Cheese. Served w/ Fries
The Jersey Johnny Cheesesteak
Steak, Peppers & Onions, Pork Roll & Bacon. Served w/ Fries
The Fat Johnny
Napkin Cheesesteak
Classic Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Peppers, Onions, American Cheese. Served w/ Fries
Midway Cheesesteak
Peppers, Onions, Cheese Whiz, Touch of Marinara. Served w/ Fries
The Brooklyn
Ham, Prosciutto, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vin
The Mahattan
Turkey breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on homemade bread with french fries and pickles.
The Yonkers
Homemade Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & vin
Italian Hot Dog
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chipotle Cheesesteak
Wraps & Paninis
Johnny Boy Panini
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze. Served w/ Fries
Grilled Chicken Broc Rabe Panini
Grilled Chicken Topped w/ Sautéed Broc. Rabe and Melted Mozzarella cheese. Served w/ Fries.
Veggie Panini
Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Provolone. Served w/ Fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Roasted Grilled Chicken, Shedded Chaddar Cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Served w/ side of Blue Cheese & Fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Served w/ Fries
Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Pesto. Served w/ Fries
California Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing. Served w/ Fries
Fajita Panini
Grilled Chicken, Peppers & Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served w/ Fries
Fantasia Wrap
Grilled Chicken,Avocado, Bacon, Arugula, Balsamic. Served w/ Fries
La Napolitano wrap
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Balsamic. Served w/ Fries
Napkins Grilled Chicken Panini
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Mayo. Served w/ Fries
Caprese Panini
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, Olive Oil. Served w/ Fries
Burgers & Fat Sandwiches
Build a Burger
Cheese Burger
Double Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese. Served w/ French Fries
Hamburger
Double Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served w/ French Fries
Wisconsin
Double Patty, Melted Cheddar Cheese over Fried Onions. Served w/ Fries
Jersey Shore Burger
Pizza Burger
Double Patty, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce. Served w/ Fries
Napkin Burger
Double Patty, Topped w/ a Fried Mozzarella Square. Served w/ Fries
The Mac Daddy Burger
Double Patty, Topped w/ Mac & Cheese. Served w/ Fries
Go Big Burger
4 Burger Patties 1 lb. w/ Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Fries of your choice
fat knight
Cheesesteak, Egg, Salami, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Ketchup
Fat Darrell
Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries & Marinara Sauce
Fat Johnny
Cheesesteak, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Brown Gravy
Napkins Fat Cat
Breaded Chicken, Cheese Balls, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Napkins Sauce
FAT BASTARD
Cheesesteak, Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries & Marinara Sauce
Dinners
Baked Ziti
Penne, mozzarella, marinara and New York style ricotta smothered with cheese and baked to perfection.
Cavatelli & Broccoli Sausage
With oil and garlic and grated cheese.
Cheese Ravioli
Served with either marinara or vodka sauce.
Chicken Alfredo
Breaded chicken sauteed with penne pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Francaise Dinner
Egg battered chicken breast, sauteed in white wine and butter. Served with penne.
Chicken Marsala Dinner
Sauteed tender chicken smothered with mushrooms and rich Marsala wine. Served with spaghetti.
Chicken Murphy
Diced chicken breast, sauteed with hot and sweet peppers. Tossed in a spicy white wine sauce, served over penne pasta.
Chicken Parm Dinner
Lightly breaded and fried golden brown topped with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti.
Eggplant Parm Dinner
Layers of lightly breaded eggplant, topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti.
Penne Vodka
Imported Pasta Sauteed in our Famous Vodka Sauce
Penne Vodka W/ Chicken
Imported pasta sauteed in our famous vodka sauce. Topped with grilled chicken.
Penne Vodka W/ Shrimp
Imported Pasta sautéed in our famous vodka sauce with shrimp
Frutto Di Mara
Shrimp Parm Dinner
Lightly fried shrimp topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed in white wine and butter. Served over spaghetti.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Sunday Gravy
Homemade meatball, Italian sausage and fresh ricotta cheese. Served over spaghetti.
Tortellini
Cheese tortellini with pesto cream sauce.
Mussels Marinara Dinner
Served over spaghetti. Spicy or Marinara
Chicken Oreganata
Boneless chicken, Italian Bread Crumbs, Garlic & oil, Over Rigatoni
Rigatoni Bolognese
Served over a hearty Bolognese Sauce
Stuffed Rigatoni
Ricotta Stuffed, Sundried Tomatoes, Pink Sauce
Chicken Florentine
W/ lemon & Butter, Topped w/ Spinach & Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served Over Spaghetti
Gnocchi
Potato Gnocchi Sautéed with your choice of Marinara, Alfredo, Pesto or Vodka sauce.
Mac & Cheese & Rolls & Things
Sides & Desserts
Beverage Delivery
***** COKE 20oz *****
***** Diet Coke 20oz *****
***** SPRITE 20oz*****
****** GINGERALE 20oz*****
***** DR. PEPPER 20oz*****
***** DIET DR. PEPPER 20oz*****
***** ICED TEA 20oz*****
***** DIET ICED TEA 20oz*****
***** ORANGE 20oz*******
***** WATER ******
***** 2LTR COKE *****
***** 2LTR DIET COKE *****
***** 2LTR SPRITE *****
***** 2LTR GINGERALE *****
********2 LTR ORANGE ********
Boylans
***** COKE 20oz ***** (Copy)
Specials
Johnny Funds A Low
Large Cheese Pizza, Penne Vodka w/ Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, Garlic Knots, @ liter Soda
Johnnys Family Specials
Large Cheese Pizza Cheese Garlic Bread Penne Vodka 20 Wings 2 Liter Soda
HAPPY MEAL
Large Pizza 1/2 Tray of Penne Vodka 1/2 Tray of Salad 8 Garlic knots 2 Liter of Soda
Family Meal for 4
1/2 Tray of Penne Vodka 1/2 Tray of Chicken Parm Large Cheese Pizza 10 Garlic Knots 2 Liter Soda
|Sunday
|11:40 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:40 am - 9:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1424 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ 07083