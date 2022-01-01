Restaurant header imageView gallery

Johnny Napkins - Union

3,792 Reviews

$

1424 Morris Avenue

Union, NJ 07083

Order Again

Popular Items

18' Cheese Pizza
10 Wings
14' Cheese Pizza

Pizza

Lil Grandma

Lil Grandma

$17.75

8 Slice, Thin Sicilian, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce, Homemade Pesto. (No Nuts)

The Brooklyn “Johnny Sottosopra"

The Brooklyn “Johnny Sottosopra"

$17.75

"Our Signature Pie” 8 Slice Sicilian, Made Upside Down, Percorino Romano Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, San Marzano Tomatoes

Sicilian

Sicilian

$17.75

8 Slices

Calzone*

Calzone*

$9.50

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan

EPS

$20.95

Everything Bagel Crust, Pepperoni, 8 Slice Sicilian

El Presidente

$13.95

Thin & Well Bar Pie

14' Cheese Pizza

14' Cheese Pizza

$12.95

San Marzano tomatoes, Pecorino Romano cheese and grande mozzarella.

14" Specialty Combo

14' 5 Cheese White

14' 5 Cheese White

$15.75

New York style ricotta, grande mozzarella, provolone, Pecorino Romano and Lioni fresh mozzarella.

14' Margherita

14' Margherita

$15.75

San Marzano tomatoes, Lioni fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

14' Vodka

14' Vodka

$14.75

Lioni fresh mozzarella, grande mozzarella and signature vodka sauce.

14' Buffalo Chicken

14' Buffalo Chicken

$16.75

Lioni fresh mozzarella and mild homemade Buffalo sauce.

14' Penne Vodka Pizza

14' Penne Vodka Pizza

$15.75

Our Famous Penne Vodka

14' Chicken Francaise

14' Chicken Francaise

$16.75

Our classic dinner preparation on top of Lioni fresh mozzarella.

14' Chicken Bacon ranch

14' Chicken Bacon ranch

$16.75

Breaded chicken, hickory smoked bacon, and ranch.

14' Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

14' Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$15.75

Sweet Italian sausage with broccoli rabe sauteed in garlic and oil. Topped with Lioni fresh mozzarella.

14' Shrimp Scampi Pizza

14' Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$17.75

Sauteed in a scampi sauce and Lioni fresh mozzarella.

14' Chicken Parm Pizza

$16.75

Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

14" Veggie

14" Veggie

$15.75

Tomatoes, peppers, Onions, Olives

14" Meat Lovers

14" Meat Lovers

$17.75

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs

14” Bacon Alfredo

14” Bacon Alfredo

$16.75

Hickey smoked bacon, creamy Alfredo sauce and grande mozzarella.

14" Tilly's Pie

$15.75

Homemade meatballs, ricotta cheese and white onions.

14" Hot Roni

$16.75

Cupped Pepperoni, Cherry Peppers, Mikes Hot Honey, Basil & Red Pepper Flakes

14" Johnny Tomato Pie

$14.95

Special Blend of Mozzarella, Topped w/ San Marzano Tomatoes, Drizzles w/ EVOO

14" Chicken Murphy

$16.75

14" Thai Chilli Chicken

$16.75

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.75

14" Chicken and Broccoli

$16.75

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.75

14' Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.95

14' Bruchetta Pizza

$15.75
18' Cheese Pizza

18' Cheese Pizza

$14.95

San Marzano tomatoes, Pecorino Romano cheese and grande mozzarella.

18" Specialty Combo

18' 5 Cheese White

18' 5 Cheese White

$17.75

New York style ricotta, grande mozzarella, provolone, Pecorino Romano and Lioni fresh mozzarella.

18' Margherita

18' Margherita

$17.75

San Marzano tomatoes, Lioni fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

18" Vodka

18" Vodka

$16.75

Lioni fresh mozzarella, grande mozzarella and signature vodka sauce.

18' Buffalo Chicken

18' Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

Lioni fresh mozzarella and mild homemade Buffalo sauce.

18' Penne Vodka Pizza

18' Penne Vodka Pizza

$17.75

Our Famous Penne Vodka

18' Chicken Francaise

18' Chicken Francaise

$19.95

Our classic dinner preparation on top of Lioni fresh mozzarella.

18' Chicken Bacon Ranch

18' Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.95

Breaded chicken, hickory smoked bacon, and ranch.

18' Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

18' Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$19.95

Sweet Italian sausage with broccoli rabe sauteed in garlic and oil. Topped with Lioni fresh mozzarella.

18' Shrimp Scampi Pizza

18' Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$20.95

Sauteed in a scampi sauce and Lioni fresh mozzarella.

18' Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.95

Chicken Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

18" Veggie

18" Veggie

$18.95

Tomatoes, peppers, Onions, Olives

18" Meat Lovers

18" Meat Lovers

$20.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Meatballs

18” Bacon Alfredo

18” Bacon Alfredo

$19.95

Hickory Smoked Bacon, Alfredo Sauce

18" Tilly's Pie

$19.95

Fresh Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese, Onions

18" Hot Roni

$19.75

Cupped Pepperoni, Cherry Peppers, Mikes Hot Honey, Basil & Red Pepper Flakes

18" Johnny Tomato Pie

$17.95

Special Blend of Mozzarella, Topped w/ San Marzano Tomatoes, Drizzles w/ EVOO

18" Chicken Murphy

$19.95

18' Thai Chilli Chicken

$19.95

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$19.95

18" Chicken and Broccoli

$19.95

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.95

18' Cheesesteak Pizza

$19.95

18' Bruchetta Pizza

$18.95

Appetizers

10 Wings

10 Wings

$12.95

Jumbo Party Wings. Best Wings in Town

20 Wings

20 Wings

$23.95

Jumbo Party Wings. Best Wings in Town

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.95

Jumbo Party Wings. Best Wings in Town

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$10.75

Tempura Style Shrimp, Fried Crispy & Tossed in Our Fiery Sesame Sweet Chili Sauce

Brocoli Rabe

$9.50

Sauteed w/ garlic & oil, Hint of red pepper flakes

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries

$6.25

Waffle Fries Tossed in a Buffalo Sauce, Drizzled w/ Blue Cheese Dressing

Cheeseballs

Cheeseballs

$9.50

Jersey Shore Favorite

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.95

One of our signature items

Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries

Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries

$8.95

Served w/ Honey Mustard

Disco Fries

Disco Fries

$6.25

Brown Gravy & Mozzarella Cheese

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Served w/ either marinara or Thia Chili sauce

Eggplant Rollantini

Eggplant Rollantini

$9.75

Breaded eggplant w/ mozzarella, ricotta, marinara sauce.

French Fries

$4.75
Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$8.75

W/ Marinara or Vodka Sauce

Fried Shrimp Marinara

$10.50

Fried Zucchini

$8.50
Garlic knots

Garlic knots

$3.00
Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$10.50

Served Over Homemade Toast Points

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50
Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.75

Mozarella Carozza

$6.95Out of stock
Mozarella Sticks

Mozarella Sticks

$8.25

Served w/ Either Marinara or Vodka Sauce

Mussels

Mussels

$11.50

PEI Mussels Served either Sweet or Fra Diavolo

Napkin Fries

Napkin Fries

$6.25

Bacon, American Cheese & Special Sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.95

Regular Garlic Bread

$4.00
Rice Ball

Rice Ball

$5.75

Breaded, Mozzarella w/ Marinara or Vodka Sauce

Rice Ball Parm

Rice Ball Parm

$6.75

Breaded, Mozzarella, Melted Cheese Served w/ Marinara or Vodka Sauce

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$5.75
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$8.95

Cheese Fries

$6.25

Pizza Fries

$6.25

Topped w/ Mozzarella & Pepperoni, Served w/ a side of Marinara

Boneless Wings

$10.95

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Creamy Caesar Dressing

Johnny Salad

Johnny Salad

$10.75

Tomato, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Capocollo, Roasted Peppers, Provolone

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Classic Caesar Topped w/ Grilled Chicken Marinated in Buffalo Sauce. Topped w/ Crumbled Blue Cheese

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Baby Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted peppers, Chopped Walnuts & Red Onion

Bistro Salad

Bistro Salad

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Diced Tomatoes

Chefs Salad

$11.95

Taco Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Crisp Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken & Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$13.00

Chicken Cutlet, Arugula, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Tossed in White Balsamic

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Tomatoes, Crumbled Blue Cheese

Mamas Chicken Noodle

Mamas Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Only Mama Knows Whats in it!

Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli

$6.00

White & Red Beans w/ Tomatoes & Pasta in a Savory Broth

Roasted Tomato Bisque

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Creamy Vegetarian Roasted Tomato Soup Finished w/ Cream Sherry, Served w/ Grilled Cheese Croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Classic Caesar topped with grilled chicken marinated in buffalo sauce topped with crumbled blue cheese.

Cape May Salad

$13.00

Marinated Shrimp, Avocado, Hickory Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion

Cranberry Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Walnuts

BYO SALAD

$6.00

Hot & Cold Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.95
Eggplant Parm Sandwich

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$10.95
Meatball Parm Sandwich

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$10.95
Sausage Peppers Onions Sandwich

Sausage Peppers Onions Sandwich

$10.95
Grilled Chicken Broc. Rabe Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Broc. Rabe Sandwich

$11.25
Johnny Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

Johnny Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.95
Chicken Francaise Sandwich

Chicken Francaise Sandwich

$11.25
Shrimp Parm Sandwich

Shrimp Parm Sandwich

$11.75

The Staten Island

$10.75

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and roasted peppers with balsamic glaze. Served on homemade bread with french fries and pickles.

The Queens

The Queens

$10.25

Capicola, pepperoni, ham, salami and provolone. Served on homemade bread with french fries and pickles.

The Bronx

$11.25
Classic Phillly Cheesesteak

Classic Phillly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Peppers, Onions, American Cheese. Served w/ Fries

The Jersey Johnny Cheesesteak

The Jersey Johnny Cheesesteak

$11.95

Steak, Peppers & Onions, Pork Roll & Bacon. Served w/ Fries

The Fat Johnny

$11.50

Napkin Cheesesteak

$10.50

Classic Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Peppers, Onions, American Cheese. Served w/ Fries

Midway Cheesesteak

Midway Cheesesteak

$10.95

Peppers, Onions, Cheese Whiz, Touch of Marinara. Served w/ Fries

The Brooklyn

$10.25

Ham, Prosciutto, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vin

The Mahattan

$10.25

Turkey breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on homemade bread with french fries and pickles.

The Yonkers

$10.50

Homemade Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil & vin

Italian Hot Dog

Italian Hot Dog

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Chipotle Cheesesteak

$10.95

Wraps & Paninis

Johnny Boy Panini

$10.75

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze. Served w/ Fries

Grilled Chicken Broc Rabe Panini

Grilled Chicken Broc Rabe Panini

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Topped w/ Sautéed Broc. Rabe and Melted Mozzarella cheese. Served w/ Fries.

Veggie Panini

Veggie Panini

$10.75

Eggplant, Roasted Peppers, Provolone. Served w/ Fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Roasted Grilled Chicken, Shedded Chaddar Cheese, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Served w/ side of Blue Cheese & Fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Served w/ Fries

Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap

Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Pesto. Served w/ Fries

California Wrap

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing. Served w/ Fries

Fajita Panini

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, Peppers & Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served w/ Fries

Fantasia Wrap

$10.75

Grilled Chicken,Avocado, Bacon, Arugula, Balsamic. Served w/ Fries

La Napolitano wrap

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Balsamic. Served w/ Fries

Napkins Grilled Chicken Panini

$10.75

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Mayo. Served w/ Fries

Caprese Panini

$10.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, Olive Oil. Served w/ Fries

Burgers & Fat Sandwiches

Build a Burger

$10.75
Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$10.75

Double Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese. Served w/ French Fries

Hamburger

$9.95

Double Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. Served w/ French Fries

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

$10.75

Double Patty, Melted Cheddar Cheese over Fried Onions. Served w/ Fries

Jersey Shore Burger

$12.95
Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$10.75

Double Patty, Mozzarella Cheese & Marinara Sauce. Served w/ Fries

Napkin Burger

Napkin Burger

$11.75

Double Patty, Topped w/ a Fried Mozzarella Square. Served w/ Fries

The Mac Daddy Burger

$12.25

Double Patty, Topped w/ Mac & Cheese. Served w/ Fries

Go Big Burger

$16.75

4 Burger Patties 1 lb. w/ Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Fries of your choice

fat knight

$11.25

Cheesesteak, Egg, Salami, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Ketchup

Fat Darrell

$11.50

Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries & Marinara Sauce

Fat Johnny

$11.50

Cheesesteak, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries, Brown Gravy

Napkins Fat Cat

$11.50

Breaded Chicken, Cheese Balls, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Napkins Sauce

FAT BASTARD

$12.25

Cheesesteak, Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Sticks, French Fries & Marinara Sauce

Dinners

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$14.95

Penne, mozzarella, marinara and New York style ricotta smothered with cheese and baked to perfection.

Cavatelli & Broccoli Sausage

Cavatelli & Broccoli Sausage

$16.95

With oil and garlic and grated cheese.

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$12.95

Served with either marinara or vodka sauce.

Chicken Alfredo

$15.95

Breaded chicken sauteed with penne pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Francaise Dinner

Chicken Francaise Dinner

$16.95

Egg battered chicken breast, sauteed in white wine and butter. Served with penne.

Chicken Marsala Dinner

Chicken Marsala Dinner

$16.95

Sauteed tender chicken smothered with mushrooms and rich Marsala wine. Served with spaghetti.

