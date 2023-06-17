Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arusuvai Chettinad Indian Cuisine

1626 George's Road

North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Popular Items

Chicken Kizhi Parota

$20.00

Kerala Parotta is tied and prepared in a banana leaf, the parotta soaks the flavor of chicken, making it even more irresistible dish to miss out.

Gongura Goat Masala (Bone-In)

$18.00

Bone-in Goat cooked in Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Curry, Onions and Curry Leaves

Weekly Specials

Arusuvai Weekly Specials

Kattan Chaya

$5.00

Kerala Style Black Tea.

Podi Idly

$7.00

Mini Idli tossed up with Idli Milgai Podi AKA Gun Powder and a hearty drizzle of Gingelly Oil.

Masala Peanuts with Papad

$7.00

Indian Style Peanut Chaat with Papad

Srilankan Veg Rolls

$7.00Out of stock

Sri Lankan Style Vegetable Spring rolls.

Srilankan Mutton Rolls

$9.00

Sri Lankan Style Mutton Spring rolls.

Vegetable Momos

$10.00Out of stock

Vegetable Momos (6 pcs) served with Spicy Chutneys

Mutton Kola Urundai (4 PCS)

$14.00

Mutton Kola Urundai (Minced Spicy Mutton Dumplings)

Mutton Kola Urundai (1 PCS)

$3.50

Mutton Kola Urundai (Minced Spicy Mutton Dumplings)

Adai Aviyal

$16.00

Spicy flavorful Lentil Dosa served with Aviyal (vegetables, shredded coconut cooked in yogurt). Region: Kerala

Chicken Kizhi Parota

$20.00

Kerala Parotta is tied and prepared in a banana leaf, the parotta soaks the flavor of chicken, making it even more irresistible dish to miss out.

Mutton Kizhi Parota

$24.00

Kerala Parotta is tied and prepared in a banana leaf, the parotta soaks the flavor of Boneless Mutton, making it even more irresistible dish to miss out.

Mutton Kizhi Parota with Omelet

$26.00

Kerala Parotta is tied and prepared in a banana leaf, the parotta soaks the flavor of Boneless Mutton and Egg Omelet, making it even more irresistible dish to miss out.

Black Pepper Maan (Deer)

$18.00Out of stock

Black Pepper Maan (Deer/Venison) tossed in Indo-Chinese Black Pepper Sauce.

Shredded Ginger Maan (Deer)

$18.00

Ginger Maan (Deer/Venison) tossed in Indo-Chinese Ginger Sauce.

Hot Garlic Maan (Deer)

$18.00

Hot Garlic Maan (Deer/Venison) tossed in Indo-Chinese Hot Garlic Sauce.

Nethili Varuval (anchovy fish fry)

$18.00

Nethili Varuval (anchovy fish fry)

Hot Garlic Chicken

$16.00

Hot Garlic Chicken tossed in Indo-Chinese Hot Garlic Sauce.

Chicken Wonton Soup

$7.00

Chicken Wonton Soup.

Soups

Veg Rasam

$5.50

South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves

Koli Rasam

$6.00

South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Tender Chicken

Nandu Rasam

$7.00

South Indian Spicy Soup made with Tamarind, Tomatoes, Black Pepper, Curry Leaves and Crab

Aatukal Soup

$7.00

Simmered Goatbone, Garlic, Peppercorn and Coriander

Biryani

Biryanis

Chettinad Dum Biryani

$15.00

House Special Chettinad Biryanis

Hyderabadi Dum Biryani

$15.00

House Special Hyd Biryani.

Combo - Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish

$22.00

Hyd Chicken Dum Biriyani - Apollo Fish Combo

Hyd Dum Biryani Family Pack

$35.00

House Special Hyd Biryani.

Chettinad Biryani Family Pack

$35.00

House Special Chettinad Biryani.

Seeraga Samba Biriyani Family Pack

$55.00Out of stock

Fried Rice and Noodles

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with choice of Protein (Veg or Egg or Chicken or Shrimp or Lamb)

Chilly Garlic Fried Rice

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Fried Rice with choice of Protein (Veg or Egg or Chicken or Shrimp or Lamb)

Veg Manchurian Fried Rice

$17.00

Noodles

Hakka Noodles

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Style Hakka Noodles prepared with your choice of Protein.

Chilly Garlic Noodles

$15.00

Indo-Chinese Style Hakka Noodles prepared with your choice of Protein.

North Eastern Fusion

North Eastern Appetizer (Manchurian Dry/Chilly Dry)

Veg Manchuriyan

$14.00

Fried Vegetable Dumplings in Manchuriyan Sauce.

Gobi (Cauliflower) Manchurian Dry

$14.00

Gobi prepared with a Manchurian Sauce.

Baby-Corn Manchurian Dry

$14.00

Baby-Corn prepared with a Manchurian Sauce.

Paneer Manchurian Dry

$15.00

Paneer prepared with a Indo-Chinese Manchurian Sauce.

Chicken Manchurian Dry

$16.00

Chicken with Manchurian Sauce. Region: North Eastern India

Chilly Gobi (Cauliflower) Dry

$14.00

Gobi prepared with a Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.

Chilly Baby-Corn Dry

$14.00

Baby-Corn prepared with a Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.

Chilly Paneer Dry

$15.00

Paneer prepared with a Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.

Chilly Chicken Dry

$16.00

Chicken with Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce. Region: North Eastern India

Chilly Shrimp Dry

$20.00

Shrimp in Indo-Chinese Chilly Sauce.

