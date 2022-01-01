Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Edison

Go
Edison restaurants
Toast

Edison restaurants that serve biryani

Deccan Spice image

CURRY

Deccan Spice - Edison

153 Wood Ave, Edison

Avg 3.9 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Dum Biryani$32.00
Rista Lamb Biryani (Fiery Hot)$28.00
Veg Ulavacharu Biryani$22.00
More about Deccan Spice - Edison
Moghul Express image

 

Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison

1670 Oak Tree Road, Edison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
lamb Biryani$18.95
More about Moghul Express - Moghul express Edison

Browse other tasty dishes in Edison

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Asian Salad

Chicken Noodles

Croissants

Chocolate Croissants

Turkey Burgers

Dumplings

Pear Salad

Map

More near Edison to explore

New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1888 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston