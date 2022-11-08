Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wood Stack Pizza Kitchen - Metuchen

review star

No reviews yet

259 Lake Avenue

Metuchen, NJ 08840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Regular Pizza
Rice Balls

Main !

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Small Olives

$5.00

wood fired mixed olives, orange zest

Large Olives

$8.00

wood fired mixed olives, orange zest

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$7.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00Out of stock

Side Polenta

$6.00

Side Vodka Sauce

$5.00

Side Saute Spinach

$5.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$6.00

Side Long Hot Pepper

$6.00

Side Tomato Sauce

$4.00

Country Bread TO GO

$8.00

Sliced Country Bread TO GO

$8.00

Baguette TO GO

$4.00Out of stock

Dessert Fee

$2.00

Apps & Salads !

Cup Minestrone

$6.00

Crispy Sprouts

$14.00

calabrian chile, agrodolce, sea salt

Burrata del Giorno

$19.00

please ask for the daily setup

Octopus

$20.00

roasted cauliflower, new potatoes, scallions, chorizo, roasted red pepper sauce

Bowl Minestrone

$10.00

Maple Wings

$19.00

herbed chicken wings, maple chile glaze, creamy gorgonzola dipping sauce

Crostini

$12.00

- eggplant caponata - tomato soffritto, pine nuts - green olive tapenade

Tuscan Ribs

$13.00

balsamic barbeque sauce

Rice Balls

$13.00

arborio rice, short rib, sweet peas, parmigiano reggiano, tomato sauce

Meatballs

$15.00

ricotta salata, pangrattato, tomato sauce, polenta, pesto

Sausage & Peppers

$14.00

spicy long hot and roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, fingerling potatoes

Small Olives

$5.00

wood fired mixed olives, orange zest

Large Olives

$8.00

wood fired mixed olives, orange zest

Kale Salad

$13.00

chopped farm egg, parmigiano reggiano, country bread croutons, charred lemon vinaigrette

Bibb Salad

$14.00

gorgonzola, pear, shaved radish, candied walnuts, honey poppy seed vinaigrette

Broccoli Salad

$13.00

pickled shallots, red cabbage, parmigiano reggiano, champagne vinaigrette

Woodstack Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, shaved radish & fennel, crisp shallots, house vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$14.00

baby arugula, orange segments, shaved radish, pistachio, maple yogurt

Stracciatella Caprese

$14.00

soft stretched cheese, tomato soffritto, basil, evoo, sea salt, country bread

Entrees !

1/2 Rigatoni Norma

$15.00

tube-shaped pasta, ricotta salata, caramelized eggplant, garlic, basil, tomato sauce

Full Rigatoni Norma

$25.00

tube-shaped pasta, ricotta salata, caramelized eggplant, garlic, basil, tomato sauce

1/2 Strozzapreti

$15.00

elongated, cavatelli-like pasta, sausage, pecorino romano, broccoli rabe, garlic, chile flakes, evoo

Full Strozzapreti

$25.00

elongated, cavatelli-like pasta, sausage, pecorino romano, broccoli rabe, garlic, chile flakes, evoo

1/2 Tagliatelle Prosciutto & PIselli

$15.00

thin ribbon-shaped egg pasta, prosciutto di parma, parmigiano reggiano, cream, sweet peas

Full Tagliatelle Prosciutto & PIselli

$25.00

thin ribbon-shaped egg pasta, prosciutto di parma, parmigiano reggiano, cream, sweet peas

1/2 Fall Gnocchi

$15.00

potato & ricotta dumplings, butternut squash purée, brown butter, sage, candied walnuts, nutmeg, grana padono

Full Fall Gnocchi

$25.00

potato & ricotta dumplings, butternut squash purée, brown butter, sage, candied walnuts, nutmeg, grana padono

1/2 Squid Ink Linguine

$15.00

long, thin pasta, gulf shrimp, nduja, tomato, chile flakes, pangrattato

Full Squid Ink Linguine

$25.00

long, thin pasta, gulf shrimp, nduja, tomato, chile flakes, pangrattato

1/2 Bucatini All'Amatriciana

$15.00

thick spaghetti-like pasta, guanciale, pecorino romano, tomato, black pepper

Full Bucatini All'Amatriciana

$25.00

thick spaghetti-like pasta, guanciale, pecorino romano, tomato, black pepper

1/2 Pappardelle Bolognese

$15.00

wide ribbon-shaped egg pasta, beef, veal and pork ragú, ricotta, touch of cream, parmigiano reggiano

Full Pappardelle Bolognese

$25.00

wide ribbon-shaped egg pasta, beef, veal and pork ragú, ricotta, touch of cream, parmigiano reggiano

1/2 Plain Risotto

$12.00

Full Plain Risotto

$22.00

1/2 Rigatoni Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Full Rigatoni Tomato Sauce

$17.00

Chicken Entree

$29.00

pan roasted goffle farm chicken breast, whipped sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, bacon, maple-dijon jus

Ribeye Entree

$39.00

grilled 12 ounce cedar rapids rib eye steak, braised tuscan kale, guanciale, crispy russet potato, mushroom demi glace, pangrattato

Salmon Entree

$29.00

pan roasted faroe island salmon, cauliflower purée, fall vegetable farro salad, apple, cider gastrique

Chicken Parm

$27.00Out of stock

Pizza !

