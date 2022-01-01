Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Edison

Go
Edison restaurants
Toast

Edison restaurants that serve paratha

Deccan Spice image

CURRY

Deccan Spice

153 Wood Ave, Edison

Avg 3.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
•\tPudina Paratha$8.00
More about Deccan Spice
Moghul Express image

 

Moghul Express

1670 Oak Tree Road, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lacha Paratha$3.95
More about Moghul Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Edison

Chocolate Croissants

Waffles

Pudding

Paninis

Kebabs

Chocolate Cake

Fish And Chips

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Edison to explore

New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston