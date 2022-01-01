Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in New Brunswick

Go
New Brunswick restaurants
Toast

New Brunswick restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Restaurant banner

 

Jinsoy - 335 George St

335 George St, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Spring Roll - Appetizers$9.00
More about Jinsoy - 335 George St
Restaurant banner

 

Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St

349 A. George St, New Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Chutni Roll$7.99
Chicken tikka chingari roll$8.99
More about Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St

Browse other tasty dishes in New Brunswick

Chili

Cookies

Filet Mignon

Short Ribs

Caesar Salad

Apple Salad

Tarts

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near New Brunswick to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1821 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston