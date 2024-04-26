Parkside Eats
166 main street
Metuchen, NJ 08840
Sharing is Caring (Appetizers)
- Edamame$6.00Out of stock
Steam with kosher salt.
- Loaded RiceHash$7.50Out of stock
3 Sushi rice Hash with Cheese, sour cream, fresh scallion, Kewpie mayo Bacon bits with Sushi sesame seaweed flakes
- Fried Cheese$8.50
Spanish cheese topped with our pink sauce and scallions
- Guava Manchego Empanada$10.50
3 Guava jam with fresh mozzarella empanadas
- Ropa Vieja Empanadas$12.50
Cuban dish transformed into an empanada, stuffed with shredded seasoned flank steak. Top inside with a pickled onion and cilantro. 3 empanadas in each serving
- Buffalo Chicken Wings$11.00
Double fried jumbo wings tossed in Classic Buffalo sauce
- Korean Fire Chicken Wings$12.00
Double fried jumbo wings tossed in our Korean bbq Gochujang sauce topped with fresh scallions, scallions ranch and sesame seeds.
- Orange Chicken Wings$12.00
Double fried jumbo wings in a Orange Teriyaki Glaze, scallions, and Sesame Seeds
- Krab-o-cado Eggrolls$12.00
Avocados, krab, and herbed cream cheese wrapped in pastry wrapper. Served with pickled vegetable salad and topped with. Guava Thai Chili Sauce.
- Cheesy Lobster Truffle Fries$18.00
Cooked cold water lobster in cheese sauce with white truffle oil, grilled corn, pickled onions, and herbs topped on double crispy waffle fries tossed in our special house seasoning blend, a side of chipotle aioli.
- Fried Lobster Bao$22.50Out of stock
3 Mini Fried Lobster in a steam Bao bun pickled carrots, pickled radish, spicy mayo, with fresh chives and micro greens
- Crispy Pork Belly Bao$15.50Out of stock
3 Crispy Pork belly in Bao bun topped with fresh lettuce, cilantro,cucumber, carrots finished with sauce to compliment the flavors
It's an Egg Thang (Eggs)
- Egg bacon & Cheese$11.00
Brioche hot dog bun toasted with house cheese, Fluffy egg, Kewpie mayo, fresh chives and crispy bacon
- Omelette Your Way$12.00
- Humpty Dumpty Sliders$12.00
Burger topped with bacon, egg and our cheese sauce. Complimented with waffle fries
- A-V-O Toast$13.00
Sourdough toasted bread, with fresh avocado drizzled with olive oil, and over mild runny scrambled eggs topped with TaeYung red pepper powder and spicy mayo
- A-V-O Hot Chili Toast$13.00Out of stock
Sunny side eggs with hot chili oil blend on top Fresh avocado, baby arugula, fresh chives on toasted bread
- Creamy A-V-O Egg Salad Toast$13.00Out of stock
Creamy egg salad on fresh avocado and with baby arugula
- Caprese Toast$13.00Out of stock
- Steak, Eggs & Hash$22.20Out of stock
6oz Ribeye Steak on top of a Baby Arugula Salad, 2 Sunny side Eggs & Crispy Sushi Fried Hash And side of Chimichurri sauce
- Tostada Egg Enchilada$14.75Out of stock
Empanada disk with baby arugula, guacamole,Carne enchilada “beef”,sunny side egg, fresh dice tomato’s,lime mayo,cilantro, sour cream and fresh jalapeño
- Eggs White Veggies$13.00Out of stock
Egg white omelette with red,green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, cilantro topped with fresh chives
A Wrap for the Salads (Wraps & Salads)
- Chopped Chipotle Salad$12.20
Mixed greens with creamy chipotle dressing, tomatoes and avocado, Spicy bacon, red onions and cotija cheese.
- Korean BBQ Salad$11.25
Spring Mix, Avocado, Gochu-Gang-Gang BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Charred Corn
- Balsamic Salad$10.25
Balsamic dressing, Spring mix, Red Onion, tomatoes, goat cheese and candied walnuts
- Caesar Salad$10.25
Chopped lettuce, Parmesan cheese, crispy croutons and Cesar salad dressing
- Asian Salad$12.25Out of stock
Edamame, crispy wonton chips, carrots spring mix, cilantro, scallions with sesame dressing
- Chopped Chipotle Chicken Wrap$15.20
crispy chicken or grilled chicken mixed greens with creamy chipotle dressing, tomatoes, spicy bacon, red onions and cotija cheese
- Korean BBQ Chicken Wrap$14.15
crispy chicken or grilled chicken, red onions, avocado, tomatoes with either gluten free wraps or whole wheat wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.15
fresh parmesan cheese spring mix with spinach Caesar dressing, grilled chicken or crispy chicken
Come Slide Thru (Sliders)
- Parkside Classic Chicken Sliders$12.00
Halal fried chicken with Parkside’s special house seasoning blend, pickles. Served with crispy waffle fries. *Add your choice of sauce. (recommended with sweet vinegar pink cabbage and chipotle aioli).
- Guava Chilli Chicken Sliders$12.00
Halal fried chicken drenched in house guava chili sauce and topped with house pink sauce, micro greens. Served with crispy waffle fries.
- Korean BBQ Chicken Sliders$13.00
Halal fried chicken breasts tossed in Korean BBQ sauce, topped with scallion ranch, sesame seeds and scallions. Served with crispy waffle fries.
- Cheeseburger Sliders$11.45
Grass-fed beef with white cheese sauce, caramelized onions, Served with crispy waffle fries.
- Hawaiian Riz Beef Slider$13.00
Grass-fed beef topped with grilled pineapple, strawberry jam, Spicy Bacon and micro-greens. Served with crispy waffle fries.
