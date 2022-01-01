North Brunswick restaurants you'll love

North Brunswick restaurants
Toast
  • North Brunswick

North Brunswick's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Korean
Must-try North Brunswick restaurants

North Brunswick Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

North Brunswick Pizza

408 Renaissance Rd, North Brunswick

Avg 4 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coca-Cola Products 2 Liter$3.79
6 Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
Cheese Fries$4.99
More about North Brunswick Pizza
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

230 Washington Pl, North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (350 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dry Aged Burger$17.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
Salmon Poke$17.00
salmon, avocado, cucumber tossed in ponzu sauce with crab salad, finished with a touch of spicy mayo & eel sauce and cilantro
Steak Sliders$16.00
caramelized onions, white cheddar, demi, ketel chips
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Butcher 360 image

 

Butcher 360

360 Georges Rd. Unit A, North Brunswick

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Butcher 360
Tikka Masala image

 

Tikka Masala

432 Renaissance Boulevard East, North Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Lollipops$9.99
(Pulled fried wings tossed in ginger, garlic, soya sauce)
Tibetian Dumpling (Chicken)$8.99
(Chicken steamed/fried dumpling)
Chicken TIKKA MASALA (G.F)$13.99
(White meat tomato marinated chicken in creamy tomato sauce served with bellpeppers and onions)
More about Tikka Masala
Restaurant banner

 

Mithaas

1463 FINNEGANS LANE, NORTH BRUNSWICK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Mithaas
Map

