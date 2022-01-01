Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in North Brunswick

North Brunswick restaurants that serve tikka masala

Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

1463 FINNEGANS LANE, NORTH BRUNSWICK

No reviews yet
Takeout
Paneer Tikka masala Pizza$10.75
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with grilled paneer and tikka masala sauce
More about Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ
Tikka Masala image

 

Tikka Masala

432 Renaissance Boulevard East, North Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tikka Masala Assorted Platter$21.99
(Assortment of chicken tikka, chicken malai, dora chicken, chicken chop, lamb dora & lamb boti)
Chicken TIKKA MASALA (G.F)$13.99
(White meat tomato marinated chicken in creamy tomato sauce served with bellpeppers and onions)
More about Tikka Masala