Chicken Murphy

Chicken Murphy

$16.95

Diced chicken breast, sauteed with hot and sweet peppers. Tossed in a spicy white wine sauce, served over penne pasta.

Chicken Parm Dinner

Chicken Parm Dinner

$16.95

Lightly breaded and fried golden brown topped with marinara and mozzarella over spaghetti.

Eggplant Parm Dinner

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$14.95

Layers of lightly breaded eggplant, topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce. Served over spaghetti.

Penne Vodka

$12.95

Imported Pasta Sauteed in our Famous Vodka Sauce

Penne Vodka W/ Chicken

Penne Vodka W/ Chicken

$15.95

Imported pasta sauteed in our famous vodka sauce. Topped with grilled chicken.

Penne Vodka W/ Shrimp

Penne Vodka W/ Shrimp

$17.95

Imported Pasta sautéed in our famous vodka sauce with shrimp

Frutto Di Mara

$17.95

Shrimp Parm Dinner

$17.95

Lightly fried shrimp topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served over spaghetti.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$17.95

Sauteed in white wine and butter. Served over spaghetti.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.95
Sunday Gravy

Sunday Gravy

$16.95

Homemade meatball, Italian sausage and fresh ricotta cheese. Served over spaghetti.

Tortellini

Tortellini

$15.95

Cheese tortellini with pesto cream sauce.

Mussels Marinara Dinner

Mussels Marinara Dinner

$14.95

Served over spaghetti. Spicy or Marinara

Chicken Oreganata

Chicken Oreganata

$16.95

Boneless chicken, Italian Bread Crumbs, Garlic & oil, Over Rigatoni

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$14.95

Served over a hearty Bolognese Sauce

Stuffed Rigatoni

$12.95

Ricotta Stuffed, Sundried Tomatoes, Pink Sauce

Chicken Florentine

Chicken Florentine

$16.95

W/ lemon & Butter, Topped w/ Spinach & Melted Mozzarella Cheese. Served Over Spaghetti

Gnocchi

$15.95

Potato Gnocchi Sautéed with your choice of Marinara, Alfredo, Pesto or Vodka sauce.

Mac & Cheese & Rolls & Things

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$14.75

Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.75

Napkins Mac & Cheese

$12.50
Pizza Mac & Cheese

Pizza Mac & Cheese

$14.75
Chicken Roll

Chicken Roll

$7.25
Buffalo Chicken Roll

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$7.25
Sausage & Peppers Roll

Sausage & Peppers Roll

$6.95
Pepperoni Roll

Pepperoni Roll

$7.25
Calzone

Calzone

$9.50

Spinach Roll

$6.95

Sides & Desserts

Side meatballs

$4.95

Side Sausage

$4.95

Side Broccoli

$4.95

Side of Spinach

$4.95

Side of Grilled Chicken

$4.95

Side Pasta

$5.95
Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$5.75
Zepploes

Zepploes

$5.95
Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$10.95Out of stock

Beverage Delivery

***** COKE 20oz *****

$2.50

***** Diet Coke 20oz *****

$2.50

***** SPRITE 20oz*****

$2.50

****** GINGERALE 20oz*****

$2.50

***** DR. PEPPER 20oz*****

$2.50

***** DIET DR. PEPPER 20oz*****

$2.50

***** ICED TEA 20oz*****

$2.50

***** DIET ICED TEA 20oz*****

$2.50

***** ORANGE 20oz*******

$2.50

***** WATER ******

$1.25

***** 2LTR COKE *****

$3.75

***** 2LTR DIET COKE *****

$3.75

***** 2LTR SPRITE *****

$3.75

***** 2LTR GINGERALE *****

$3.75

********2 LTR ORANGE ********

$3.75

Boylans

$2.50

***** COKE 20oz ***** (Copy)

$2.25

Specials

Johnny Funds A Low

$31.99

Large Cheese Pizza, Penne Vodka w/ Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks, Garlic Knots, @ liter Soda

Johnnys Family Specials

$47.99

Large Cheese Pizza Cheese Garlic Bread Penne Vodka 20 Wings 2 Liter Soda

HAPPY MEAL

HAPPY MEAL

$39.99

Large Pizza 1/2 Tray of Penne Vodka 1/2 Tray of Salad 8 Garlic knots 2 Liter of Soda

Family Meal for 4

$99.99

1/2 Tray of Penne Vodka 1/2 Tray of Chicken Parm Large Cheese Pizza 10 Garlic Knots 2 Liter Soda

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:40 am - 9:15 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:40 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1424 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ 07083

Directions

Gallery
Johnny Napkins image
Johnny Napkins image
Johnny Napkins image

Search popular restaurants
Map
