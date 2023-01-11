- Home
- North Brunswick
- Tikka Masala
Tikka Masala
432 Renaissance Boulevard East
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Soup
Salad
Veg Appetizers
Veg Samosa
(Crispy turnover filled with spiced potatoes and green peas)
Aloo Tikki Chat
(Curried chickpeas topped with potato patties)
Samosa Chat
(Samosa topped with curried chickpeas, sweet yogurt, chutneys)
Veg Spring Rolls
(Crispy golden fried rolls stuffed with shredded vegetables)
Chilli Paneer Dry
(Cottage cheese tossed with ginger, garlic, soya sauce and spices)
Chilli Mushroom Dry
(Battered fried mushroom tossed with ginger, garlic, soya sauce and spices)
Chilli Tofu Dry
(Tofu tossed with ginger, garlic, soya sauce and spices)
Broccoli Cheese Cutlets
(Minced Brocolli with cream cheese)
Veg Manchurian Dry
(Minced Vegetables tossed in garlic ginger flavored sauce)
Gobi Manchurian Dry
(Battered fried cauliflower tossed in garlic ginger flavored sauce)
Babycorn Chilli
(Crispy babycorn tossed with diced onions and sweet spicy sauce)
Gobi 65
(Cauliflower tossed in curry leaves bellpeppers and onions)
Honey Lotus
(Crispy Lotus tossed in sweet tangy honey sauce)
Chilli Lotus
(Crispy Lotus tossed in chili sauce)
Pickled Mushroom
(Julienne Mushrooms tossed with pickled bellpeppers and onions)
Black Pepper Mushroom Dry
(Battered fried button mushroom flavored with black pepper)
Black Pepper Paneer Dry
Battered fried cottage cheese flavored with black pepper.
Masala Papad
(Lentils Crisps topped with onion, with black pepper)
Masala Peanuts
(Peanuts tossed with onion, with black pepper)
Chinese Bhel
(Crispy Noodles mixed diced bellpeppers, onions and tangy sauce)
Veg Tibetian Dumplings
(Steamed/Fried Veg Dumplings)
Plain Papad
Non Veg Appetizer
Chicken 65
(Battered fried chicken tossed in spicy curry leaves sauce)
Chicken Lollipops
(Pulled fried wings tossed in ginger, garlic, soya sauce)
Chilli Chicken Dry
(Battered fried Chicken tossed in soya sauce, bellpeppers, onions)
Chilli Shrimps Dry
(Battered fried Shrimps tossed in soya sauce, bellpeppers, Onions)
Black Pepper Chicken Dry
(Battered fried Chicken tossed in black pepper soya sauce)
Black Pepper Shrimps Dry
(Battered fried Shrimps tossed in blackpepper soya sauce)
Tibetian Dumpling (Chicken)
(Chicken steamed/fried dumpling)
Fish Amritsari
(Marinated Fried Fish)
Black Pepper Fish Dry
(Battered fried fish tossed in blackpepper soya sauce)
Chilli Fish Dry
Crispy fish fillets tossed with bell peppers & onions.
Tandoor
Chicken Tikka
(White meat chicken marinated in tomato, ginger, garlic, garam masala, fenugreek)
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken Malai
(White meat marinated with yogurt, saffron, nugmet, sour cream)
Chicken Chops
(Chef’s Special, Chicken leg quarters nugmet, sour cream)
Dora Chicken Kebab
(Minced chicken with chillies, ginger, garlic)
Dora Lamb Kebab
(Minced Lamb with chillies, ginger, garlic)
Lamb Boti Kebab
(Lamb Chunks marinated in cumin, coriander)
Tandoor Paplet
(Whole Golden back pomfret marinated in chefs special sauce)
Tiger Shrimp Tikka
(Tiger Shrimps marinated with tomato, ginger, garlic, garam masala, fenugreek)
Paneer Tikka
(Roasted cottage cheese, pineapple, bellpeppers, onions marinated in tomato yogurt sauce)
Tandoor Mushroom
(Chef’s special marinated mushroom served with bellpeppers & Onions)
Grilled Vegetables
(Grilled assorted vegetables and cottage cheese)
Tikka Masala Assorted Platter
(Assortment of chicken tikka, chicken malai, dora chicken, chicken chop, lamb dora & lamb boti)
Veg Entree
Navratna Korma (Contain Nuts)
(A smooth creamy preparation with a mix of fresh vegetables)
Malai Kofta (Contain Nuts)
(Mix vegetables and paneer dumplings in creamy onion sauce)
Shaam Savera Kofta (G.F)
(Cottage cheese wrapped with spinach and cooked in creamy fenugreek tomato sauce)
Kadai Paneer (G.F)
(Cottage cheese, bellpeppers, and onions cooked in tomato onion sauce)
Paneer Makhani (G.F, Jain On Demand)
(Cottage cheese cooked in creamy tomato sauce)
Kaju Curry (Contain Nuts)
(Cashews cooked in onion tomato sauce)
Paneer Bhurjee (G.F)
