Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Italian

La Famiglia Sorrento

No reviews yet

631 Central Avenue

Westfield, NJ, NJ 07090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

LG Cheese
Famous Salad
Personal Cheese

Appetizers

Balsamic Calamari

$15.40

Cajun Seasoned Coating, Drizzled Balsamic Reduction, Homemade Remoulade Dipping Sauce

Chicken Tenders (5)

$8.80

Eggplant Ricotta Bites

$13.20

Breaded Fried Eggplant topped with Ricotta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Mozzarella. Served with Marinara

Fries

$4.40

Fries W/ Cheese

$5.50

Fried Calamari

$13.20

Fried Ravioli

$11.00

Garlic Bread

$5.23

Garlic Bread Parm

$6.60

Melted mozzarella cheese on top.

Garlic Knot Sliders

$13.75

Garlic Knots Stuffed with Homemade Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese, Vodka Sauce and Fresh Mozzarella

Garlic Shrimp (7)

$11.55

Mozzarella Sticks (7)

$9.08

Mussels Marinara APP

$13.75

Onion Rings

$7.15

Rice Balls (2)

$8.80

Meat, Peas & Cheese in Center

Rice Balls (2)W/ Cheese

$9.90

Contains Meat, Peas and Cheese in Center

Stuffed Meatballs

$13.75

Homemade Meatballs Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese then topped with Fresh Mozzarella and Basil in a light Marinara Sauce

Wings (7)

$9.35

Zucchini Sticks

$8.25

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$0.75

Sauce for Knots

$0.75

24 Garlic Knots with Sauce

$21.00

Pizza

A lighter pie with the cheese down first, swirls of sauce, and a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese
LG Cheese

LG Cheese

$16.94

Traditional pizza

LG Tomato Pie

LG Tomato Pie

$16.94

Chunked mozzarella cheese

LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$20.57

Fresh mozzarella, garlic tomato sauce, grated cheese and basil

LG White

LG White

$21.78

Homemade ricotta cheese blend and mozzarella (no sauce)

LG Chicken Marsala

LG Chicken Marsala

$27.83

Mozzarella, ricotta, broccoli rabe and our delicious chicken marsala

LG Meat

$29.04

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon

LG Deluxe

$29.04

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions and mushrooms

LG Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

LG Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$26.62

LG Hawaiian

$24.20

Ham and pineapple

LG Veggie

$29.04

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, onions and peppers

LG Buffalo Chicken

LG Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Breaded buffalo chicken, wing sauce and mozzarella cheese.

LG Red Clam

$20.57

LG White Clam

$20.57
LG Salad

LG Salad

$25.41

Romaine lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes and roasted peppers on mozzarella pizza

LG Fried Calamari

$30.25
LG Vodka

LG Vodka

$21.78

Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, basil

LG Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.41

LG Baked Ziti

$29.04

LG BBQ Chicken

$22.99
LG Anthony

LG Anthony

$27.83

Fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted peppers and basil

LG Penne Vodka Pizza

$29.04

LG Chicken Parm Pizza

$21.78
LG Upside Down

LG Upside Down

$15.40

A lighter pie with the cheese down first, swirls of sauce, and a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese

MD Cheese

$14.52

Traditional cheese pizza

MD Tomato Pie

$14.52

Chunked mozzarella cheese

MD Margherita

$18.15

Fresh mozzarella, garlic tomato sauce, grated cheese and basil

MD White

$19.36

Homemade ricotta cheese blend and mozzarella (no sauce)

MD Chicken Marsala

$24.20

Mozzarella, ricotta, broccoli rabe and our delicious chicken marsala

MD Meat

$26.62

MD Deluxe

$26.62

Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions and mushrooms

MD Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$23.10

MD Hawaiian

$21.78

Ham and pineapple

MD Veggie

$26.62

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, onions and peppers

MD Buffalo Chicken

$20.57

Breaded buffalo chicken, wing sauce and mozzarella cheese

MD Red Clam

$18.15

MD White Clam

$18.15

MD Salad Pie

$23.10

Romaine lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes and roasted red peppers on mozzarella pizza

MD Fried Calamari

$27.83

MD Anthony

$25.41

Fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted peppers and basil

MD Vodka

$19.36

Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce and basil

MD Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.20

MD Baked Ziti

$26.62

MD BBQ Chicken

$22.55

MD Penne Vodka Pizza

$26.62

Md Chicken Parm Pizza

$19.36

MD Upside Down

$13.20

A lighter pie with the cheese down first, swirls of sauce, and a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese

