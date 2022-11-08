Fire & Flavor imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

Fire & Flavor 640 Middlesex Ave Unit B

No reviews yet

640 Middlesex Ave

Unit B

Metuchen, NJ 08840

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Whole
Grilled Spare Ribs
combo 1 Chicken / Spare Ribs

Soup

Daily soup

$3.50Out of stock

Daily Soup Big

$6.50Out of stock

Chicken soup

$3.50Out of stock

Large chicken soup

$6.50Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$3.50

Mix of Lettuce , Tomato , Onions with our house vinagrete

Potato salad

$4.25

potato , carrots , peas , boiled egg

Party Salad 1/2 full tray

$10.50

Medium Salad

$6.50

Full Tray Salad

$22.50
Fire & Flavor salad

Fire & Flavor salad

$13.50

Macaroni Salad

$6.25Out of stock

home made macaroni salad

Complementary Salad

Appetizer

App Shrimpo and Garlic sauce

App Shrimpo and Garlic sauce

$13.50

shrimp sauteed in paparika , garlic white wine and piri-piri

Flame Portuguese Grilled Sausage

$14.75

portuguese sausage flamed table side

Clams in Garlic Sauce

Clams in Garlic Sauce

$15.50

Clams sauteed in a garlic white wine souce

Fried Calamari

$13.50

calamari rings breaded and fried

Mix Plate of Portuguese Sausages (Contains pork/beef)

$13.50

mix plate of our tradicional "enchidos"

Chicken Fingers Served with FF

$12.50

5 chicken fingers served with FF

Wings ( Buffalo - Plain - Hot ) 8 Pieces

$13.50

Bread Roll

$1.50
Sapateira

Sapateira

$35.00

Jumbo Chicken Fritter ( Coxinhas De Frango)

$2.75

Cod fish cakes

$2.00

Shrimp Patty

$2.00

Empanadas

Chicken Empanada

$3.25

Pork rib Empanada

$3.35

Guava & Cream Chesse

$3.25

Ham & Cheese

$3.75

Beef Empanada

$3.75

From The Grill

Chicken Whole

$18.50

Grilled 1/2 Chicken

$12.50
Grilled Spare Ribs

Grilled Spare Ribs

$19.75

Grilled 1/2 Spare Ribs

$14.50

Grilled Beef Ribs

$25.50

extra Beef rib (1)

$8.00

extra add on beef rib

extra spare rib (1)

$5.50

single rib add on

Chicken Breast (2pieces)

$5.50

plain 2 pieces add on chicken breast

Picadinho's - mix meats over cubed potato

Pork Picadinho

Pork Picadinho

$20.75

pork cubes , portuguese sausage , shrimp, peppers and onions sauteed over cubed fried potato in a garlic wine sauce .

Chicken Picadinho

$19.50

Chicken breast cubes , Portuguese sausage , shrimp peppers and onions sauteed over cubed fried potato in a garlic wine sauce .

Pork & Chicken picadinho

$20.25

Pork and chicken breast cubes , Portuguese sausage , shrimp peppers and onions sauteed over cubed fried potato in a garlic wine sauce .

Portuguese Pork & Clams ( Alentejana )

Portuguese Pork & Clams ( Alentejana )

$21.50

pork cubes , clams peppers and onions sauteed mixed with cubed fried potato in a demi brown garlic wine sauce .

Combo Platters

combo 1 Chicken / Spare Ribs

combo 1 Chicken / Spare Ribs

$20.50

combo 2 Chicken / Beef Ribs

$22.50

combo 3 Beef Ribs / Spare Ribs

$24.50

combo 4 Family combo

$45.95

1 shrimp and garlic app 1 whole chicken 1 spare ribs rice/fries great for 4 ppl

combo 5 - Five Meats Combo

$33.75

1 beef rib , 2 pork cutlets , 1/2 chourico , 2 pork belly , 1 top sirlon .

extra spare rib (1)

$4.50

Picanha Extra Slice (1)

$8.50

extra Beef rib (1)

$8.00

Chicken Platters

Chicken in Garlic Sauce

Chicken in Garlic Sauce

$18.50

Breaded Chicken served over a brown garlic sauce with spanish fries and rice

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$19.50

home made lemon butter sauce , over breaded chicken breast served with white rice and spanish chips

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.50

1\2 Chicken Garlic Sauce

$14.50

1/2 Chicken Francese

$15.50

Pork & Steak

Grilled Pork Cutlets ( Febras de Porco )

Grilled Pork Cutlets ( Febras de Porco )

$18.50
Portuguese Sirlon Steak (Bife a Portuguesa)

Portuguese Sirlon Steak (Bife a Portuguesa)

$25.25
Grilled T-Bone 14 oz

Grilled T-Bone 14 oz

$29.50

Grilled NEW ZEALAND Ribeye Angus 12oz

$28.50

Irish Pastures Bavette steak 10oz

$27.50

Angus Bavette Flank steak served over a mushroom drizzle with wedge steak fries and sauteed brussels sprouts

Grilled Picanha Top Sirloin cap (rice , ff , beans)

$27.75

Pork Belly

$18.50

grill bpork belly served with rice and beans and french fries

mix skewer

mix skewer

$19.75

shrimp , pork loin , peppers , onions , sausage

Pork chops W Mushroom Sauce

Pork chops W Mushroom Sauce

$22.25

2 grilled pork chops , served with a cream of mushrooms with broccoli and mash potato

Fish

Grilled Whole Sea Bass

$23.50

grilled whole seabass served with veggies and boiled potato

Grilled Salmon

$21.50
Grilled Codfish

Grilled Codfish

$27.50

grilled with pepers onions boiled potato garlic an olive oil

Boiled codfish

$26.50

Shrimp and Garlic Dinner

$23.75
Grilled Sardines

Grilled Sardines

$19.75

6 sardines served with boiled potato and tomato salad

Grilled Calamari

$19.25

Grilled octopus

$32.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$10.75

grill top sirloin steak sandwish , served with lettuce tomato and onions .

Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

grill chicken sandwish with lettuce tomato and onions

Febras Pork Steak Sandwich

$9.50

grill pork steak sandwish , with lettuce tomato and onions

Nelson-Style "Bifana"

$9.50

pork steak sauteed in mustard , garlic and wine sauce served in a portuguese roll , no sides

Portuguese Burger

$12.50

burger with mix Portuguese sausage , onions and peppers , served with lettuce tomato and onion , and French fries

Francesinha

$21.25Out of stock

Tuna salad sandwish

$11.50

tuna sandwish with lettuce tomato and raw onion served with FF

Sides

French Fries Medium

$5.50

French Fries Large

$7.50

Fire and Flavor Rice

$8.75

brocooli rabe , sausage sauteed with rice

Yellow rice Medium

$5.50

yellow Large

$7.50

Spanish Fries Medium (chips)

$5.50

Spanish Fries Large (chips)

$7.50

Black Beans Medium

$5.50

Black Beans Large

$7.50

Brocolli medium

$5.50

Veggie Mix Large

$7.50

Veggie Mix Medium

$5.50

Broccoli Rabe Medium

$5.50

Broccoli Large

$7.50

Broccoli Rabe Big

$8.50

Garlic Sauce Big

$4.75

Garlic Sauce Small

$3.15

Spicy 1oz Cup

$0.25

Butch Hot Sauce

$10.00

FF Spicy Sauce (Piri Piri)

$9.99

Bbq Sauce 1oz Cup

$0.25

Brussels Sprouts

$8.50

wedge skin on Steak Fries

$8.50

Party Shallow Veegie Tray

$32.50

Rice Full Tray

$52.00

Full Tray Beans

$55.00

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

$6.25

Mango Mousse

$6.25

Passionfruit Mousse

$6.25

Flan

$6.25Out of stock

Serradura

$6.25

Custard cup

$2.75

Chessecake

$6.25

3 Leches

$6.25

Tiramisu

$6.25

Homemade Cakes Pineaple

$5.50

Homemade Cake Carrot Cake

$6.25

Home Made Chocolate Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Daily special

Alentejana Special

Alentejana Special

$22.50Out of stock

pork cubes and clams mix with cubed fried potatoes

Cozido Portuguesa

$22.50Out of stock

Bacalhau Vidreiro

$25.50Out of stock

Fried Cuttle Fish

$21.50Out of stock
Jardineira Pork Stew

Jardineira Pork Stew

$16.75Out of stock

10 0z Rebye Sp

$27.50Out of stock
Mango Salmon Sp

Mango Salmon Sp

$23.50Out of stock

honey butter grilled salmon served with garlic mash mango salsa and broccoli

shrimp stoganoff Wednesday special

shrimp stoganoff Wednesday special

$14.00+Out of stock
Seafood Riced

Seafood Riced

$44.50Out of stock

rice mix of scallops lobster mussels shrimp calamari and clams , a very typical Portuguese dish.

Gambas Mocambique Praws 3

Gambas Mocambique Praws 3

$44.00

3 u2 African tiger shrimp in a Mozambique sause served with chips and rice

Mussels App

Mussels App

$15.50Out of stock

sautéed mussels in a red sauce

Chicken Braz Style

$16.75Out of stock

Chicken Princesa

$19.50Out of stock
chicken Strogonoff , Daily special

chicken Strogonoff , Daily special

$17.75

chicken with mushrooms in a creamy tomato base served with shoestring fries and white rice

Feijoada

$20.50Out of stock

Shrimp Stogonoff

$17.50Out of stock

stuffed calamari special

$18.75Out of stock
Cod Braz Style

Cod Braz Style

$19.75Out of stock

Alheira Ham Egg

$16.50Out of stock

Sauteed Calamari

$19.25Out of stock

Berbigao

$18.50Out of stock

Personal Paelha

$44.00Out of stock

Paelha For 3

$75.50Out of stock

Chicken Skewers

$18.75

Grilled Porkchops

$18.75

App Scampi Scalops

$15.50Out of stock

Shrimp Clams Calamari Sausages

$46.00

Drinks

Coke 20oz

$2.25

Sprite 20oz

$2.25

Cranberry Juice tropicana

$3.50

Apple Juice tropicana

$3.50Out of stock

Poland Spring Btl

$1.85

Castelo Water

$2.25

Sumol Can Orange

$2.25

Sumol Can Pineaple

$2.25

Sumol Big

$5.50

Coke 2 L

$4.30

Sprite 2 L

$4.30

Ginger Ale 2 L

$4.30

Guarana 2L

$5.50

Can soda Coke

$1.50

Can Soda Sprite

$1.50

Can Gingerale

$1.75

Water 1.5 L

$3.00

Guarana Can

$2.50

Gingerale 20oz

$2.25

Ice Tea Pure Leaf

$2.75

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.25

V8 Berry

$2.50

Can Brisk

$1.75Out of stock

Guarana 12oz Botle

$2.85

Castelo Lemon

$2.60

Frizz Lemon

$2.60

Coffee

Espresso

$2.25

Double Espresso

$2.50

Tea

$1.75

Galao

$2.99

Coffe

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Original Portuguese BBQ

Location

640 Middlesex Ave, Unit B, Metuchen, NJ 08840

Directions