(Grated cottage cheese cooked with onion, tomatoes, and spices)
Baingan Bharta (V, G.F)
(Smoked & minced eggplant cooked with onions and green peas)
Chana Masala (V, G.F)
(Chickpeas cooked with ginger, garlic, onion, tomatoes and spices)
Tadka Dal (G.F)
(Yellow Lentils cooked with turmeric and Indian spices)
Dal Makhani (G.F)
(Black lentils cooked overnight in a ginger buttered cream sauce)
Bhindi Masala (V,G.F)
(Fresh Okra cooked with onions in a ginger buttered cream sauce)
Methi Malai (G.F)
(Shredded Cottage cheese cooked with the goodness of fenugreek and green peas)
Aloo Gobi (V,G.F)
(Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in onion sauce)
Palak Paneer (G.F)
(Ginger garlic flavored spinach mixed with cottage cheese)
Kashmiri Aloo (G.F)
(Smoked Potatoes stuffed with evaporated milk and cottage cheese, dunked in creamy almond sauce)
Mix Veg Medley (G.F)
(Fresh mix vegetables cooked in non creamy tomato sauce and Indian spices)
T.M's Paneer (Chef's Special, G.F)
(Cottage cheese cubes cooked in onion ricotta sauce)
Paneer Khurchan (G.F)
(Yogurt marinated paneer tossed with Indian spices bellpeppers and onions)
Veg Manchurian Gravy
(Mix veg dumplings cooked in ginger garlic flavored soya sauce and scallions)
Hot Garlic Paneer
(Cottage cheese cooked in sweet and fiery garlic chili sauce)
Chilli Paneer
(Cottage cheese cooked in hot chili sauce with bell peppers and onions)
Schezwan Paneer
(Cottage cheese cooked in sauce prepared with spicy peppers and onions)
Black Pepper Paneer
(Black peppered ginger garlic flavored soya sauce with chinese spices and cottage cheese)
Palak Chana (G.F, V on request)
(Ginger garlic flavored spinach mixed with chickpeas)
Palak Tofu (G.F, V on request)
(Ginger garlic flavored spinach mixed with tofu)
Palak Corn (G.F, V on request)
(Ginger garlic flavored spinach mixed with corn)
Hot Garlic Tofu
(Sweet and fiery garlic chili sauce with tofu)
Hot Garlic Mushroom
(Sweet and fiery garlic chilli sauce with mushroom)
Chilli Tofu
(Tofu tossed in hot chilli sauce with bell peppers and onions)
Chilli Mushroom
(Battered fried mushroom in hot chilli sauce with bell peppers and onions)
Schezwan Tofu
(Tofu cooked in sauce prepared with spicy garlic and chilli flakes)
Schezwan Mushroom
(Battered fried mushrooms cooked in sauce prepared with spicy garlic and chili flakes)
Black Pepper Tofu
(Black peppered ginger garlic flavored soya sauce with chinese spices and tofu)
Black Pepper Mushroom
(Black peppered ginger garlic sauce with battered fried mushroom)
Non Veg Entree
Egg Bhurjee (G.F)
(Authentic onion tomato & chilies with scrambled eggs)
Chicken Korma (Contain Nuts, G.F)
(White meat chicken in creamy onion almond sauce)
Chicken TIKKA MASALA (G.F)
(White meat tomato marinated chicken in creamy tomato sauce served with bellpeppers and onions)
Butter Chicken (G.F)
(White meat tomato marinated chicken in creamy tomato sauce)
Saag Chicken(G.F)
(White meat chicken cooked in smooth spinach flavored with garlic and ginger)
Homestyle Chicken Curry (G.F)
(Bone in chicken curry with Indian spices)
Chicken Chettinad (G.F)
(South Indian delicacy, white meat chicken cooked in onion sauce flavored with peppercorn)
Chicken Vindaloo
(Traditional Goan Preparation, white meat chicken cooked with potatoes flavored with red chillies and vinegar)
Kadai Chicken (G.F)
(White meat chicken cooked with onions bell peppers in onion tomato sauce)
T.M's Chicken (Chef's Special, G.F)
(Chef’s special chicken curry flavored gingered coconut milk)
Chicken Manchurian
(Crispy fried chicken in Manchurian sauce)
Hot Garlic Chicken
(Crispy fired chicken in sweet and fiery garlic chilli sauce)
Chicken Black Pepper
(Black peppered ginger garlic sauce)
Chilli Chicken Gravy
(Hot chilli sauce with bell peppers and onions)
Egg Masala (G.F)
(Authentic onion tomato sauce with chilies and hard boiled eggs)
Lamb & Goat Entree
Lamb Roganjosh (G.F)
(Tender spiced Lamb chunks with in a traditional onion tomato sauce)
Lamb Vindaloo
(Traditional Goan Preparation, lamb chunks cooked with potatoes flavored with red chillies and vinegar)
Lamb Bhuna (G.F)
(Dry rubbed spiced lamb cooked in non creamy onion tomato sauce flavored with star anise)
