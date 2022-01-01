Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Clark

Clark restaurants
Clark restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

IMM THAI

301 Central Ave Suite 6, Clark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ravioli Soup$5.95
Stuffed shrimp and fresh crabmeat ravioli with mixed vegetables in a clear broth.
Ravioli Fritter$7.50
Fried ravioli stuffed with shrimp, fresh crabmeat, and herbs. Served with peach sauce.
Steam Ravioli$7.50
Steamed ravioli stuffed with shrimp, fresh crabmeat, and scallions. Served with house dipping sauce.
More about IMM THAI
Item pic

TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Paragon Tap and Table

77 Central Ave, Clark

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Ravioli$18.00
Cremini Mushrooms, Diced Butternut Squash, Shallots, Sage Cream Sauce
More about Paragon Tap and Table
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Tarantellas

1199 Raritan Rd, Clark

Avg 4.6 (917 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli
Fried Ravioli$8.95
Lobster Ravioli
Fresh mozzarella • fresh tomatoes • garlic
More about Tarantellas

