Afro Taco is the home of the original Ghanaian Jollof Rice. For over 10 years, we have served a mixture of Ghanaian and Mexican food. Mostly everything on our menu is grilled! We serve seafood (crab cakes, crab legs, grilled or fried Basa, shrimp and Lobster), meats (beef, steak, chicken) and with our infamous Jollof Rice. It's not just about the healthy food or amazing taste, our customers come from all over to be a part of the Afro Taco experience. We hold community events and social engagements quarterly.

