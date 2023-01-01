Lassi in Edison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edison restaurants that serve lassi
Mithaas - Mithaas Edison
1655 OAK TREE ROAD, UNIT 170, EDISON
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.50
More about Mithaas - Mithaas Edison
CURRY
Deccan Spice - Edison
153 Wood Ave, Edison
Avg 3.9
(39 reviews)
Mango Lassi
$9.00
More about Deccan Spice - Edison
Saravanaa Bhavan - Edison
149 WOOD AVE, EDISON
Avg 4
(1128 reviews)
To.go-Mango Lassi
$5.00
More about Saravanaa Bhavan - Edison
