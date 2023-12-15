AKBAR RESTAURANT
No reviews yet
21 Courtland St
Edison, NJ 08837
Full Menu
Soups & Salads
- Kutchumber Salad$5.00
A bright and refreshing salad of cucumber, tomatoes, and onions tossed with a special blend of light seasoning
- Papad$3.00
- Masala papad$6.00
- Masala peanuts$6.00
- Cucumber Raita$5.00
- Pineapple Raita$5.00
- Boondi raita$5.00
- Plain yogurt$5.00
- Veg manchow soup$6.00
- Lemon corriander soup$6.00
- Vegetable clear soup$6.00
- Ginger cauliflower soup$6.00
- Tomato soup$6.00
- Sweet corn soup$6.00
Starters - Vegetarian
- Vegetable Manchurian$9.00
Mixed vegetable dumplings tossed in a succulent sweet and spicy sauce
- Chili Paneer$9.00
Homemade cottage cheese sautéed with onions & bell peppers in garlic sauce
- Vegetable Samosa$8.00
Puffed pastry stuffed with potatoes & peas
- Cashew Nut Rolls$9.00
Delicately spiced sweet potato rolls stuffed with cashew nuts
- Samosa Chana Chaat$9.00
Puffed pastry stuffed with potatoes and peas served along with chickpeas in a traditional blend of spices
- Papdi Chaat$8.00
Crispy, puffed shells with potatoes, chickpeas, onions, yogurt, mint, and tamarind sauce
- Mughlai Corn$9.00
Corn kernels sautéed with onions, peppers, and ginger
- Hara Bhara Kebab$9.00
Spinach & potato cutlets that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside
- Vegetable Pakodas$8.00
Mixed vegetables enrobed in chickpea spiced flour & batter-fried
- Paneer Pakodas$9.00
Cottage cheese battered fried in a chickpea flour mixture
- Veg spring roll$9.00
- French fry$9.00
Starters - Non-Vegetarian
- Chicken Lollipops$12.00
Tender tandoori chicken wings in a succulent tangy and spicy marinade
- Chicken Tikka Mughlai$12.00
Boneless chicken marinated and sautéed in a special blend of spices
- Fish Koliwada$12.00
Fried fish marinated with ginger, garlic, and fresh herbs
- Chili Chicken$10.00
Chicken sautéed with green chilies and garlic
- Chicken Chatpata$10.00
Chicken marinated in tomato, ginger, garlic, and vinegar
- Non-Vegetarian Platter$14.00
Combination of chicken and lamb kebabs served on a sizzling platter
Tandoor- Vegetarian
- Cracked Black Pepper Paneer Tikka$18.00
Marinated in ginger, garlic, yogurt, and pepper, roasted in a clay oven
- Tandoori Vegetable Platter$16.00
Assorted vegetables marinated in yogurt & cooked in tandoor
- Paneer Shaslik$18.00
Skewers of cottage cheese, pineapple, onions, and peppers cooked in the tandoor
- Phaldari Kebab$16.00
Fresh vegetable yogurt, seasoned with lucknow spice and cooked in tandoor
Tandoor - Non-Vegetarian
- Murgh Tikka$19.00
Boneless chicken marinated and cooked in tandoor
- Half Chicken Tandoori Murgh$12.00
Bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, and garlic cooked in the tandoor
- Whole Chicken Tandoori Murgh$20.00
Bone-in chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger, and garlic cooked in the tandoor
- Chicken Chop$20.00
Chicken thighs seasoned with spices and cooked in tandoor
- Murgh Hazarvi$20.00
Chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon, & ginger slow-cooked
- Reshmi Seekh Kebab$20.00
Ground chicken and spinach seasoned and cooked over charcoal
- Lamb Chops$32.00
Lamb chops marinated in our special house blend of spices and and cooked in the clay oven
- Lamb Seekh Kebab$22.00
Minced lamb, coriander, and spinach roasted in the tandoor
- Kebab Guldasta$22.00
A variety of succulently spiced kebabs
Tandoor - Seafood
Main - Vegetables
- Punjabi Kadhi$14.00
Lentil dumplings cooked in a curry of chickpea flour & yogurt
- Baingan Bhurta$14.00
Eggplant roasted on live charcoal, mashed, and cooked with spices
- Methi Malai Mattar$14.00
Fresh fenugreek and green peas cooked in a rich creamy sauce
- Kurkuri Bhindi$14.00
Okra marinated in tangy spices and coated in chickpea flour - served crisp
- Bhindi Masala$14.00
Fresh okra cooked with onions, & tomatoes seasoned with spices
- Navratan Korma$14.00
A rich and creamy curry of "Nine gems", or mixed vegetables and nuts, cooked with aromatic spices
- Malai Kofta$14.00
Homemade dumplings with nuts and herbs cooked in chef's special sauce
- Aloo Gobi$14.00
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with coriander, turmeric, & ginger
- Baingan Masala$14.00
Eggplant sautéed in a mustard oil, onions, and tomatoes with spices
- Dum Aloo Kashmiri$14.00
Potatoes slow-cooked in an onion, tomato-based gravy with spices
Main- Paneer
- Palak Softa$15.00
Homemade cottage cheese shreds simmered in a creamy spinach sauce
- Paneer Korma$15.00
Homemade cottage cheese cooked in our signature mughlai sauce of cashews, & seasoned with garam masala, cinnamon, and clove
- Mutter Paneer$15.00
Homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked in a delicately spiced creamed sauce with green peas
- Laziz Paneer$15.00
Freshly grated paneer sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes
- Palak Paneer$15.00
Homemade cottage cheese cubes with fresh minced spinach
- Paneer Tikka Masala$15.00
Cubes of homemade paneer threaded on skewers, cooked in our clay oven finished in a rich creamy sauce
- Chana Pindi$13.00
Chickpeas cooked in a traditional blend of spices
- Kadai Paneer$15.00
Paneer seasoned with a special ground masala mixed with onions, bell peppers, & tomatoes
Main - Dal
- Dal Tadka$12.00
Yellow lentils stewed with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and cumin
- Dal Palak$12.00
Yellow lentils simmered with spinach, & tempered in spices
- Dal Makhani$12.00
Creamy black lentils tossed with onions, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic
- Khichdi$12.00
A hearty and wholesome dish prepared with rice and lentils, lightly seasoned and spiced
Main - Chicken
- Chicken Chop Korma$22.00
Tender cubes of our famous chicken chop cooked again in a creamy and complex curry of almonds, cashew nuts, and freshly ground spices
- Mugh Lababdar$18.00
Tender chicken tikka simmered in a butter and tomato sauce
- Delhi Chicken Curry$18.00
Bone-in chicken seasoned in our special house ground masala
- Kerala Pepper Chicken$18.00
Tender chicken cooked with freshly ground peppercorns, chopped onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices
- Kadhai chicken$18.00
- Chicken saag$18.00
- Chicken korma$18.00
- Chicken kolhapuri$18.00
- Achari chicken$18.00
Main - Seafood
- Goan Prawn Curry$21.00
Tangy, spicy, vibrant - spiced with red chilies, coriander, and coconut
- Akbari Fish Curry$21.00
Salmon cooked in a tomato, onion, & coconut gravy
- Shrimp Malai Curry$21.00
Fresh prawns cooked in our signature mughlai sauce of ghee, onions, and tomatoes, seasoned with garam masala, cinnamon, and cloves
Main - Lamb & Goat
- Kashmiri Rogan Josh$22.00
An aromatic kashmiri stew of simmered lamb and tomatoes
- Handi Goat Masala$22.00
Slow-cooked goat in a traditional onion based gravy seasoned in a blend of aromatic spices
- Lamb Pasanda$22.00
An aromatic creamy stew of simmered lamb and tomatoes
- Dry goat$22.00
- Saag goat$22.00
- Saag lamb$22.00
Rice
- Basmati Chawal$6.00
Long-grain rice
- Zafrani Pulao$8.00
Long grain rice flavored saffron and tempered with cumin seeds
- Subzi Pulao$11.00
Rice with seasoned vegetables and spices
- Jeera rice$8.00
- Veg biryani$15.00
- Chicken biryani$16.00
- Lamb biryani$17.00
- Goat biryani$18.00
- Dumpukht Biryani$15.00
Slow-cooked rice with saffron; choose from vegetables, chicken, lamb, or goat
Bread
- Roti$5.00
Whole wheat flat bread baked in our clay oven or fried into puffs
- Plain Naan$5.00
Pillowy-leavened flatbread baked in our tandoor and served hot plain
- Garlic Naan$5.00
Pillowy-leavened flatbread baked in our tandoor and served hot topped with garlic
- Mili Juli Rotiyan$12.00
An assortment of plain naan, onion kulcha, and tandoori roti
- Poori$6.00
- Plain Roomali$7.00
Handkerchief tender bread cooked on a dome-shaped griddle, plain
- Spinach Roomali$7.00
Handkerchief tender bread cooked on a dome-shaped griddle, spinach
- Laccha Paratha$5.00
Multi-layered, crispy, and flaky flatbread baked in the tandoor
- Mint Paratha$5.00
Multi-layered, crispy, and flaky flatbread baked in the tandoor
- Gobi Paratha$5.00
Multi-layered, crispy, and flaky flatbread baked in the tandoor
- Aloo Paratha$5.00
Multi-layered, crispy, and flaky flatbread baked in the tandoor
- Onion Kulcha$5.00
Bread stuffed with onions
- Paneer Kulcha$5.00
Bread stuffed with paneer
- Missi roti$6.00
- Bullet naan$6.00
- Chilli garlic$6.00
Dawaat-E-Shehanshah
- Dawaat-E-Mumtaz Mahal$25.00
Mixed vegetable kebabs, malai kofta gravy, vegetable biriyani & raita
- Dawaat-E-Anarkali$25.00
Chicken kebabs, tikka masala gravy, chicken biriyani, & raita
- Dawaat-E-Birbal$25.00
Tandoori shrimp, methi jhinga curry, shrimp biriyani, and raita
- Dawaat-E-Shahjahan$25.00
Lamb seekh kebabs, Rogan Josh gravy, lamb biriyani, and raita
Desserts
Specials
- Vegetarian Family Meal for Four$50.00
Our special combination includes your choice of a starter, vegetable, curry, and dal, four naans or paratha, basmati chawal rice, and masala raita (portioned for 4 guests)
- Non-Vegetarian Family Meal for Four$55.00
Our special combination includes your choice of a starter, vegetable, curry, and dal, four naans or paratha, rice, and raita (portioned for 4 guests)
Bar Menu
Liquor
- Absolut$13.00
- Belvedere$13.00
- Ciroc$13.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Titos$13.00
- Kettle one$13.00
- Beefeater$10.00
- Bombay Saphire$10.00
- Hendricks$10.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Bacardi Limon$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Gosling'S$10.00
- Meyers$10.00
- Meyers Silver$10.00
- Patron Gran Platinum
- Patron Reposado
- Patron Silver$14.00
- Patron Xo Café
- 1800 silver$12.00
- Well Whiskey
- Angels Envy
- Basil Hayden
- Bulliet Rye
- Diabolique
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jim Beam
- Knob Creek
- Makers 46
- Makers Mark$11.00
- Wild Turkey
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Glenlivet 12$20.00
- Chivas Regal$18.00
- Chivas Regal 18Yr$20.00
- Dewars$10.00
- Dewars 12Yr$12.00
- J & B
- Johnnie Walker Black$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$12.00
- Glenfiddich 12$20.00
- Oban$22.00
- Maccallan 12$20.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Hennessey$13.00
- Remy martin$13.00
- Godavan 12$20.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno
- Aperol
- Campari
- Chartreuse, Green
- Cointreau
- Drambuie
- Frangelico
- Godiva Chocolate
- Grand Marnier
- Irish Mist
- Jagermeister
- Kahlua
- Lemoncello
- Licor 43
- Mathilde Cassis
- Molly's Irish Cream
- Bellini$10.00
- Gin & tonic$10.00
- Malibu$10.00
- Mojito$12.00
Beer
Cocktails
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Mango Margarita$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Bombay mango mule$12.00
- Shahjahan$12.00
- Bollywood dream$12.00
- Pineapple cosmo$12.00
- Malibu sunset$12.00
- Black opal$12.00
- Akbar special$12.00
- Old fashioned$12.00
- Sex on the beach$12.00
- Long island iced tea$15.00
- Lime margarita$12.00
Wine
Red wine
White wine
House wine
Non alcoholic drinks
Non alcoholic drinks (Copy)
- Mango lassi$6.50
A traditional yogurt-based drink - your choice between mango, sweet, or salted
- Masala Chai$5.00
Traditional Indian black milk tea blended with our homemade aromatic spices and herbs
- Spicy guava$6.50
- Green lagoon$6.50
- Salt lassi$6.50
- Sweet lassi$6.50
- Fresh lime soda$6.50
- Delhi cooler$6.50
- Kokum fizz$6.50
- Virgin mojito$6.50
- Juice$4.50
- Lemonade$6.50
- Diet coke$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Club soda$4.00
- Gingerale$4.00
- Fanta$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Shirley temple$6.50
- Iced tea$5.00
- Perrier$6.50
- Bottle water$3.00
Chinese
Veg entrees
Non-veg entrees
Fish n shrimp
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
21 Courtland St, Edison, NJ 08837