Afro Taco

761 Elizabeth Ave

Newark, NJ 07112

Popular Items

Afro Bowls
Afro Tacos
Afro Quesadillas

Staple Meals

Afro Tacos

$15.00

Three crispy shell or soft flour Tortilla w/choice of meat, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, sour cream, house sauce and a side of Jollof rice.

Afro Burritos

$15.00

10 inch flour Tortilla stuffed w/ choice of meat, Jollof rice, shredded lettuce, salsa, beans, cheese, sour cream and house sauce.

Afro Bowls

$15.00

Bowl stuffed w/ choice of meat, Jollof rice, leafy lettuce and house sauce.

Afro Quesadillas

$15.00

10 inch flour Tortilla grilled and stuffed w/ choice of meat, Jollof rice, cheese, house sauce and a side of sour cream, salsa and lettuce.

Afro Salads

$15.00

Bowl of leafy green lettuce w/ choice of meat, cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Daily Specials

Blackened Basa and Shrimp

$25.00

A piece of blackened Basa and Fried Shrimp served over rice and salad.

Italian Basa Wrap

$17.00

Fried Basa and shrimp stuffed in toasted flour wrap with seasoned fries, bang sauce, cheese and lettuce.

Stew

$15.00Out of stock
Stir Fry

$25.00

Afro bowl served with grilled Shrimp, Chicken, Steak, Mixed together with our house sauce, fried rice and vegetables.

Surf-n-Turf Burger

$20.00

Fried Foods

Fried Chicken Basket

$15.00
Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Fried Shrimp served in a basket w/seasoned fries.

Fried Fish Basket

$17.00

4 pieces of Fried Fish served in a basket w/seasoned fries.

Fried Combo Basket

$27.00

Fried Shrimp and a piece of Fried Basa served in a basket w/ seasoned fries.

Fried Basa Sandwich

$15.00

Basa filet w/ fried shrimp on and Brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and bang sauce.

12 ft Fried Basa Sandwich

$27.00

Basa filet w/ fried shrimp on and 12 ft hoagie roll, with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and bang sauce.

Fried Taco Bowl

$17.00

Beverages

Bottle Soda

$3.00
Can Soda

$1.00

No Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew or Sprite in Stock.

Snapple

$3.00
Gatorade

$3.00
Water

$1.00
Arizona Ice Tea

$2.00

Sides

Rice

$5.00

Jollof Rice

Fries

$5.00
Salad

$5.00

Shrimp and Crab Bisque Soup

$12.00+Out of stock
Shrimp

$10.00

Six jumbo shrimp fried or grilled to your liking.

Single Taco

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Salmon

$10.00

Grilled Tortilla

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Afro Taco is the home of the original Ghanaian Jollof Rice. For over 10 years, we have served a mixture of Ghanaian and Mexican food. Mostly everything on our menu is grilled! We serve seafood (crab cakes, crab legs, grilled or fried Basa, shrimp and Lobster), meats (beef, steak, chicken) and with our infamous Jollof Rice. It's not just about the healthy food or amazing taste, our customers come from all over to be a part of the Afro Taco experience. We hold community events and social engagements quarterly.

