Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in North Brunswick

Go
North Brunswick restaurants
Toast

North Brunswick restaurants that serve lassi

Consumer pic

 

Good Food By Uzma

2070 US 1, North Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Lassi$4.95
More about Good Food By Uzma
Tikka Masala image

 

Tikka Masala

432 Renaissance Boulevard East, North Brunswick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mango Lassi$3.99
(Mango flavored yogurt smoothy)
Sweet Lassi$3.99
(Rose water flavored yogurt smoothie)
More about Tikka Masala

Browse other tasty dishes in North Brunswick

Cheesecake

Samosa

Paratha

Naan

Chicken Tikka

Grilled Chicken

Dum Biryani

Garlic Naan

Map

More near North Brunswick to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Metuchen

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Hillsborough

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Somerset

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Old Bridge

No reviews yet

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1921 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (589 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston