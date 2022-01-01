Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken rolls in
New Brunswick
/
New Brunswick
/
Chicken Rolls
New Brunswick restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Jinsoy - 335 George St
335 George St, New Brunswick
No reviews yet
Chicken Spring Roll - Appetizers
$9.00
More about Jinsoy - 335 George St
Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St
349 A. George St, New Brunswick
No reviews yet
Chicken Tikka Chutni Roll
$7.99
Chicken tikka chingari roll
$8.99
More about Chai Chenak - 349 A. George St
Browse other tasty dishes in New Brunswick
Chili
Cookies
Filet Mignon
Short Ribs
Caesar Salad
Apple Salad
Tarts
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
More near New Brunswick to explore
Edison
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Metuchen
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
North Brunswick
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Piscataway
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Old Bridge
No reviews yet
Kendall Park
Avg 3.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1821 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(111 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(927 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston