La Famiglia Sorrento
No reviews yet
631 Central Avenue
Westfield, NJ, NJ 07090
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Balsamic Calamari
Cajun Seasoned Coating, Drizzled Balsamic Reduction, Homemade Remoulade Dipping Sauce
Chicken Tenders (5)
Eggplant Ricotta Bites
Breaded Fried Eggplant topped with Ricotta Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes, and Fresh Mozzarella. Served with Marinara
Fries
Fries W/ Cheese
Fried Calamari
Fried Ravioli
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread Parm
Melted mozzarella cheese on top.
Garlic Knot Sliders
Garlic Knots Stuffed with Homemade Meatballs, Ricotta Cheese, Vodka Sauce and Fresh Mozzarella
Garlic Shrimp (7)
Mozzarella Sticks (7)
Mussels Marinara APP
Onion Rings
Rice Balls (2)
Meat, Peas & Cheese in Center
Rice Balls (2)W/ Cheese
Contains Meat, Peas and Cheese in Center
Stuffed Meatballs
Homemade Meatballs Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese then topped with Fresh Mozzarella and Basil in a light Marinara Sauce
Wings (7)
Zucchini Sticks
Pizza
LG Cheese
Traditional pizza
LG Tomato Pie
Chunked mozzarella cheese
LG Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, garlic tomato sauce, grated cheese and basil
LG White
Homemade ricotta cheese blend and mozzarella (no sauce)
LG Chicken Marsala
Mozzarella, ricotta, broccoli rabe and our delicious chicken marsala
LG Meat
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon
LG Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions and mushrooms
LG Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
LG Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple
LG Veggie
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, onions and peppers
LG Buffalo Chicken
Breaded buffalo chicken, wing sauce and mozzarella cheese.
LG Red Clam
LG White Clam
LG Salad
Romaine lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes and roasted peppers on mozzarella pizza
LG Fried Calamari
LG Vodka
Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, basil
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch
LG Baked Ziti
LG BBQ Chicken
LG Anthony
Fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted peppers and basil
LG Penne Vodka Pizza
LG Chicken Parm Pizza
LG Upside Down
A lighter pie with the cheese down first, swirls of sauce, and a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese
MD Cheese
Traditional cheese pizza
MD Tomato Pie
Chunked mozzarella cheese
MD Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, garlic tomato sauce, grated cheese and basil
MD White
Homemade ricotta cheese blend and mozzarella (no sauce)
MD Chicken Marsala
Mozzarella, ricotta, broccoli rabe and our delicious chicken marsala
MD Meat
MD Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions and mushrooms
MD Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
MD Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple
MD Veggie
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, onions and peppers
MD Buffalo Chicken
Breaded buffalo chicken, wing sauce and mozzarella cheese
MD Red Clam
MD White Clam
MD Salad Pie
Romaine lettuce, onions, black olives, tomatoes and roasted red peppers on mozzarella pizza
MD Fried Calamari
MD Anthony
Fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted peppers and basil
MD Vodka
Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce and basil
MD Chicken Bacon Ranch
MD Baked Ziti
MD BBQ Chicken
MD Penne Vodka Pizza
Md Chicken Parm Pizza
MD Upside Down
A lighter pie with the cheese down first, swirls of sauce, and a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese
Personal Cheese
Personal Tomato Pie
Personal Margherita
Personal White
Personal Chicken Marsala
Personal Meat
Personal Deluxe
Personal Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Personal Hawaiian
Personal Veggie
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Personal Red Clam
Personal White Clam
Personal Salad
Personal Fried Calamari
Personal Anthony’s
Personal Vodka
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch
Personal Baked Ziti
Personal BBQ Chicken
Personal Penne Vodka Pizza
Personal Chicken Parm Pizza
Personal Upside Down
A lighter pie with the cheese down first, swirls of sauce, and a sprinkle of grated parmesan cheese
Grandma Pie
Sicilian Pie
Gluten Free Personal Cheese
Gluten Free Tomato Pie
Gluten Free Margherita
Gluten Free White
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken
Gluten Free BBQ Chicken
Gluten Free Meat
Gluten Free Deluxe
Gluten Free Brocc Rabe and Sausage
Gluten Free Hawaiian
Gluten Free Veggie
Gluten Free Red Clam
Gluten Free White Clam
Gluten Free Salad Pie
Gluten Free Anthony Pie
Gluten Free Vodka Pie
Gluten Free Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grandma Vodka Pie
Salads
Famous Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, Black and Green Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette
Sorrento Salad
Romaine, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Roasted Pepper, Artichoke Heart, Sundried Tomatoes, Black Olive, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Black Olive, Crouton, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Italian Chef Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Hard-Boiled Egg, Black and Green Olives and Pinwheels (ham, salami and provolone) Italian vinaigrette
Spring Mix Salad
Mixed greens, Grape Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Black and Green Olives, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Good Goat Salad
Mixed greens, Grape tomatoes, Onions, Craisins, Sundried Tomatoes, Almonds, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette
Antipasto Salad
Bed of romaine lettuce topped with black and green olives, sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella, provolone, prosciutto, ham and salami. Balsamic vinaigrette.
Regina’s Passion Salad
Tomatoes, onions, fresh mozzarella, basil, fresh cracked pepper, a pinch of salt, olive oil and a dash of vinegar.
Lg Side Salad
Romaine, Black and Green Olive, Carrot, Tomato, Onion, Dressing
Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions,black and green olives, carrots. Choice of dressing.
Side Caesar
Calzone & Stromboli
Hot Subs
Meatball Hero no cheese
Meatball Parm Hero
Chicken Parm Hero
Eggplant Parm Hero
Veal Parm Hero
Shrimp Parm Hero
Sausage Parm Hero
Sausage & Peppers Hero
Cheesesteak
Italian Hot Dog
Potato & Egg
Chicken Cutlet Hero
Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo
Pepper & Egg
Veal & Peppers
Specialty Subs
Balsamic Chicken Hero
Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Balsamic Eggplant Hero
Breaded Eggplant, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chicken Pesto Hero
Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Sundried Tomatoes, Pesto
Chicken Francese Hero
Chicken Francese and Fresh Mozzarella on Garlic Bread
Shrimp Po’ Boy Hero
Breaded Fried Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Chicken Milanese Hero
Breaded Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Pepper, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Veal Milanese Hero
Breaded Veal, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Pepper, Arugula, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Hero
Breaded Chicken, Wing Sauce, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Ultimate Meatball Parm Hero
Meatball, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce
Ultimate Cheesesteak
Thinly Sliced Steak, Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers
Chicken Parm Supreme Hero
Breaded Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Vodka Sauce
Balsamic Veal Hero
Breaded Veal, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Paninis
Anthony Panini
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Cecelia Panini
Breaded Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, Ricotta Cheese
Tony Panini
Thinly Sliced Steak, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese
Patuto Panini
Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese, Pesto
Julia Panini
Boars Head Turkey, Avocado, Cheddar, Tomato, Bacon
Cold Subs
The Mutz Hero
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Tuna Salad Hero
Homemade Tuna Salad, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, Vinegar
Turkey & Cheese Hero
Boars Head Turkey Breast, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar
Italian Hero
Boars Head Salami, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar
Sorrento Hero
Boars Head Prosciutto, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Oil and Vinegar
Wraps
Tuna Salad Wrap
Homemade Tuna Salad, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded Chicken, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Italian Wrap
Boars Head Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
Boars Head Turkey, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Wrap
Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Fresh Mozzarella
Turkey Club Wrap
Boars Head Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Cheesesteak Wrap
Thinly Sliced Steak, Cheese
Balsamic Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chicken Parm Wrap
Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce
Shrimp Po' Boy Wrap
Breaded Fried Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
Chicken Wrap
Pasta
Baked Pasta
Chicken /Veal
Chicken Parm
Chicken Parm Supreme
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Francese
Chicken Murphy
Chicken Milanese
Veal Parm
Veal Parm Supreme
Veal Marsala
Veal Francese
Veal Piccata
Veal Milanese
Side Salad
Side Caesar
No Salad
Healthy Choices /Gluten Free
HC Gr. Chix w/ Brocc
Served over spinach or broccoli. (HC,GF)
HC Gr. Chix w/ Spin
Turkey Burger Platter
2 Turkey burgers served over steamed spinach and whole wheat penne marinara. (HC)
Healthy Pizzetta
A personal gluten free pizza with tomatoes, broccoli and a touch of mozzarella. (HC, GF)
Healthy Shrimp & Penne
Whole wheat penne sautéed with shrimp, grape tomatoes and baby arugula in a light olive-oil garlic sauce. (HC)
GF Ravioli Marinara
Served with a side salad with your choice of dressing. (GF)
GF Ravioli with Melted Cheese
GF Penne Marinara
GF Penne Vodka
GF Penne Bolognese
GF Penne Garlic & Oil
La Famiglia Favorites
Chicken Sorrentino
Lightly Battered Chicken Breast Layered with Breaded Eggplant, Prosciutto, Fresh Sliced Tomato, Creamy Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella in Light Marinara Sauce. Served with a Side of Penne Marinara.
Chicken Balsamico
Pan seared chicken in a balsamic reduction with tomatoes, garlic and roasted red peppers. Served with broccoli.
Pork Chop Giambotta
Thick-cut pork chop sauteed with mushrooms, onions, Italian sausage, roasted potatoes and roasted red peppers.
Chicken a la Clemente
Francese style chicken topped with ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella and garlic. Baked and served over angel hair pasta.
Chicken Saltimbocca
Pan seared chicken topped with sage and prosciutto sauteed, then simmered in a marsala sauce over sauteed spinach. Served with a side of penne vodka.
Sizzlin Shrimp
Lightly floured then sauteed shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce tossed with cavatelli pasta.
Seafood
Kids Meals
Kids Pasta & Meatball
Pasta with one meatball
Kids Ravioli Marinara (3)
(3) Cheese ravioli in marinara sauce
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Chix Fingers (3)
(3) Chicken fingers with French fries
Kids Hot Dog
With French fries
Kids Mozz Stix
With French fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
With French fries
Kids Baked Penne
Kids Penne w/ Butter
Sides
Side Meatballs (3)
Side Sausage (3)
Marinara Sauce (4oz)
Parm Cheese (2oz. Cup)
Parm Cheese (4oz Cup)
Chicken Cutlet
Grilled Chicken
Side Sautéed Broccoli
Side Sautéed Broccoli Rabe
Side Extra Dressing
Side Hot Cherry Pep (4oz)
Side Pasta Marinara
Side Sautéed Spinach
Side Vodka Sauce (4oz)
4oz Pickles
Bag of Chips
MISC
SPECIALS 11/4-11/10
Harvest Salad
Spring mix lettuce, cubed roasted butternut squash, pears, pecans, apples, craisins and goat cheese with homemade butternut squash dressing.
Mango Habanero Wings
Fried chicken wings with a sweet and spicy habanero sauce served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Meat Lasagna
Long, wavy pasta layered with ground beef, house mixed seasoned ricotta, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked to bubbly perfection.
Chicken Lombardy
Chicken breast floured then pan seared and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese, mushrooms, and green beans in a marsala wine reduction with roasted potatoes.
Eggplant Florentine
Thinly sliced fried eggplant rolled and stuffed with spinach, homemade ricotta and mozzarella cheese then baked and topped with vodka sauce. Served with a side of penne vodka.
Personal Drunken Upside Down
Pizza with cheese down first, topped with vodka sauce, dollops of ricotta cheese, crumbled sausage, and a sprinkle of grated cheese
MD Drunken Upside Down
Pizza with cheese down first, topped with vodka sauce, dollops of ricotta cheese, crumbled sausage, and a sprinkle of grated cheese
LG Drunken Upside Down
Pizza with cheese down first, topped with vodka sauce, dollops of ricotta cheese, crumbled sausage, and a sprinkle of grated cheese
Water
Can
Snapples
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
La Famiglia Sorrento has been owner operated since 2002. We are open for lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday for pick-up and delivery. If its your first time ordering we highly recommend trying our Original Tomato Pie which is made with chunked cheese instead of traditional shredded cheese. Don't forget the Garlic Knot Sliders appetizer and a piece of Regina's delicious cheesecake for dessert. Thank you and enjoy!
631 Central Avenue, Westfield, NJ, NJ 07090