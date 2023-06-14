Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Margarita's Deli

review star

No reviews yet

591 New Brunswick Ave

Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Eggs Sandwich

Eggs Sandwich

$2.95

Add any meat/cheese for an extra charge.

#10 Mango, Orange, Carrot juice and Coconut Water

#10 Mango, Orange, Carrot juice and Coconut Water

$6.57+

Mango, Orange, Carrot and Coconut water

Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.28

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Platters

Two eggs any style. Choice of home fries or grist and toast.
Egg Platter

Egg Platter

$6.09

Two eggs any style. Choice of home fries or grist and toast.

Omelet Platters

Choice of home fries or grist and toast
Omelet Platter

Omelet Platter

$7.13

Choice of home fries or grist and toast.

Onion & Pepper Omelet

Onion & Pepper Omelet

$7.50

Choice of home fries or grist and toast.

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$8.44

Ham, onions & peppers. Choice of home fries or grist and toast.

Veggie Omelet

$8.44

Spinach, onions, peppers, carrots, peas and mushrooms. Choice of home fries or grist and toast.

Spinach & Swiss Omelet

Spinach & Swiss Omelet

$8.44

Choice of home fries or grist and toast.

Bacon Omelet

Bacon Omelet

$8.44

Choice of home fries or grist and toast.

Ham Omelet

Ham Omelet

$7.94

Choice of home fries or grist and toast.

Sausage Omelet

Sausage Omelet

$8.44

Choice of home fries or grist and toast.

Pork Roll Omelet

$8.44

Pancakes & French Toast

Pancakes

Pancakes

$6.56

3 Pancakes. Add meat and eggs for additional charge.

French Toast

French Toast

$6.56

3 French Toast. Add meat and eggs for additional charge.

Pancakes and French Toast Combo

Pancakes and French Toast Combo

$9.38

2 Pancakes and 2 French Toast. Add meat and eggs for additional charge.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Eggs Sandwich

Eggs Sandwich

$2.95

Add any meat/cheese for an extra charge.

Only Meat Sandwich

Only Meat Sandwich

$4.92
BLT (5 pieces of Bacon)

BLT (5 pieces of Bacon)

$5.99

Pork Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. (5 pieces of bacon)

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.52

Add any meat for an extra charge.

Western Omelet Sadwich

Western Omelet Sadwich

$6.47

Ham, onions and pepper omelet.

Grilled Chicken, Egg and Cheese

Grilled Chicken, Egg and Cheese

$6.47

Veggies & Eggs

$4.99

Spinach, onions, peppers, carrots, peas and mushrooms.

Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.28

Empanadas

Empanada Beef

Empanada Beef

$1.88
Empanada Chicken

Empanada Chicken

$1.88

Side Orders

Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.99

Onions and green peppers.

Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$1.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.15
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.25
Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$4.25
Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$4.50

With mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)

Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)

$6.99
Tuna Side 12oz

Tuna Side 12oz

$7.99

Pastelillos

Pastelillos Cheese

Pastelillos Cheese

$2.34
Pastelillos Chicken

Pastelillos Chicken

$2.34

MD'S FAVORITES

Signature Sandwiches/Wraps

Come and try our Margaritas Favorites: Monster, Belly Buster, Super, Fat Margarita, Morning Glory, Margarita Fit and more..
Monster

Monster

$9.38

Grilled chicken, sausage, bacon, pork roll, hash brown, 2 eggs and cheese on a roll.

Super

Super

$8.44

Sausage, bacon, pork roll, cheese, 2 eggs, and home fries on a roll.

Belly Buster

Belly Buster

$8.44

Sausage, bacon, pork roll, 2 eggs and cheese on a roll.

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$8.44

Bacon, sausage, pork roll, cheese and home fries.

Grilled Chicken Bacon Eggs and Cheese Breakfast Special

Grilled Chicken Bacon Eggs and Cheese Breakfast Special

$7.50
Fat Margarita

Fat Margarita

$9.38

Cheesesteak, chicken cutlet, mozzarella sticks and french fries on a 7" sub.

Morning Glory

Morning Glory

$8.44

Ham, onions and peppers on a omelet with coleslaw, cheese and ketchup on a toasted white or wheat toast.

Big Sombrero

Big Sombrero

$8.44

Chorizo sausage, 2 eggs, pepper jack cheese, onions, peppers, jalapeno, hot sauce and salsa on a wrap.

7” Flounder Sub

7” Flounder Sub

$8.44

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, tartar sauce and jalapeno on a 7" sub.

7” Chicken Sub Special

7” Chicken Sub Special

$8.44

Grilled chicken , lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese on a 7" sub.

Fit Margarita

Fit Margarita

$7.97

Egg white, omelet/ onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach and white cheese on a wheat wrap.

Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich

$8.44

2 eggs, chorizo and home fries on a roll.

Chicken Italiano

Chicken Italiano

$8.44

Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and balsamic vinegar on a 7" sub

Panwich

Panwich

$6.75

2 Eggs, pork roll and cheese panwiched between 2 house pancakes.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$5.99
Nutella Toast

Nutella Toast

$2.81

Combo BEC Croissant

Croissant Bacon Eggs and Cheese + Small Coffee

Croissant Bacon Eggs and Cheese + Small Coffee

$6.56

LUNCH

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.10

Plain

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.61

Only Cheese

California Burger

California Burger

$6.96

Lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

California Bacon Burger

California Bacon Burger

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and bacon

Triple Decker Club Sandwich

All sandwiches come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.
Chicken Cutlet Club Sandwich

Chicken Cutlet Club Sandwich

$11.25

Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.25

Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.

Turkey Club Sandwich

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.25

Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.

Ham Club Sandwich

Ham Club Sandwich

$11.25

Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.

Tuna Club Sandwich

Tuna Club Sandwich

$11.25

Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.

Pastrami Club Sandwich

Pastrami Club Sandwich

$11.25

Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.

Corned Beef Club Sandwich

Corned Beef Club Sandwich

$11.25

Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.

Special Wraps

Add fries for $1.99
Grilled Veggie Wrap

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$8.44

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Peas and Carrots, Spinach, Lettuce and Tomato.

Grilled Vegetables Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

Grilled Vegetables Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$8.44

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, peas and spinach.

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$8.44
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

$8.44

Lettuce, cucumber, onions, bacon, and ranch dressing. Choice of crispy or grilled chicken.

Western Chicken Wrap

Western Chicken Wrap

$8.44

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.44

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

Chicken Cutlet Wrap

$8.44

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.44

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Submarines

Your choice of 14" sub, 7" sub, wrap or sandwich. ALL come w/Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil vinegar and mayo.
Capicola

Capicola

$4.50

All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.

Salami

Salami

$4.50

All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$4.50

All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.

Deli Ham

Deli Ham

$4.50

All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.

Pastrami

Pastrami

$5.50

All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$5.00

All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.

Turkey

Turkey

$4.50

All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.

Italiam Combo

Italiam Combo

$5.50

Pepperoni, salami, capicola and provolone cheese. All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo..

Tuna

Tuna

$4.00

All subs with Lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo.

Melt Platters

Served with french fries.
Chicken Tender Melt

Chicken Tender Melt

$9.99

Pepper Jack cheese, tomato and bacon on grilled rye bread. Served with a side of ranch.

Country Club Melt

Country Club Melt

$9.99

Turkey, American cheese, tomato and bacon on grilled rye bread. Served with a side of ranch.

Grilled Cheese Deluxe Melt

Grilled Cheese Deluxe Melt

$9.99

Provolone, Pepper Jack, American cheese, tomato and bacon on grilled rye bread.

Honey Mustard Crispy Chicken Melt

Honey Mustard Crispy Chicken Melt

$9.99

Crispy chicken, provolone, American cheese, tomato and bacon on grilled tomato basil rye bread.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Tuna salad and Swiss cheese, served on choice of grilled rye bread or white bread.

Lunch Platters

Served with french fries, potato salad, house salad or coleslaw.
Fried Flounder (2 pieces)

Fried Flounder (2 pieces)

$8.99

Served with french fries, potato salad, house salad or coleslaw.

Chicken Fingers (4 Pieces)

Chicken Fingers (4 Pieces)

$8.99

Served with french fries, potato salad, house salad or coleslaw.

Chicken Platter (2 pieces)

Chicken Platter (2 pieces)

$8.99

Served with french fries, potato salad, house salad or coleslaw.

Chicken Wings (7 pieces)

Chicken Wings (7 pieces)

$13.50

Served with french fries, potato salad, house salad or coleslaw.

Half Hot Subs

Add french fries for $1.99
Chicken Cutlet BLT

Chicken Cutlet BLT

$8.99

Crispy Chicken, bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes.

BBQ Grilled Chicken w / Fried Onions

BBQ Grilled Chicken w / Fried Onions

$8.44
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$9.99

Crispy Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Deli Turkey BLT w / Mozzarella

Deli Turkey BLT w / Mozzarella

$8.99

Deli Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$8.99

Corned Beef and Swiss cheese w/Russian Dressing and Sauerkraut on Rye bread. Add French fries for $1.99

Cheesesteak Subs

Add french fries for $1.99
Plain Steak

Plain Steak

$7.99
Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$8.49
California Cheesesteak

California Cheesesteak

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mayo.

Veggie Cheesesteak

Veggie Cheesesteak

$8.99

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Carrots and Peas.

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

Lettuce, Tomatoe, Onions, Cucumber, Peppers and Croutons.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

Lettuce , Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumber, Croutons, Deli Ham and Deli Turkey, American cheese.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Romain Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. Add chicken for $2

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tuna

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

Homemade.

Side Tuna 8oz

Side Tuna 8oz

$6.99

Side Pickels 8oz

$3.00

Side Orders

Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.99

Onions and green peppers.

Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$1.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.15
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.25
Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$4.25
Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$4.50

With mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)

Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)

$6.99
Tuna Side 12oz

Tuna Side 12oz

$7.99

DRINKS

Coffee

Small Regular Coffee

Small Regular Coffee

$1.41
Med Regular Coffee

Med Regular Coffee

$1.64
Large Regular Coffee

Large Regular Coffee

$1.88

Cooler Drinks

Small Water

$1.00

Med Water

$1.50

Large Snapple

$3.28

Monster

$2.58

Monster, Red Bull

Red Bull

Small Snapple

$1.88

Yohoo

$1.88

Tea

Lipton Tea
Small Tea

Small Tea

$1.75
Medium Tea

Medium Tea

$2.00
Large Tea

Large Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

Small Choco

Small Choco

$2.00
Medium Choco

Medium Choco

$2.25
Large Choco

Large Choco

$2.50

Original Cappuccino Coffee

Small Org. Cap

Small Org. Cap

$1.75
Medium Org. Cap

Medium Org. Cap

$2.00
Large Orig. Cap

Large Orig. Cap

$2.25

French Vanilla Coffee

Small Van

Small Van

$1.75
Medium Van

Medium Van

$2.00
Large Van

Large Van

$2.25

JUICE BAR

#1 Fresh Orange Juice

#1 Fresh Orange Juice

$6.57+

12 oz - 16oz or 20oz

#2 Orange and Carrot Juice

#2 Orange and Carrot Juice

$6.57+

Orange and Carrot Juice

#3 Dragon Fruit / Pitaya

#3 Dragon Fruit / Pitaya

$7.50+

Pitaya, mango, pineapple, green apple and coconut Water

#4 Immune Booster

#4 Immune Booster

$6.57+

Fresh squeezed orange, beets, carrot juice, and celery

#5 Super Green Detox

#5 Super Green Detox

$6.57+

Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Lime, Ginger, Green apple and Pineapple

#6 Strawberry combo juice

#6 Strawberry combo juice

$6.57+

Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Green apple and Coconut water.

#7 Strawberry, Banana, Green apple blast

#7 Strawberry, Banana, Green apple blast

$6.57+

Strawberry, Banana, Green apple and Almond milk

#8 Mango Pineapple juice

#8 Mango Pineapple juice

$6.57+

Mango, Pineapple and Coconut water

#9 Mango, Banana, Green apple and Orange juice.

#9 Mango, Banana, Green apple and Orange juice.

$6.57+

Mango, Banana, Green apple and Orange juice.

#10 Mango, Orange, Carrot juice and Coconut Water

#10 Mango, Orange, Carrot juice and Coconut Water

$6.57+

Mango, Orange, Carrot and Coconut water

#11 Banana, Blueberries, Protein, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk

$8.44+
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$6.57+
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.28+

12 oz - 16oz or 20oz

Passion Fruit / Maracuya

Passion Fruit / Maracuya

$3.28+
Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$3.75+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pick up ONLY Delivery bit.ly/margaritadelivery

Website

Location

591 New Brunswick Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

Directions

Gallery
PICKUP ONLY image
PICKUP ONLY image
PICKUP ONLY image
PICKUP ONLY image

Similar restaurants in your area