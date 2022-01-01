Go
Jamba image
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Jamba

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

569 Reviews

$

652 Shoppes Blvd.

North Brunswick, NJ 08902

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

652 Shoppes Blvd., North Brunswick NJ 08902

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0304

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Arthurs Steakhouse & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butcher 360

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

B2 Bistro + Bar

No reviews yet

Mediterranean influenced bar and bistro featuring the flavors of Italy, France and Spain with local craft beers and seasonal cocktails.

Jamba

orange star4.3 • 569 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston