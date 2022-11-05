Italian
Caterers
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Mangia Toscano
367 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and Enjoy!
Location
422 Main St, Metuchen, NJ 08840
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Frappe Joe Coffee - The Shoppes at Colonial Village
4.9 • 455
1 Lincoln Hwy Edison, NJ 08820
View restaurant