Lamb Korma (G.F)
(Tender Lamb in creamy onion almond sauce)
T.M's Goat Curry (G.F)
(Chef's Special tradition home style bone-in goat curry)
Goat Sukha (G.F)
(Tender Baby goat slow cooked in ginger garlic onion tomato dry spices)
Kadai Goat (G.F)
(Tender Baby goat simmered with ginger garlic bellpeppers onions and Indian spices)
Seafood Entree
Malabari Fish (G.F)
(A delicious, creamy fish curry with the goodness of coconut milk and chillies, cilantro and mustard seeds)
Pompfret Masaledar (G.F)
(A medley of barbequed whole fish and tamarind washed shrimps cooked in onion sauce)
Konkani Fish (G.F)
(A spicy grated coconut sauce and lightly battered fried fish cooked in Goan spices)
Shrimp Kadai (G.F)
(Tiger Shrimps cooked in onion tomato sauce with cubes of bellpeppers and onions)
T.M's Shrimp (G.F)
(Tiger shrimp cooked in chef’s special ginger, mint and cilantro sauce)
Chilli Fish Gravy
(Fish Tossed in Hot chilli sauce with bell and cilantro sauce)
Chilli Shrimps Gravy
(Tiger Shrimps tossed in Hot chilli sauce with bell peppers and onions)
Blackpepper Fish Gravy
(Fish tossed in Black peppered ginger garlic flavored soya sauce with Chinese herbs )
Blackpepper Shrimps Gravy
(Tiger shrimps in Black peppered ginger garlic flavored soya sauce with Chinese herbs )
Manchurian Fish Gravy
(Crispy fried fish in Manchurian sauce)
Manchurian Shrimps Gravy
(Crispy fried shrimps in manchurian sauce)
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
(Authentic Indo-chinese rice with ginger , garlic,mixed vegetables and soya sauce)
Chilli Garlic Fried Rice
(Rice tossed with chilli garlic flakes)
Schezwan Fried Rice
(Spicy fried rice tossed with schezwan sauce)
Triple Schezwan Fried Rice
(A combination of rice and noodles topped with schezwan sauce)
T.M's Fried Rice
(Authentic indo Chinese fried rice or noodles with a combination of vegetable, eggs, chicken and shrimps)
Hyderabadi Dum Biryani
(Authentic hyderbadi Rice preparation, Chef’s Special)
Chk 65 Biryani
A savory chicken and rice dish that includes layers of boneless chicken, rice, and aromatics that are steamed together
Kabuli Pulav
(Rice cooked with vegetables, raisins and cashew)
Steamed Rice
Jeera Rice
(Cumin scented rice)
Noodles
American Chopsuey
(Authentic MUMBAI style crispy noodles in tangy sauce preparation)
Hakka Noodle
(Authentic Indo-chinese noodles tossed with ginger , garlic, mixed vegetables and soya sauce)
Chilli Garlic Noodle
(Noodles tossed with chilli garlic flakes)
Schezwan Noodle
(Noodles tossed with schezwan sauce)
TM's Noodles
(Authentic hakka noodles with a combination of vegetables, eggs, chicken & shrimps)
Breads
Plain Naan
(Leavened flat bread)
Garlic Naan
(Chopped garlic topped naan)
Jalapeno Naan
(Chopped jalapeno flavored naan)
Cheese Bullet Naan
(Spiciest naan with onion and cheese)
Kashmiri Naan
(Sweet naan with dried fruits and nuts)
Tandoori Roti
(Vegan, whole wheat bread)
Phulka Roti
(Vegan, light earthy preparation)
Corriender Basil Naan
(Naan Flavored with cilantro and basil)
Roomali Roti
(A very thin bread made of all purpose flour)
Onion Kuchka
(All purpose flour bread stuffed with spiced onions)
Laccha Paratha
(Multi layered whole wheat bread)
Aloo Paratha
(Spiced potato stuffed in multi layered whole wheat bread)
Keema Naan
(Minced lamb stuffed in naan)
Chilli Garlic Naan
Chopped Chilies and Garlic bread
Sides
Drinks
Mango Lassi
(Mango flavored yogurt smoothy)
Sweet Lassi
(Rose water flavored yogurt smoothie)
Masala Chaas
(Yogurt flavored with roasted cumin, ginger, cilantro)
Masala Soda
(Soda flavored with dry mango powder and rock salt)
Sparkling Water
Virgin Pinacolada
(Pineapple and coconut milk drink)
Milkshakes
(Chocolate,Vanilla,Paan,Mango)
Soda
Masala Chai
Water Bottle
BYOB
Desserts
Moong Dal Halwa
(Green gram roasted in clarified butter and golden rasins)
Rasmalai
(Cottage cheese dumpling in condensed milk)
Brownie with Vanilla I/c
Rice Pudding
(Slow cooked rice with milk and sugar)
Vanilla I/C
Chocolate I/C
Mango I/C
Paan I/C
Cheesecake
(Strawberry or Rasberry flavor)
PAAN
Mango Rasmalai
(Mango flavored cottage cheese dumpling in mango flavored condensed milk)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:30 pm
