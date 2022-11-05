Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Caterers
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Mangia Toscano

367 Reviews

$$

422 Main St

Metuchen, NJ 08840

DRINKS

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Acqua Panna is an Italian brand of bottled water and takes its name from Villa Panna in the hills of Tuscany.

San Pellegrino

$6.00

San Pellegrino is an Italian Sparkling water

Coke

$4.00

coke

Ginger Ale

$4.00

ginger ale

San Pellegrino Soda

$4.00

San Pellegrino sparkling soda

Lemonade

$5.00

Homemade lemonade

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced tea

COFFEE & TEA

Espresso

$3.00

Single espresso

Double Espresso

$4.00

Double espresso

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso with hot milk and milk foam

Caffelatte

$5.00

Espresso with steamed milk

Americano

$5.00

Black coffee made with Tuscan espresso

Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso, cold milk, milk foam and ice

Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced tea

WINE

nicely balanced, moderate intensity wine with a rush of red fruit flavors and a lingering oaky finish

Pinot Grigio

$18.00+

Fruit forward and fresh with mouthwatering acidity. A dry white wine perfect for lighter fare.

Chardonnay

$18.00+

Front-palate acidity slowly fades to a mellow, creamy finish with just a hint of toastiness

Reisling

$28.00

A refreshing and fruity wine that perfectly balances sweetness and acidity

Revolutionary Red

$21.00+

Pinot Noir- based blend. This light-bodied red boasts bright acidity and smooth tannins making it a great food wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00+

Nicely balanced moderate intensity wine with a rush of red fruit flavors and a lingering oaky finish

Dry Rose

$31.00

Orange blossom and juicy strawberry on the nose. Juicyfruit and yellow peach on the palate, with hints of passionfruit and guava. Soft acidity, this wine was made for light faire and summer sipping.

Gruner Veltliner

$27.00

ANTIPASTI (Please order 72hr in advance)

Spiedino pomodori e mozzarella

$40.00

Cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella skewers

Pappa al pomodoro

$40.00

Thick Tuscan bread soup made with tomatoes, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil and olive oil

Tagliere toscano

$60.00

Selection of Tuscan cured meats and cheeses, assortment of bruschetta

Arancini carne

$40.00

Rice balls stuffed with veal ragù and mozzarella cheese. - 8 pieces -

Arancini veggie

$38.00

Rice balls stuffed with vegetables and mozzarella cheese. - 8 pieces -

INSALATE (Please order 72hr in advance)

Rustica

$45.00

Baby spinach, Parmigiano Reggiano, walnuts, shaved celery, fresh mushrooms, olive oil, red vinegar

Cesare

$45.00

Caesar salad, lettuce, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, walnuts, croutons.

Toscana

$45.00

Thin black cabbage salad with gorgonzola cheese, beets and peanuts, crispy prosciutto crudo, balsamic vinegar and fresh black pepper

Caprese

$45.00

Fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar

Panzanella

$45.00

Bread salad, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, basil, balsamic vinegar

Primavera

$45.00

Cold pasta, mortadella, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, peas, basil, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

FOCACCIE (Please order 72hr in advance)

Porchetta

$60.00

Pork, Pecorino Toscano cheese, arugula and hot pepper oil

Prosciutto crudo

$60.00

Prosciutto Toscano, mozzarella cheese and tomato

Vegetariana

$60.00

Pecorino cheese, eggplant, zucchini, tomato, basil. -choice of: truffle oil/hot pepper oil

Caprese

$60.00

Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, balsamic vinegar from Italy, basil

Mortadella

$60.00

Pork, pesto, creamy burrata and arugola

Tuscan dream

$60.00

Finocchiona salami, Pecorino cheese and artichoke spread

PASTA (Please order 72hr in advance)

Spaghetti al pomodoro

$40.00

Fresh tomato sauce and basil

Rigatoni amatriciana

$55.00

Guanciale, onions, tomatoes

Pappardelle alla bolognese

$55.00

Slow cooked beef ragu.

Spaghetti alla carbonara

$55.00

Guanciale, organic farm egg, Parmigiano Reggiano, fresh black pepper.

Gnocchi ai 4 formaggi

$60.00

Potato gnocchi, Gorgonzola, Provolone, Pecorino Toscano, Parmigiano Reggiano

Pasta al forno

$55.00

Oven baked pasta, béchamel sauce, mortadella, green beans, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Canneloni

$58.00

Rolls of pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese, spinach, tomato sauce

Parmigiana

$55.00

Baked eggplant layered with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and tomato sauce

Lasagna

$65.00

Homemade lasagna with meat ragù, béchamel sauce.

SECONDI (Please order 72hr in advance)

Pollo arrosto

$50.00

Roasted chicken with Italian aromatic seasoning

Pollo al limone

$55.00

Chicken scallopini whit lemon sauce and white wine

Chicken pizzaiola

$55.00

Chicken scaloppini, tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano

Tuscan chicken

$55.00

Chicken cooked in a white wine sauce with mushrooms and bechamel sauce

Roast beef

$75.00

Caramelized onions, red wine sauce.

Tagliata di manzo

$80.00

Sliced sirloin , arugola, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

Grilled pork

$70.00

Spring onions, cherry tomatoes.

CONTORNI (Please order 72hr in advance)

Grilled vegetables

$30.00

Zucchini, bell peppers, eggplant marinated in extra virgin olive oil and garlic

Patate arrosto

$30.00

Roasted potatoes seasoned with Tuscan aromatic herbs, garlic and bread crumbs

Broccoli

$30.00

Sauteed broccoli with garlic, Italian seasoning, bread crumbs and Parmigiano Reggiano

Carciofi

$30.00

Sautèed artichokes, garlic, parsley

PANE (Please order 72hr in advance)

Focaccia

$15.00

Flat Italian bread

Semolina

$15.00

Italian bread made with semolina flour

DOLCI (Please order 72hr in advance)

Torta della nonna

$50.00

Traditional Tuscan pie with pastry cream and pine nuts

Pistacchio mousse cake

$50.00

Pistachio mousse cake

Torta al cioccolato

$50.00

Chocolate mousse cake

Tiramisu

$55.00

Lady fingers, mascarpone, espresso and cocoa powder

Panna cotta

$50.00

Panna Cotta is an Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
422 Main St, Metuchen, NJ 08840

