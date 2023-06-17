- Home
Arusuvai Chettinad Indian Cuisine
No reviews yet
1626 George's Road
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Weekly Specials
Kattan Chaya
Kerala Style Black Tea.
Podi Idly
Mini Idli tossed up with Idli Milgai Podi AKA Gun Powder and a hearty drizzle of Gingelly Oil.
Masala Peanuts with Papad
Indian Style Peanut Chaat with Papad
Srilankan Veg Rolls
Sri Lankan Style Vegetable Spring rolls.
Srilankan Mutton Rolls
Sri Lankan Style Mutton Spring rolls.
Vegetable Momos
Vegetable Momos (6 pcs) served with Spicy Chutneys
Mutton Kola Urundai (4 PCS)
Mutton Kola Urundai (Minced Spicy Mutton Dumplings)
Mutton Kola Urundai (1 PCS)
Mutton Kola Urundai (Minced Spicy Mutton Dumplings)
Adai Aviyal
Spicy flavorful Lentil Dosa served with Aviyal (vegetables, shredded coconut cooked in yogurt). Region: Kerala
Chicken Kizhi Parota
Kerala Parotta is tied and prepared in a banana leaf, the parotta soaks the flavor of chicken, making it even more irresistible dish to miss out.
Mutton Kizhi Parota
Kerala Parotta is tied and prepared in a banana leaf, the parotta soaks the flavor of Boneless Mutton, making it even more irresistible dish to miss out.
Mutton Kizhi Parota with Omelet
Kerala Parotta is tied and prepared in a banana leaf, the parotta soaks the flavor of Boneless Mutton and Egg Omelet, making it even more irresistible dish to miss out.
Black Pepper Maan (Deer)
Black Pepper Maan (Deer/Venison) tossed in Indo-Chinese Black Pepper Sauce.
Shredded Ginger Maan (Deer)
Ginger Maan (Deer/Venison) tossed in Indo-Chinese Ginger Sauce.
Hot Garlic Maan (Deer)
Hot Garlic Maan (Deer/Venison) tossed in Indo-Chinese Hot Garlic Sauce.
Nethili Varuval (anchovy fish fry)
Nethili Varuval (anchovy fish fry)
Hot Garlic Chicken
Hot Garlic Chicken tossed in Indo-Chinese Hot Garlic Sauce.
Chicken Wonton Soup
Chicken Wonton Soup.
Soups
Veg Rasam
South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves
Koli Rasam
South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Tender Chicken
Nandu Rasam
South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Crab
Aatukal Soup
Simmered Goatbone, Garlic, Peppercorn and Coriander
Biryani
Biryanis
Chettinad Dum Biryani
House Special Chettinad Biryanis
Hyderabadi Dum Biryani
House Special Hyd Biryani.
Combo - Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish
Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish Combo
Hyd Dum Biryani Family Pack
House Special Hyd Biryani.
Chettinad Biryani Family Pack
House Special Chettinad Biryani.
Seeraga Samba Biriyani Family Pack
Fried Rice and Noodles
Fried Rice
Noodles
North Eastern Fusion
North Eastern Appetizer (Manchurian Dry/Chilly Dry)
Veg Manchuriyan
Fried Vegetable Dumplings in Manchuriyan Sauce.
Gobi (Cauliflower) Manchurian Dry
Gobi prepared with a Manchurian Sauce.
Baby-Corn Manchurian Dry
Baby-Corn prepared with a Manchurian Sauce.
Paneer Manchurian Dry
Paneer prepared with a Indo-Chinese Manchurian Sauce.
Chicken Manchurian Dry
Chicken with Manchurian Sauce. Region: North Eastern India
Chilly Gobi (Cauliflower) Dry
Gobi prepared with a Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.
Chilly Baby-Corn Dry
Baby-Corn prepared with a Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.
Chilly Paneer Dry
Paneer prepared with a Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.
