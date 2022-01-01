Masala dosa in
Edison
/
Edison
/
Masala Dosa
Edison restaurants that serve masala dosa
Cake Walk
170 Talmandge Rd, Edison
No reviews yet
Masala Dosa
$6.99
More about Cake Walk
Saravanaa Bhavan- Edison
149 WOOD AVE, EDISON
Avg 4
(1128 reviews)
Togo-Masala Dosa
$10.50
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Spiced Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.
More about Saravanaa Bhavan- Edison