Personal Cheese

$8.80

Personal Tomato Pie

$8.80

Personal Margherita

$12.10

Personal White

$12.10

Personal Chicken Marsala

$18.15

Personal Meat

$15.73

Personal Deluxe

$15.73

Personal Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$13.31

Personal Hawaiian

$12.10

Personal Veggie

$15.73

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$13.31

Personal Red Clam

$12.10

Personal White Clam

$12.10

Personal Salad

$14.52

Personal Fried Calamari

$16.34

Personal Anthony’s

$16.94

Personal Vodka

$12.10

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.52

Personal Baked Ziti

$16.94

Personal BBQ Chicken

$13.31

Personal Penne Vodka Pizza

$16.94

Personal Chicken Parm Pizza

$13.31

Personal Upside Down

$7.70

A lighter pie with the cheese down first, swirls of sauce, and a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese

Grandma Pie

$22.99

Sicilian Pie

$22.99

Gluten Free Personal Cheese

$12.10

Gluten Free Tomato Pie

$12.10

Gluten Free Margherita

$14.52

Gluten Free White

$14.52

Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken

$15.73

Gluten Free BBQ Chicken

$15.73

Gluten Free Meat

$18.15

Gluten Free Deluxe

$18.15

Gluten Free Brocc Rabe and Sausage

$15.73

Gluten Free Hawaiian

$14.52

Gluten Free Veggie

$18.15

Gluten Free Red Clam

$14.52

Gluten Free White Clam

$14.52

Gluten Free Salad Pie

$16.94

Gluten Free Anthony Pie

$19.36

Gluten Free Vodka Pie

$14.52

Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.94

Grandma Vodka Pie

$27.39

Salads

Famous Salad

$9.68

Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, Black and Green Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette

Sorrento Salad

$13.31

Romaine, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Pepper, Artichoke Heart, Sundried Tomatoes, Black Olive, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.68

Romaine, Black Olive, Crouton, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Italian Chef Salad

$13.31

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Hard-Boiled Egg, Black and Green Olives and Pinwheels (ham, salami and provolone) Italian vinaigrette

Spring Mix Salad

$9.68

Mixed greens, Grape Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Black and Green Olives, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Good Goat Salad

$14.52

Mixed greens, Grape tomatoes, Onions, Craisins, Sundried Tomatoes, Almonds, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$17.55

Bed of romaine lettuce topped with black and green olives, sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella, provolone, prosciutto, ham and salami. Balsamic vinaigrette.

Regina’s Passion Salad

$9.68

Tomatoes, onions, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh cracked pepper, a pinch of salt, olive oil and a dash of vinegar.

Lg Side Salad

$9.68

Romaine, Black and Green Olive, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, Dressing

Side Salad

$4.24

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions,black and green olives, carrots. Choice of dressing.

Side Caesar

$4.24

Calzone & Stromboli

Calzone

$12.10

Filled with homemade ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Stromboli

$10.89

Filled with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Hot Subs

Meatball Hero no cheese

$10.29

Meatball Parm Hero

$10.89

Chicken Parm Hero

$11.50

Eggplant Parm Hero

$10.89

Veal Parm Hero

$12.10

Shrimp Parm Hero

$13.91

Sausage Parm Hero

$11.50

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$11.22

Cheesesteak

$10.89

Italian Hot Dog

$10.89

Potato & Egg

$9.68

Chicken Cutlet Hero

$10.62

Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Pepper & Egg

$9.68

Veal & Peppers

$12.10

Specialty Subs

Balsamic Chicken Hero

$11.83

Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Balsamic Eggplant Hero

$12.10

Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Pesto Hero

$12.10

Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Sundried Tomatoes, Pesto

Chicken Francese Hero

$13.91

Chicken Francese and Fresh Mozzarella on Garlic Bread

Shrimp Po’ Boy Hero

$13.91

Breaded Fried Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Milanese Hero

$12.10

Breaded Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Pepper, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Veal Milanese Hero

$14.52

Breaded Veal, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Pepper, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Hero

$11.50

Breaded Chicken, Wing Sauce, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Ultimate Meatball Parm Hero

$13.31

Meatball, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce

Ultimate Cheesesteak

$13.31

Thinly Sliced Steak, Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers

Chicken Parm Supreme Hero

$14.52

Breaded Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce

Balsamic Veal Hero

$16.94

Breaded Veal, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Paninis

Anthony Panini

$12.10

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Cecelia Panini

$13.31

Breaded Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, Ricotta Cheese

Tony Panini

$12.10

Thinly Sliced Steak, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese

Patuto Panini

$12.10

Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Pesto

Julia Panini

$12.10

Boars Head Turkey, Avocado, Cheddar, Tomato, Bacon

Burgers

Angus Burger

$8.47

Angus Burger W/Cheese

$9.08

Turkey Burger

$8.47

Turkey Burger W/Cheese

$9.08

Cold Subs

The Mutz Hero

$12.10

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Tuna Salad Hero

$10.89

Homemade Tuna Salad, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, Vinegar

Turkey & Cheese Hero

$10.89

Boars Head Turkey Breast, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar

Italian Hero

$12.10

Boars Head Salami, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar

Sorrento Hero

$13.31

Boars Head Prosciutto, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Oil and Vinegar

Wraps

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.89

Homemade Tuna Salad, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.89

Chicken, Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.89

Breaded Chicken, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Italian Wrap

$10.89

Boars Head Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.89

Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$10.89

Boars Head Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Wrap

$12.10

Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Fresh Mozzarella

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.89

Boars Head Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.50

Thinly Sliced Steak, Cheese

Balsamic Chicken Wrap

$12.43

Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Parm Wrap

$12.10

Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce

Shrimp Po' Boy Wrap

$13.91

Breaded Fried Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Chicken Wrap

$10.67

Pasta

Pasta Marinara

$12.10

Pasta Alfredo

$16.94

Pasta Vodka

$16.94

Pasta Bolognese

$19.36

Pasta & Meatball

$18.15

Pasta W/Garlic and Oil

$12.10

Cavatelli & Broccoli

$18.15

Tortellini W/ Pancetta & Peas

$19.36

Penne, Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$20.57

Pasta & Sausage (3)

$18.15

Pasta w/ Butter

$12.10

Pasta w/ Pesto

$12.10

Baked Pasta

Baked Ziti

$19.36

Cheese Ravioli

$15.73

Cheese Ravioli w/ Cheese

$16.94

Manicotti

$15.73

Manicotti w/ Cheese

$16.94

Cheese Lasagna

$19.36

Eggplant

Eggplant Parmigiana

$20.57

Eggplant Rollatini

$21.78

Side Salad

$3.00

No Salad

Chicken /Veal

Chicken Parm

$20.57

Chicken Parm Supreme

$22.99

Chicken Marsala

$20.57

Chicken Piccata

$20.57

Chicken Francese

$20.57

Chicken Murphy

$22.99

Chicken Milanese

$21.78

Veal Parm

$22.99

Veal Parm Supreme

$25.41

Veal Marsala

$22.99

Veal Francese

$22.99

Veal Piccata

$22.99

Veal Milanese

$24.20

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

No Salad

Healthy Choices /Gluten Free

HC Gr. Chix w/ Brocc

$18.76

Served over spinach or broccoli. (HC,GF)

HC Gr. Chix w/ Spin

$18.76

Turkey Burger Platter

$16.34

2 Turkey burgers served over steamed spinach and whole wheat penne marinara. (HC)

Healthy Pizzetta

$13.31

A personal gluten free pizza with tomatoes, broccoli and a touch of mozzarella. (HC, GF)

Healthy Shrimp & Penne

$22.99

Whole wheat penne sautéed with shrimp, grape tomatoes and baby arugula in a light olive-oil garlic sauce. (HC)

GF Ravioli Marinara

$18.15

Served with a side salad with your choice of dressing. (GF)

GF Ravioli with Melted Cheese

$19.36

GF Penne Marinara

$14.52

GF Penne Vodka

$19.36

GF Penne Bolognese

$21.78

GF Penne Garlic & Oil

$14.52

La Famiglia Favorites

Chicken Sorrentino

$24.20

Lightly Battered Chicken Breast Layered with Breaded Eggplant, Prosciutto, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Creamy Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella in Light Marinara Sauce. Served with a Side of Penne Marinara.

Chicken Balsamico

$22.99

Pan seared chicken in a balsamic reduction with tomatoes, garlic and roasted red peppers. Served with broccoli.

Pork Chop Giambotta

$26.62

Thick-cut pork chop sauteed with mushrooms, onions, Italian sausage, roasted potatoes and roasted red peppers.

Chicken a la Clemente

$22.99

Francese style chicken topped with ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella and garlic. Baked and served over angel hair pasta.

Chicken Saltimbocca

$25.41

Pan seared chicken topped with sage and prosciutto sauteed, then simmered in a marsala sauce over sauteed spinach. Served with a side of penne vodka.