Shrimp Manchurian Dry

$20.00

Shrimp in Indo-Chinese Manchurian Sauce.

North Eastern Entrée (Gravy)

Gobi (Cauliflower)

$16.00

Gobi (Cauliflower) cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy

Paneer

$17.00

Paneer cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy

Chicken

$18.00

Chicken cooked with Choice of Indo-Chinse Gravy

Vegetarian Appetizers

Masala Peanuts with Papad

$7.00

Indian Style Peanut Chaat with Papad

Vegetable Samosa

$7.00

Two pieces of curried potatoes pastry.

Idly

$7.00

Steamed rice & lentil patties served with chutney & sambar. Region:Southern

Idly Vada Combo

$9.00

Steamed rice & lentil delicacy, served with Medhu Vada, Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern

Sambar Idly

$10.00

Steamed rice & lentil patties served in sambar. Region:Southern

Onion Pakora

$10.00

A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.

Vada

$10.00

Crispy roundels with lentil, seasoned with herbs and fresh curry leaves. Served with Chutney and Sambar. Region: Southern

Kuli Paniyaram

$14.00

Steamed lentils and rice dumplings made in a special pan. Region: Chettinad

Baby-Corn Pepper Fry

$14.00

Crispy Baby-Corn, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.

Gobi Pepper Fry

$14.00

Crispy Cauliflower floret, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.

Mushroom Pepper Fry

$14.00

Mushrooms, Fresh Onions, Curry Leaves, Pepper Corns sautéed with array of Chettinad Spices.

Gobi 65

$14.00

Cauliflower florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All

Gobi Pakora

$14.00

Cauliflower florets coated in a seasoned batter and fried till crispy. Region: All

Paneer 65

$15.00

Paneer (Indian Style Cottage Cheese) florets coated in a chilly batter and fried till crispy. Region: All

Chole Bhatura

$17.00

Chana Masala (Chickpeas Masala) served with soft puffy Naan bread. Region: Northern.

Madurai Onion Cashew Pakora

$11.00

A different version of Onion Fritters famous in the temple city of Southern India. Served with Chutney. Region: Madurai, South India.

Meat & Seafood Appetizers

Chicken Lollipop

$18.00

Mid section of chicken wings coated in a spicy marinade. Region: All

Chicken 65

$16.00

Chicken cubes coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu

Hyderabadi Chicken 65

$16.00

Chicken cubes coated in Hyderabadi Spicy marinade. Region: Telangana

Chetinad Koli Milagu Varuval (Chettinad Pepper Chicken)

$16.00

Chicken sautéed with special chettinad spices, fresh curry leaves. Region: Chettinad

Mutton Sukka Varuval (Boneless)

$19.00

Tender cuts of mutton, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad

Goat Sukka Varuval (Bone-in)

$18.00

Tender cuts of Bone-In goat, pepper corns and curry leaves. Region: Chettinad

Apollo Fish

$16.00

Tilapia Fillets coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Andhra

Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry

$18.00

Grilled bone-in Pomfret Tawa Steak Cut Fish Fry. Region: Chettinad

Chettinad King Fish Fry

$20.00

Grilled bone-in king fish steak (Vanjiram). Region: Chettinad

Shrimp Pepper Varuval

$20.00

Mini Shrimp Pepper Fry with Chettinad Spices. Region: Chettinad

Shrimp 65

$20.00

Shrimps coated in a spicy marinade. Region: Tamil Nadu

Pepper Crab Dry (Shellless)

$20.00

Shell-less crab marinated in Chettinad Masala, added with coconut. Region: Chettinad

Konkan Crab

$20.00

Shell-less hand picked crab lumps, coconut & green chilies. Region: Goa

Whole Fish - Silver Pomfret

$23.00Out of stock

Whole Fish of The Day Grilled or Tandoor

Breads

Plain Naan

$4.00

Indian Style Bread.

Butter Naan

$5.00

Naan topped with Butter.

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Naan topped with Garlic and Butter.

Rosemary Naan

$6.00

Naan topped with Rosemary and Butter.

Chilly Bullet Naan

$6.00

Spicy Naan topped with Green Chilies.

Onion Kulcha

$6.00

Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)

Aloo Kulcha

$6.00

Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)

Paneer Kulcha

$7.00

Stuffed Naan with choice of Stuffing Choice: Onion, Potatoes or Paneer ($1 more)

Peshwari Naan

$7.00

The Sweet and Savory tandoori bread with Raisins, Almonds, Coconuts and other dry fruits.

Malabar Parota

$5.00

Kerala Style Layered Flat Bread

Ceylon Parota

$8.00

AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread similar to Romali Roti

Ceylon Egg Parota

$10.00

AKA Veechu Parota. Thin flat bread filled with Eggs

Tandoori Roti (Whole Wheat)

$4.00

Whole Wheat Bread Cooked in Tandoor

Chettinad Chapathi (Whole Wheat)

$5.00

Folded Whole Wheat Specialty Bread From Chettinad Region

Pulka Roti (Open Flame)

$4.00

Whole Wheat Bread made on Open Flame.

Lacha Paratha (Whole Wheat)

$6.00

Layered Whole Wheat Bread

Chettinad Classics

Chettinad Specials

Vegetable Kothu Parota

$15.00

Vegetables tossed with prices of flatbread onion and tomato. Region: Tamil Nadu