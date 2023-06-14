- Home
- /
- Perth Amboy
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Margarita's Deli
Margarita's Deli
No reviews yet
591 New Brunswick Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Platters
Omelet Platters
Omelet Platter
Choice of home fries or grist and toast.
Onion & Pepper Omelet
Choice of home fries or grist and toast.
Western Omelet
Ham, onions & peppers. Choice of home fries or grist and toast.
Veggie Omelet
Spinach, onions, peppers, carrots, peas and mushrooms. Choice of home fries or grist and toast.
Spinach & Swiss Omelet
Choice of home fries or grist and toast.
Bacon Omelet
Choice of home fries or grist and toast.
Ham Omelet
Choice of home fries or grist and toast.
Sausage Omelet
Choice of home fries or grist and toast.
Pork Roll Omelet
Pancakes & French Toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Eggs Sandwich
Add any meat/cheese for an extra charge.
Only Meat Sandwich
BLT (5 pieces of Bacon)
Pork Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. (5 pieces of bacon)
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Add any meat for an extra charge.
Western Omelet Sadwich
Ham, onions and pepper omelet.
Grilled Chicken, Egg and Cheese
Veggies & Eggs
Spinach, onions, peppers, carrots, peas and mushrooms.
Plain Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Side Orders
MD'S FAVORITES
Signature Sandwiches/Wraps
Monster
Grilled chicken, sausage, bacon, pork roll, hash brown, 2 eggs and cheese on a roll.
Super
Sausage, bacon, pork roll, cheese, 2 eggs, and home fries on a roll.
Belly Buster
Sausage, bacon, pork roll, 2 eggs and cheese on a roll.
Breakfast Wrap
Bacon, sausage, pork roll, cheese and home fries.
Grilled Chicken Bacon Eggs and Cheese Breakfast Special
Fat Margarita
Cheesesteak, chicken cutlet, mozzarella sticks and french fries on a 7" sub.
Morning Glory
Ham, onions and peppers on a omelet with coleslaw, cheese and ketchup on a toasted white or wheat toast.
Big Sombrero
Chorizo sausage, 2 eggs, pepper jack cheese, onions, peppers, jalapeno, hot sauce and salsa on a wrap.
7” Flounder Sub
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, tartar sauce and jalapeno on a 7" sub.
7” Chicken Sub Special
Grilled chicken , lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese on a 7" sub.
Fit Margarita
Egg white, omelet/ onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach and white cheese on a wheat wrap.
Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs, chorizo and home fries on a roll.
Chicken Italiano
Chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and balsamic vinegar on a 7" sub
Panwich
2 Eggs, pork roll and cheese panwiched between 2 house pancakes.
Chicken Salad
Nutella Toast
Combo BEC Croissant
LUNCH
Burgers
Triple Decker Club Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet Club Sandwich
Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.
Ham Club Sandwich
Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.
Tuna Club Sandwich
Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.
Pastrami Club Sandwich
Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.
Corned Beef Club Sandwich
Come w/cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, mayo and french fries.
Special Wraps
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Peas and Carrots, Spinach, Lettuce and Tomato.
Grilled Vegetables Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, peas and spinach.
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap
Lettuce, cucumber, onions, bacon, and ranch dressing. Choice of crispy or grilled chicken.
Western Chicken Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
Chicken Cutlet Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Submarines
Capicola
All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.
Salami
All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.
Pepperoni
All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.
Deli Ham
All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.
Pastrami
All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.
Corned Beef
All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.
Turkey
All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo.
Italiam Combo
Pepperoni, salami, capicola and provolone cheese. All subs come with Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, vinegar and mayo..
Tuna
All subs with Lettuce, tomatoes, onion and mayo.
Melt Platters
Chicken Tender Melt
Pepper Jack cheese, tomato and bacon on grilled rye bread. Served with a side of ranch.
Country Club Melt
Turkey, American cheese, tomato and bacon on grilled rye bread. Served with a side of ranch.
Grilled Cheese Deluxe Melt
Provolone, Pepper Jack, American cheese, tomato and bacon on grilled rye bread.
Honey Mustard Crispy Chicken Melt
Crispy chicken, provolone, American cheese, tomato and bacon on grilled tomato basil rye bread.
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad and Swiss cheese, served on choice of grilled rye bread or white bread.
Lunch Platters
Fried Flounder (2 pieces)
Served with french fries, potato salad, house salad or coleslaw.
Chicken Fingers (4 Pieces)
Served with french fries, potato salad, house salad or coleslaw.
Chicken Platter (2 pieces)
Served with french fries, potato salad, house salad or coleslaw.
Chicken Wings (7 pieces)
Served with french fries, potato salad, house salad or coleslaw.
Half Hot Subs
Chicken Cutlet BLT
Crispy Chicken, bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes.
BBQ Grilled Chicken w / Fried Onions
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
Crispy Chicken, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Deli Turkey BLT w / Mozzarella
Deli Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes.
Reuben Sandwich
Corned Beef and Swiss cheese w/Russian Dressing and Sauerkraut on Rye bread. Add French fries for $1.99
Cheesesteak Subs
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoe, Onions, Cucumber, Peppers and Croutons.
Chef Salad
Lettuce , Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumber, Croutons, Deli Ham and Deli Turkey, American cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romain Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. Add chicken for $2
Tuna Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tuna
Coleslaw
Homemade.
Side Tuna 8oz
Side Pickels 8oz
Side Orders
DRINKS
Cooler Drinks
Tea
Hot Chocolate
Original Cappuccino Coffee
French Vanilla Coffee
JUICE BAR
#1 Fresh Orange Juice
12 oz - 16oz or 20oz
#2 Orange and Carrot Juice
Orange and Carrot Juice
#3 Dragon Fruit / Pitaya
Pitaya, mango, pineapple, green apple and coconut Water
#4 Immune Booster
Fresh squeezed orange, beets, carrot juice, and celery
#5 Super Green Detox
Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Lime, Ginger, Green apple and Pineapple
#6 Strawberry combo juice
Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Green apple and Coconut water.
#7 Strawberry, Banana, Green apple blast
Strawberry, Banana, Green apple and Almond milk
#8 Mango Pineapple juice
Mango, Pineapple and Coconut water
#9 Mango, Banana, Green apple and Orange juice.
Mango, Banana, Green apple and Orange juice.
#10 Mango, Orange, Carrot juice and Coconut Water
Mango, Orange, Carrot and Coconut water
#11 Banana, Blueberries, Protein, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk
Pina Colada
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
12 oz - 16oz or 20oz
Passion Fruit / Maracuya
Ice Coffee
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Pick up ONLY Delivery bit.ly/margaritadelivery
591 New Brunswick Ave, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861