Sizzlin Shrimp

$24.20

Lightly floured then sauteed shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce tossed with cavatelli pasta.

Seafood

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.99

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.99

Linguini W/ Clam Sauce

$22.99

Mussels Marinara

$22.99

Zuppa Di Pesci

$25.41

Shrimp Francese

$22.99

Side Salad

$3.00

Kids Meals

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$8.80

Pasta with one meatball

Kids Ravioli Marinara (3)

$8.80

(3) Cheese ravioli in marinara sauce

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.80

Kids Chix Fingers (3)

$8.80

(3) Chicken fingers with French fries

Kids Hot Dog

$8.80

With French fries

Kids Mozz Stix

$8.80

With French fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.80

With French fries

Kids Baked Penne

$8.80

Kids Penne w/ Butter

$8.80

Sides

Side Meatballs (3)

$7.26

Side Sausage (3)

$7.26

Marinara Sauce (4oz)

$0.75

Parm Cheese (2oz. Cup)

$0.75

Parm Cheese (4oz Cup)

$1.50

Chicken Cutlet

$3.63

Grilled Chicken

$3.63

Side Sautéed Broccoli

$7.26

Side Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$9.68

Side Extra Dressing

$0.75

Side Hot Cherry Pep (4oz)

$0.75

Side Pasta Marinara

$5.45

Side Sautéed Spinach

$8.47

Side Vodka Sauce (4oz)

$1.25

4oz Pickles

$0.50

Bag of Chips

$1.00

MISC

Pizza Dough

$6.05

Pint Pizza Sauce

$4.84

Pint Marinara Sauce

$4.84

Pint Vodka Sauce

$6.05

Pint Bolognese Sauce

$7.26

Quart Marinara Sauce

$9.68

Quart Vodka Sauce

$12.10

Quart Bolognese Sauce

$14.52

Pint Salad Dressing

$6.05

8" Sub Roll

$1.82

SPECIALS 11/4-11/10

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Spring mix lettuce, cubed roasted butternut squash, pears, pecans, apples, craisins and goat cheese with homemade butternut squash dressing.

Mango Habanero Wings

$10.00

Fried chicken wings with a sweet and spicy habanero sauce served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Meat Lasagna

$19.00

Long, wavy pasta layered with ground beef, house mixed seasoned ricotta, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked to bubbly perfection.

Chicken Lombardy

$22.00

Chicken breast floured then pan seared and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, mushrooms, and green beans in a marsala wine reduction with roasted potatoes.

Eggplant Florentine

$22.00

Thinly sliced fried eggplant rolled and stuffed with spinach, homemade ricotta and mozzarella cheese then baked and topped with vodka sauce. Served with a side of penne vodka.

Personal Drunken Upside Down

$13.00

Pizza with cheese down first, topped with vodka sauce, dollops of ricotta cheese, crumbled sausage, and a sprinkle of grated cheese

MD Drunken Upside Down

$22.00

Pizza with cheese down first, topped with vodka sauce, dollops of ricotta cheese, crumbled sausage, and a sprinkle of grated cheese

LG Drunken Upside Down

$24.00

Pizza with cheese down first, topped with vodka sauce, dollops of ricotta cheese, crumbled sausage, and a sprinkle of grated cheese

Water

Water Bottle

$1.00

Can

Can Coke

$1.65

Can Diet Coke

$1.65

Can Sprite

$1.65

Can Ginger Ale

$1.65

Can Seltzer

$1.65

Can Brisk

$1.65

Can Orange Soda

$1.65

Can Coke Zero

$1.65

Can lemonade

$1.65

Snapples

Lemon Snapple

$2.53

Peach Snapple

$2.53

Razz Snapple

$2.53

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.53

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.53

Diet Razz Snapple

$2.53

2 Liter

2L Coke

$3.30

2L Diet Coke

$3.30

2L Sprite

$3.30

DESSERT

Plain Cheesecake

$7.15

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.25

Cherry Cheesecake

$8.25

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.25

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.25

Nutella Cheesecake

$8.25

Raspberry Chocolate Milano

$8.25

Sm. Cannoli

$2.75

Lg. Cannoli

$6.05
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
La Famiglia Sorrento has been owner operated since 2002. We are open for lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday for pick-up and delivery. If its your first time ordering we highly recommend trying our Original Tomato Pie which is made with chunked cheese instead of traditional shredded cheese. Don't forget the Garlic Knot Sliders appetizer and a piece of Regina's delicious cheesecake for dessert. Thank you and enjoy!

631 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ, NJ 07090