Chilly Chicken Dry
Chicken with Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce. Region: North Eastern India
Chilly Shrimp Dry
Shrimp in Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.
Shrimp Manchurian Dry
Shrimp in Indo-Chinese Manchurian Sauce.
North Eastern Entrée (Gravy)
Vegetarian Appetizers
Masala Peanuts with Papad
Indian Style Peanut Chaat with Papad
Vegetable Samosa
Two pieces of curried potatoes pastry.
Idly
Steamed rice & lentil patties served with chutney & sambar. Region:Southern
Idly Vada Combo
Steamed rice & lentil delicacy, served with Medhu Vada, Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern
Sambar Idly
Steamed rice & lentil patties served in sambar. Region:Southern
Onion Pakora
A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.
Vada
Crispy roundels with lentil, seasoned with herbs and fresh curry leaves. Served with Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern
Kuli Paniyaram
Steamed lentils and rice dumplings made in a special pan. Region: Chettinad
Baby-Corn Pepper Fry
Crispy Baby-Corn, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.
Gobi Pepper Fry
Crispy Cauliflower floret, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.
Mushroom Pepper Fry
Mushrooms, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.
Gobi 65
Cauliflower florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All
Gobi Pakora
Cauliflower florets coated in a seasoned batter and fried till crispy. Region: All
Paneer 65
Paneer (Indian Style Cottage Cheese) florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All
Chole Bhatura
Chana Masala (Chickpeas Masala) served with soft puffy Naan bread. Region: Northern.
Madurai Onion Cashew Pakora
A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.
Meat & Seafood Appetizers
Chicken Lollipop
Mid section of chicken wings coated in a spicy marinade. Region: All
Chicken 65
Chicken cubes coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu
Hyderabadi Chicken 65
Chicken cubes coated in Hyderabadi Spicy marinade. Region: Telangana
Chetinad Koli Milagu Varuval (Chettinad Pepper Chicken)
Chicken sautéed with special chettinad spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Chettinad
Mutton Sukka Varuval (Boneless)
Tender cuts of mutton, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad
Goat Sukka Varuval (Bone-in)
Tender cuts of Bone-In goat, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad
Apollo Fish
Tilapia Fillets coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Andhra
Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry
Grilled bone-in Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry. Region: Chettinad
Chettinad King Fish Fry
Grilled bone-in king fish steak (Vanjiram). Region: Chettinad
Shrimp Pepper Varuval
Mini Shrimp Pepper Fry with Chettinad Spices. Region: Chettinad
Shrimp 65
Shrimps coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu
Pepper Crab Dry (Shellless)
Shell-less crab marinated in Chettinad Masala, added with coconut. Region: Chettinad
Konkan Crab
Shell-less hand picked crab lumps, coconut & green chilies. Region: Goa
Whole Fish - Silver Pomfret
Whole Fish of The Day Grilled or Tandoor
Breads
Plain Naan
Indian Style Bread.
Butter Naan
Naan topped with Butter.
Garlic Naan
Naan topped with Garlic and Butter.
Rosemary Naan
Naan topped with Rosemary and Butter.
Chilly Bullet Naan
Spicy Naan topped with Green Chilies.
Onion Kulcha
Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)
Aloo Kulcha
Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)
Paneer Kulcha
Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)
Peshwari Naan
The Sweet and Savory tandoori bread with Raisins, Almonds, Coconuts and other dry fruits.
Malabar Parota
Kerala Style Layered Flat Bread
Ceylon Parota
AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread similar to Romali Roti
Ceylon Egg Parota
AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread filled with Eggs
Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)
Whole Wheat Bread Cooked in Tandoor
Chettinad Chapathi (Whole Wheat)
Folded Whole Wheat Specialty Bread From Chettinad Region
Pulka Roti (Open Flame)
Whole Wheat Bread made on Open Flame.
Lacha Paratha (Whole Wheat)
Layered Whole Wheat Bread