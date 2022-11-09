Restaurant header imageView gallery

Singas Famous Pizza - East Windsor, NJ

review star

No reviews yet

1463 FINNEGANS LANE

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ 08902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Extra Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.25

Pizzas Varieties

Plain

$7.00

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend

Vegetarian Special

$10.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers

Onion & Green Peppers

$8.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers

Hot Peppers & Onion

$10.00

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions

Hot Peppers

$8.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

Green Peppers

$8.50

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers

Fresh Spinach

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach

Hot Pepper & Pineapple

$10.00

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced Jalapeños and Pineapple

Mushrooms

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms

Onion

$8.50

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions

Fresh Broccoli

$8.50

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets

Black Olives

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives

Alfredo Pizza

$8.75

Our signature personal 10" pizza with Creamy Alfredo Sauce

White Pizza

$8.75

Our signature personal 10" pizza with White Pizza

Pineapple

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple

Fresh Garlic

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic

Greek pizza

$10.75

Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano

Extra Cheese

$8.50

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and extra tasty cheese blend

Paneer Tikka masala Pizza

$10.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with grilled paneer and tikka masala sauce

Tomato

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes

Chicken Alfredo

$9.75

Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce

Halal Chicken Tikka

$10.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with grilled chicken with Tikka Masala Sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce

BBQ Chicken

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce

Chicken

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast

Ham

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham

Hawaiian

$10.00

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce, sweet Pineapple and Ham

Meat Lovers

$10.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon

Pepperoni

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

Bacon

$9.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips

Sausage

$8.50

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage

Singas Special

$10.75

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

Drinks Cans

Coke

$1.50

Diet coke

$1.50

Fanta orange

$1.50

Fuze iced tea

$2.50

Ginger ale

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Fanta Grape

$1.50

Zero Coke

$1.50

Drink Bottles

Coke 20oz

$2.50

Sprike 20 oz

$2.50

Diet coke 20oz

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

EX Topping

Ex Topping`

$1.50

Ex Hot pepper

$1.50

Ex Chicken Topping

$2.75

Ex Panner Masala Topping

$3.75

Ex Bacon

$2.75

Ex Tomato

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve personal 10" pan pizzas made to order. Come in and enjoy!

Location

1463 FINNEGANS LANE, NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ 08902

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bikanervala Kendall Park
orange star3.7 • 869
3000 Route 27 Kendall Park, NJ 08824
View restaurantnext
Mithaas - Mithaas North Brunswick
orange starNo Reviews
1463 FINNEGANS LANE NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
El Toro Loco - Kendall Park
orange starNo Reviews
3000 NJ-27 Kendall Park, NJ 08824
View restaurantnext
The Rose - 3151 State Route 27, Franklin Park, New Jersey 08823
orange starNo Reviews
3151 Lincoln Highway Franklin Park, NJ 08823
View restaurantnext
Samudhra
orange starNo Reviews
3391 NJ-27 Franklin Park, NJ 08823
View restaurantnext
Confectionately Yours
orange star4.6 • 1,613
3391 State Route 27 Ste 121 Franklin Park, NJ 08823
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in NORTH BRUNSWICK

Jamba - 000817 - Shoppes at North Brunswick
orange star4.3 • 569
652 Shoppes Blvd. North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
North Brunswick Pizza
orange star4.0 • 356
408 Renaissance Rd North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
B2 Bistro + Bar - North Brunswick
orange star4.2 • 350
230 Washington Pl North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NORTH BRUNSWICK
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Piscataway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Kendall Park
review star
Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
Hillsborough
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston