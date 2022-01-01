Go
Toast

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

Our concept is all natural with organic ingredients serving 12” personal pies in our terra cotta oven that bake in just 90 seconds. In addition to pizza we have signature salads, appetizers, sandwiches, desserts, & Italian coffees.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

4428 Rt. 27 N • $$

Avg 4.6 (1196 reviews)

Popular Items

Tartufo$18.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, cremini mushrooms, white truffle oil.
X Pie$18.00
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
Beet$12.00
Beets, goat cheese, walnuts, baby argula, balsamic vinaigrette.
La Pera$12.00
Fresh pears, gorgonzola, walnuts, red onions, spring mix, balsamic vinaigrette.
Raffaella$16.00
(WHITE) Fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, hot pepperoncino paste, EVOO, shaved parmigiano.
Tino's Margherita$16.00
(RED) Traditional pie: Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil.
Dora$19.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, fresh mozarrella, sausage, pepperoni.
Parm Pie$18.00
(RED) Tomato sauce, breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, shaved parm, EVOO, basil.
Kids Tino$16.00
(RED) Light Tomato sauce, extra mozzarella cheese, light drizzle of EVOO.
Caesar$10.00
Organic lettuce, our caesar dressing, parmigiano reggiano, homemade croutons.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4428 Rt. 27 N

Kingston NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

One53

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Blue Bears Special Meals

No reviews yet

Whole quiches, tarts ,large quantities and special events , please call us : 609 454 3049. Thank you !

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

No reviews yet

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston