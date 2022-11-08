Wood Stack Pizza Kitchen - Metuchen
259 Lake Avenue
Metuchen, NJ 08840
Side Fries
Side Broccoli
Small Olives
wood fired mixed olives, orange zest
Large Olives
wood fired mixed olives, orange zest
Side Fingerling Potatoes
Side Asparagus
Side Polenta
Side Vodka Sauce
Side Saute Spinach
Side Broccoli Rabe
Side Long Hot Pepper
Side Tomato Sauce
Country Bread TO GO
Sliced Country Bread TO GO
Baguette TO GO
Dessert Fee
Cup Minestrone
Crispy Sprouts
calabrian chile, agrodolce, sea salt
Burrata del Giorno
please ask for the daily setup
Octopus
roasted cauliflower, new potatoes, scallions, chorizo, roasted red pepper sauce
Bowl Minestrone
Maple Wings
herbed chicken wings, maple chile glaze, creamy gorgonzola dipping sauce
Crostini
- eggplant caponata - tomato soffritto, pine nuts - green olive tapenade
Tuscan Ribs
balsamic barbeque sauce
Rice Balls
arborio rice, short rib, sweet peas, parmigiano reggiano, tomato sauce
Meatballs
ricotta salata, pangrattato, tomato sauce, polenta, pesto
Sausage & Peppers
spicy long hot and roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, fingerling potatoes
Kale Salad
chopped farm egg, parmigiano reggiano, country bread croutons, charred lemon vinaigrette
Bibb Salad
gorgonzola, pear, shaved radish, candied walnuts, honey poppy seed vinaigrette
Broccoli Salad
pickled shallots, red cabbage, parmigiano reggiano, champagne vinaigrette
Woodstack Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, shaved radish & fennel, crisp shallots, house vinaigrette
Beet Salad
baby arugula, orange segments, shaved radish, pistachio, maple yogurt
Stracciatella Caprese
soft stretched cheese, tomato soffritto, basil, evoo, sea salt, country bread
1/2 Rigatoni Norma
tube-shaped pasta, ricotta salata, caramelized eggplant, garlic, basil, tomato sauce
Full Rigatoni Norma
tube-shaped pasta, ricotta salata, caramelized eggplant, garlic, basil, tomato sauce
1/2 Strozzapreti
elongated, cavatelli-like pasta, sausage, pecorino romano, broccoli rabe, garlic, chile flakes, evoo
Full Strozzapreti
elongated, cavatelli-like pasta, sausage, pecorino romano, broccoli rabe, garlic, chile flakes, evoo
1/2 Tagliatelle Prosciutto & PIselli
thin ribbon-shaped egg pasta, prosciutto di parma, parmigiano reggiano, cream, sweet peas
Full Tagliatelle Prosciutto & PIselli
thin ribbon-shaped egg pasta, prosciutto di parma, parmigiano reggiano, cream, sweet peas
1/2 Fall Gnocchi
potato & ricotta dumplings, butternut squash purée, brown butter, sage, candied walnuts, nutmeg, grana padono
Full Fall Gnocchi
potato & ricotta dumplings, butternut squash purée, brown butter, sage, candied walnuts, nutmeg, grana padono
1/2 Squid Ink Linguine
long, thin pasta, gulf shrimp, nduja, tomato, chile flakes, pangrattato
Full Squid Ink Linguine
long, thin pasta, gulf shrimp, nduja, tomato, chile flakes, pangrattato
1/2 Bucatini All'Amatriciana
thick spaghetti-like pasta, guanciale, pecorino romano, tomato, black pepper
Full Bucatini All'Amatriciana
thick spaghetti-like pasta, guanciale, pecorino romano, tomato, black pepper
1/2 Pappardelle Bolognese
wide ribbon-shaped egg pasta, beef, veal and pork ragú, ricotta, touch of cream, parmigiano reggiano
Full Pappardelle Bolognese
wide ribbon-shaped egg pasta, beef, veal and pork ragú, ricotta, touch of cream, parmigiano reggiano
1/2 Plain Risotto
Full Plain Risotto
1/2 Rigatoni Tomato Sauce
Full Rigatoni Tomato Sauce
Chicken Entree
pan roasted goffle farm chicken breast, whipped sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, bacon, maple-dijon jus
Ribeye Entree
grilled 12 ounce cedar rapids rib eye steak, braised tuscan kale, guanciale, crispy russet potato, mushroom demi glace, pangrattato
Salmon Entree
pan roasted faroe island salmon, cauliflower purée, fall vegetable farro salad, apple, cider gastrique
Chicken Parm
Barese
sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted tomatoes, fior di latte & wisconsin dry mozzarella, pecorino romano, garlic, evoo
Burrata Pizza
roasted tomato, basil, burrata, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, arugula pesto, evoo
Cacio e Pepe
shaved brussels sprouts, fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, bechamel, black pepper
Calzone
soppressata, fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, tomato sauce
Diavolo
spicy soppressata, cherry tomatoes, calabrian chile, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
Grandma
fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, pesto, garlic, tomato sauce, oregano
Hail to the Kale
tuscan kale, roasted mushrooms, calabrian chiles, garlic, fontina, bechamel
Jersey Garden
caramelized eggplant, fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta salata, garlic, basil, tomato sauce
Lola
guanciale, farm egg, leeks, pecorino romano, bechamel, truffle oil
Margherita
fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, tomato sauce, evoo
Marinara
(NO CHEESE) kalamata olives, garlic, basil, tomato sauce, oregano, evoo
Marmalata
bacon marmalade, arugula, roasted tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella
Nina
breaded eggplant, spinach, fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, garlic, basil, vodka sauce
Peppa Pig
soppressata, pepperoni, sausage, bacon marmalade, peppadew peppers, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce
Popeye
spinach, garlic, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, sea salt, evoo
Prosciutto
prosciutto di parma, arugula, roasted tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, evoo
Regular Pizza
tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, percorino romano
Say Cheese
fior di latte mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, pecorino romano, evoo
Tartufo
roasted mushrooms, fior di latte mozzarella, fontina, truffle oil
Pizza Dough TO GO
Qt Bolo TO GO
Qt Vodka TO GO
Qt Tomato Sauce TO GO
Raw Pasta To Go
TO GO Cola
TO GO Diet Cola
TO GO Ginger Ale
TO GO QT Lemon Aid
TO GO Root Beer
TO GO Diet Root Beer
TO GO Creme Soda
TO GO Iced Tea
TO GO Birch Beer
TO GO Black Cherry
TO GO Mex Sprite
TO GO QT Arnold Palmer
TO GO Club Soda
TO GO Pint OJ
TO GO 250 Pelegrino
TO GO 750 Pelegrino
TO GO 750 Aqua Pana
TO GO Great Notion Juice Invader 4 pack
TO GO Great Notion Ripe 4 pack
TO GO 6pk Departed Soles
TO GO 6pk Bit Burger
TO GO 6pk Coors Lt
TO GO 6pk Corona
TO GO 6pk Miller Lt
TO GO 16oz Red Sangria
TO GO 32oz Red Sangria
TO GO 16oz Cider Sangria
TO GO 32oz Cider Sangria
TO GO 16oz White Sangria
TO GO 32 oz White Sangria
TO GO Margarita
TO GO POM Margarita
TO GO Margarita Mix
TO GO Martini
TO GO Bloody Mary
TO GO Grand Manhattan
TO GO Old Fashoned
TO GO Martini Gift Basket
TO GO Manhatan Gift Basket
TO GO Old Fashoned Gift Basket
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
259 Lake Avenue, Metuchen, NJ 08840