Bader Sting

$20.00

Barese

$20.00

sausage, broccoli rabe, roasted tomatoes, fior di latte & wisconsin dry mozzarella, pecorino romano, garlic, evoo

Burrata Pizza

$21.00

roasted tomato, basil, burrata, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, arugula pesto, evoo

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

shaved brussels sprouts, fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, bechamel, black pepper

Calzone

$17.00

soppressata, fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta, pecorino romano, tomato sauce

Diavolo

$19.00

spicy soppressata, cherry tomatoes, calabrian chile, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce

Grandma

$16.00

fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, pesto, garlic, tomato sauce, oregano

Hail to the Kale

$19.00

tuscan kale, roasted mushrooms, calabrian chiles, garlic, fontina, bechamel

Jersey Garden

$18.00

caramelized eggplant, fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta salata, garlic, basil, tomato sauce

Lola

$19.00

guanciale, farm egg, leeks, pecorino romano, bechamel, truffle oil

Margherita

$15.00

fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, basil, tomato sauce, evoo

Marinara

$12.00

(NO CHEESE) kalamata olives, garlic, basil, tomato sauce, oregano, evoo

Marmalata

$18.00

bacon marmalade, arugula, roasted tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella

Nina

$19.00

breaded eggplant, spinach, fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino romano, garlic, basil, vodka sauce

Peppa Pig

$21.00

soppressata, pepperoni, sausage, bacon marmalade, peppadew peppers, fior di latte mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce

Popeye

$18.00

spinach, garlic, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, sea salt, evoo

Prosciutto

$21.00

prosciutto di parma, arugula, roasted tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, evoo

Regular Pizza

$11.00

tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, percorino romano

Say Cheese

$18.00

fior di latte mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, pecorino romano, evoo

Seppe

$19.00

Tartufo

$19.00

roasted mushrooms, fior di latte mozzarella, fontina, truffle oil

Dessert !

Nutella Pizza

$11.00

fresh fruit, powdered sugar

Cookies

$8.00

Budino

$9.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$10.00

Chocolate cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Dessert Fee

$2.00

Lemon Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Kids !

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Regular Pizza

$11.00

tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, percorino romano

TO GO !

Pizza Dough TO GO

$3.50

Qt Bolo TO GO

$25.00

Qt Vodka TO GO

$15.00

Qt Tomato Sauce TO GO

$10.00

Raw Pasta To Go

$5.00

TO GO Cola

$3.50

TO GO Diet Cola

$3.50

TO GO Ginger Ale

$3.50

TO GO QT Lemon Aid

$5.00

TO GO Root Beer

$3.50

TO GO Diet Root Beer

$3.50

TO GO Creme Soda

$3.50

TO GO Iced Tea

$3.50

TO GO Birch Beer

$3.50

TO GO Black Cherry

$3.50

TO GO Mex Sprite

$3.50

TO GO QT Arnold Palmer

$5.00

TO GO Club Soda

$3.50

TO GO Pint OJ

$12.00

TO GO 250 Pelegrino

$3.00

TO GO 750 Pelegrino

$6.00

TO GO 750 Aqua Pana

$6.00

TO GO BAR !

TO GO Great Notion Juice Invader 4 pack

$32.00

TO GO Great Notion Ripe 4 pack

$32.00

TO GO 6pk Departed Soles

$18.00

TO GO 6pk Bit Burger

$15.00

TO GO 6pk Coors Lt

$10.00

TO GO 6pk Corona

$15.00

TO GO 6pk Miller Lt

$10.00

TO GO 16oz Red Sangria

$12.00

TO GO 32oz Red Sangria

$20.00

TO GO 16oz Cider Sangria

$12.00

TO GO 32oz Cider Sangria

$20.00

TO GO 16oz White Sangria

$12.00

TO GO 32 oz White Sangria

$20.00

TO GO Margarita

$18.00

TO GO POM Margarita

$18.00

TO GO Margarita Mix

$18.00

TO GO Martini

$20.00

TO GO Bloody Mary

$18.00

TO GO Grand Manhattan

$32.00

TO GO Old Fashoned

$20.00

TO GO Martini Gift Basket

$149.00

TO GO Manhatan Gift Basket

$149.00

TO GO Old Fashoned Gift Basket

$149.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

259 Lake Avenue, Metuchen, NJ 08840

Directions