- Korean Fire Beef Sliders$14.25
Grass-fed beef topped with white cheese sauce and bacon, Korean BBQ sauce, scallions, and kimchi. Served with crispy waffle fries.
- Guava Manchego Beef Sliders$14.25
Grass-fed beed topped with caramelized onion, manchego cheese, guava,pink sauce, micro greens, spiced bacon. Served with crispy waffle fries.
- Bruschetta Veggie Sliders$15.50Out of stock
Plant based "meat" topped with Bruschetta balsamic dressing, basil, and fresh mozzarella. Served with a spring mix salad.
Hey! Sweet Thang (Sweets)
- Brown Butter Maple Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Brown butter maple syrup ,4 piece fried chicken wings served over a waffle and dusted with our parkside seasoning blend and powdered sugar.
- Pandan Croissant Waffle$10.75
Buttery croissant pressed into a waffle topped with pandan cream cheese, toasted coconut flakes, powder sugar, and wuth pandan, coconut drizzle
- Strawberry Shortcake Croissant Waffle$11.00
Buttery croissant pressed into a waffle with cream cheese, fresh strawberry , strawberry shortcake crumbs, powder sugar and drizzle with strawberry jam
- Blueberry Ube Maple Croissant Waffle$11.00
Buttery croissant pressed into a waffle with cream cheese, graham cookie crumbs, powder sugar, Blueberry Ube drizzle and a side of maple syrup
- Classic Waffle$12.00
Crispy golden brown waffles topped with butter, powdered sugar, whipped cream and a side of maple syrup
- Classic Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with butter, powdered sugar and a side of maple syrup
- Ube Waffle$15.00
Light Ube flavor waffles topped with Ube butter, powdered sugar, ube, condensed milk drizzle with a side of maple syrup
- Pandan Waffle$16.95
Light Pandan flavor waffles topped with Pandan butter, powdered sugar, Pandan, coconut drizzle with a side of maple syrup
- Classic French Toast$12.00
Brioche Bread soaked in vanilla custard, topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar
- Ube French Toast$16.50
Brioche bread soaked in vanilla custard stuffed with ube Cream Cheese, Ube, Condensed Milk drizzle with crushed Oreos
- S'mores French Toast$15.26
Brioche soaked in vanilla custard, toasted marshmallow, nutella drizzle, graham cracker crumble and toasted fluff
- Fruity Pebble French Toast$15.26
Brioche soaked in vanilla custard, marshmallow fluff and fruity pebbles and a side of maple syrup “Ice cream” recommended
Sides Matter (Sides)
- Yo-Halo!$6.62Out of stock
Inspired by Filipino Halo Halo into a Greek Plain yogurt, chai seed, honey. Ube, toasted coconut flakes, granola and syrup fruits
- Yo-Berry Cautious!$6.62Out of stock
Greek plain yogurt with black, red berries, chai seeds, hone, granola and plain Greek yogurt.
- Yo-Sundae Blitz$6.62Out of stock
Greek plain yogurt with chai seeds, granola, fresh bananas, chocolate shavings, graham cracker crumbs, fluff and Nutella
- Rice Hash$4.95Out of stock
- Extra Crispy Waffle Fries$4.95
- 2 Eggs$6.05
- 3 Strips Bacon$4.95
- 3 Strips Spicy Bacon$6.62
- 3 Strips Turkey Bacon$4.95
- Half Avocado$3.86
- Berry Fruit Salad$5.52
- Toast$2.20
- 2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream$3.86
- 2 Scoops Pandan Ice Cream$4.95
- 2 Scoops Ube Ice Cream$4.95
Float my Boat (Floats)
- Ube Float$9.75
Ube house made ice cream (a purple Filipino flavor) mixed with vanilla ice cream and soda topped with whipped cream and drizzled with ube.
- Pandan Float$9.75
Pandan house made ice cream (a Filipino floral, sweet leaf) mixed with vanilla ice cream and soda topped with coconut whipped cream and drizzled with pandan and coconut drizzle
- Root Beer Float$9.75
Classic Root Beer Float with vanilla ice cream
- Orange Creamsicle Float$9.75
Orange soda with vanilla Ice cream and whipped cream drizzled with condensed milk
Thirsty? (Drinks)
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
- Vanilla Chai (Hot/Cold)$6.00
- Bottomless Coffee$3.75
- Breakfast Tea$1.50
- Fiji Water$3.00
- Perrier (Sparkling Water)$3.00
- Apple Juice$2.75
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Seltzer$2.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Macha Lemonade$5.75
- Sprite$3.00
- Coca Cola$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Orange Fanta$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Lemon Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
Mini Treats for Mini Me's (Kids only 12 and under)
- Kid's Classic Pancakes$6.50
Two buttermilk pancakes topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$6.50
Yellow American Cheese melted on grilled Texas Toast, served with extra crispy waffle fries
- Kid's Classic Maple French Toast$6.50
One Texas toast soaked in vanilla custard, topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar
- Kid's Single Cheeseburger Slider$6.50
Single grass-fed beef patty with white cheese sauce, served with extra crispy waffle fries
- Kid's Popcorn Chicken$6.50
popcorn chicken served with extra crispy fries with Pink Sauce
Let's "Shake" Things UP! (Milkshakes)
- Classic Milkshake$9.74
Classic vanilla icecream with a hint of caramel
- Lucky Charms Milkshake$9.74Out of stock
Classic vanilla milkshake with lucky charm cereal
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake$9.74Out of stock
Vanilla ice cream with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal
- Chocolate marshmallow Milkshake$10.25Out of stock
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, fluff, marshmallow and chocolate shavings
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
