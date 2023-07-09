Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sigri Indian BBQ - North Brunswick

No reviews yet

540 Shoppes Boulevard

North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902

Build your Own

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.99

$10.99

Choice of Base, Protien, Sauce , salad and Chutney

Build Your Own Platter

$13.99

$13.99

Choice of Base, Protein , Sauce, salad and Chutney plus Naan and Samosa

Kathi Rolls

Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll

$7.49

$7.49

Chicken Tikka, Onion Cilantro With Tomatillo mint Chutney

Malai Chicken Kathi Roll

$7.49

$7.49

Malai Chicken with Beets seasoned With curry leaves and mango cilantro chutney

Lamb Jam Kathi Roll

$8.29

$8.29

Lamb Sheesh kebab Wrapped with onion cilantro and tomatilllo mint chutney

Salmon Tikka Kathi Roll

$9.29

$9.29

Salmon Tikka Tandoor Roasted with Mint and Onions

Aachari Paneer Kathi Roll (Vegetarian)

$6.99

$6.99

Paneer marinated with Aachari tikka and wrapped with onions and mint chutney

Vegan Delight (Vegetarian)

$6.29

$6.29

All goodies like Cauliflower ,Mushrooms, Peppers, cabbage and Carrots Wrapped with Roasted pepper Chutney

Alloo Masala Kathi Roll (Vegetarian)

$5.49

$5.49

Homemade Samosas Deconstructed and Wrapped with Onions and Chutney

Kebab

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$14.99

$14.99

Tandoor roasted Protiens served with Choice of Rice or Salad and Chutney

Malai Chicken Kebab

$14.99

$14.99
Aachari Paneer Kebab

$14.99

$14.99
Lamb Sheesh Kebab

$18.99

$18.99
Salmon Tikka Kebab

$19.99

$19.99

Snacks

Samosa

$4.99

$4.99
Samosa Chaat

$5.99

$5.99
Chicken samosa

$6.99

$6.99
Paneer Tikka Samosa

$6.99

$6.99
Naan

Naan

$2.99

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

Lamb Samosa

$7.99

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.99

$4.99
Rose Lassi

$5.99

$5.99
Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$2.99

$2.99
Bottled Soda

$2.99

$2.99
Canned Soda

$2.49

$2.49
Poland Spring

$1.99

$1.99
Prime

$3.99

$3.99

Masala Chai

$1.99

Extras

Proteins

$2.49

$2.49
Sauce

$2.49

$2.49
Rice

$1.99

$1.99
Kachumbar (Salad)

$1.99

$1.99
Chutney

$1.25

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bringing traditional Indian flavors to todays’ on the go lifestyle.

Location

540 Shoppes Boulevard, North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902

Directions

