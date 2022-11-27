Main picView gallery

Mr. Subs -North Brunswick 1048 Livingston Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1048 Livingston Avenue

North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

8" Cold Subs

8in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

8in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

$7.35

Boars Head Pressed Ham, Hard Salami and Provolone.

8in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

8in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

$6.60

Boars Head Ham, Capicola and Cheese

8in #3 Buffalo Chicken

8in #3 Buffalo Chicken

$7.75

Boars Head Buffalo Chicken

8in #4 Mr Sub

8in #4 Mr Sub

$7.35

Boars Head Pressed Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone

8in #5 Super Sub

8in #5 Super Sub

$7.75

Boars Head, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Peppered Ham, Spiced Ham and Provolone.

8in #6 Roast Beef

8in #6 Roast Beef

$8.35

Popular Item: Boars Head Roast Beef

8in #7 Plain Turkey

$7.55
8in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

8in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

$8.15

Popular Item: Boars Head Oven Gold Turkey

8in #7 Honey Turkey

8in #7 Honey Turkey

$8.15

Popular Item: Boars Head Smoked Honey Turkey

8in #7 Peppered Turkey

8in #7 Peppered Turkey

$8.15

Boars Head Cracked Peppered Turkey

8in #8 Italian

8in #8 Italian

$8.15

Boars Head Ham, Salami, Capicola and Provolone

8in #9 Tuna

8in #9 Tuna

$7.55
8in #10 Ham & cheese

8in #10 Ham & cheese

$7.55

Boars Head Ham

8in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

8in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

$8.15

Boars Head Roast Beef and Oven Turkey

8in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

8in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

$7.35

Boars Head Ham Salami and Cheese

8in #13 Salami & cheese

8in #13 Salami & cheese

$7.35

8in #13 Pepperoni & Cheese

$7.35

8in #13 Bologna & Cheese

$7.35
8in #14 All Cheese

8in #14 All Cheese

$6.15

Boars Head American, Swiss, Provolone.

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.49

16" Cold Subs

16in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

16in #1 Pressed ham salami & cheese

$14.30
16in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

16in #2 Boiled ham capicola & cheese

$12.80
16in #3 Buffalo Chicken

16in #3 Buffalo Chicken

$15.10
16in #4 Mr Sub

16in #4 Mr Sub

$14.30
16in #5 Super Sub

16in #5 Super Sub

$15.10
16in #6 Roast Beef

16in #6 Roast Beef

$16.30
16in #7 Plain Turkey

16in #7 Plain Turkey

$14.70
16in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

16in #7 Oven Gold Turkey

$15.90
16in #7 Honey Turkey

16in #7 Honey Turkey

$15.90
16in #7 Peppered Turkey

16in #7 Peppered Turkey

$15.90
16in #8 Italian

16in #8 Italian

$15.90
16in #9 Tuna

16in #9 Tuna

$14.70
16in #10 Ham & cheese

16in #10 Ham & cheese

$14.70
16in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

16in #11 Roast Beef & Turkey

$15.90
16in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

16in #12 Ham Salami & Cheese

$14.30
16in #13 Salami & cheese

16in #13 Salami & cheese

$14.30

16in #13 Pepperoni & Cheese

$14.30

16in #13 Bologna & Cheese

$14.30
16in #14 All Cheese

16in #14 All Cheese

$11.90

Boars Head American, Swiss, Provolone

Whole Pickle

$1.49

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.49

Hot Subs

Fries

Fries

$3.75

Homemade Fries.... NEVER FROZEN

CheeseSteak

CheeseSteak

$8.99

Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99
Chicken Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet

$8.49
Fat Mr Subs

Fat Mr Subs

$10.49

Cheesesteak, Mozzarella Sticks, Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, ketchup, Mayo

Angry bird

Angry bird

$9.99

Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Fiery Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$8.49

Boars Head Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard, Pickles on Rye Bread

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.99

Cheddar, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese

Tender & Fries

Tender & Fries

$7.99

BLT

$7.49

Breaded EggPlant

$8.49

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.99

Porkroll Egg & Cheese

$6.99

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.99

Belly Buster

$7.99

Steak Egg & Cheese

$7.99

Hash Brown 1 Pc

$1.49

Hash Brown 2 Pc

$1.99

Butter Roll

$1.49

Sides

Chips

Chips

$1.29

Cookies

$1.49

3 Cookies

$3.49

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.49
Drinks

Drinks

$2.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1048 Livingston Avenue, North Brunswick Township, NJ 08902

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Butcher 360
orange starNo Reviews
360 Georges Rd. Unit A North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
Ramen Shoppu
orange starNo Reviews
518 Hamilton St Somerset, NJ 08873
View restaurantnext
Destination Dogs - New Brunswick
orange star4.7 • 1,972
101 Paterson Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
B2 Bistro + Bar - North Brunswick
orange star4.2 • 350
230 Washington Pl North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
Ani Ramen House - New Brunswick
orange star4.7 • 80
37 Easton Ave New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
Rhythm & Spice Pizzeria and Grill - New Brunswick - 60 Sicard Street
orange starNo Reviews
60 Sicard Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Brunswick Township

Jamba - 000817 - Shoppes at North Brunswick
orange star4.3 • 569
652 Shoppes Blvd. North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
North Brunswick Pizza
orange star4.0 • 356
408 Renaissance Rd North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
B2 Bistro + Bar - North Brunswick
orange star4.2 • 350
230 Washington Pl North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Brunswick Township
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Piscataway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Kendall Park
review star
Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
Hillsborough
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston